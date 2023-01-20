Grains and livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. rose 7 cents at $7.4150 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 1 cent at $6.7625 a bushel,…

Wheat for Mar. rose 7 cents at $7.4150 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 1 cent at $6.7625 a bushel, Mar. oats was up 2.75 cents at $3.71 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 8.25 cents at $15.0650 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was up .67 cent at $1.5662 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off .18 cent at $1.7792 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs rose 1.17 cents at $.7782 a pound.

