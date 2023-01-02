Easy Diets to Follow

Diets that are tasty, flexible, convenient and filling top the list. Hard work is always going to be part of…

Diets that are tasty, flexible, convenient and filling top the list.

Hard work is always going to be part of the diet equation, but some plans and approaches are easier to follow than others. U.S. News’ Easiest Diets to Follow list ranks 24 popular diets.

Obstacles such as bland food, a rigid eating schedule and hours-long meal prep make sticking to a diet — and seeing the number on the scale steadily decline — much less likely. That’s why it’s smart to look for a plan or approach that’s relatively easy to follow. The highest scorers are typically tasty, flexible, convenient and filling. They’re also easier to adjust to and don’t come with a lot of special requirements. Diets at the bottom of the list may emphasize unfamiliar ingredients, impose challenging restrictions or cut out entire food groups.

Here’s a look at easiest diets to follow.

No. 24 SlimFast diet

Pro: Convenient — grab and go.

Pro: A clearly defined plan with recipes.

Con: Little “real” food.

Con: Same old, same old, meal after meal.

See: SlimFast diet.

No. 23 OPTAVIA diet

Pro: Coaching and/or group support available.

Pro: No counting carbs, points or calories.

Con: You’ll likely get hungry.

Con: Could fall short nutritionally.

See: OPTAVIA diet.

No. 22 Raw food diet

Pro: Raw fruits and veggies dominate the menu.

Pro: No counting carbs, points or calories.

Con: Tedious meal prep; special equipment required.

Con: Lots of rules.

See: Raw food diet.

No. 20 (tie) Jenny Craig diet

Pro: Coaching and group support available.

Pro: Convenient, prepackaged meals, delivered.

Con: Home-cooked and restaurant meals largely off-limits.

Con: You’ll likely get hungry.

See: Jenny Craig diet.

No. 20 (tie) Keto diet

Pro: You won’t have to cut back on fatty foods.

Pro: No calorie counting.

Con: Lacks in-depth nutritional guidance and could fall short nutritionally.

Con: Can seem extreme and challenging to follow.

See: Keto diet.

No. 19 Atkins diet

Pro: A clearly defined plan with recipes.

Pro: Quick weight loss.

Con: Potential for monotony unless you customize.

Con: Lots of rules and restrictions.

See: Atkins diet.

No. 18 Nutrisystem diet

Pro: Coaching and group support available.

Pro: No foods are off limits (not even carbs).

Con: Eating out is limited.

Con: You may tire of heat-and-eat meals and smallish portions.

See: Nutrisystem diet.

No. 17 Paleo diet

Pro: Carnivore approved.

Pro: Filling. It’s rich in high-fiber foods.

Con: Could fall short nutritionally.

Con: Lots of restrictions and rules to remember.

See: Paleo diet.

No. 16 Zone diet

Pro: All foods welcome.

Pro: Diverse foods and flavors.

Con: Tedious portioning and meal planning.

Con: Lots of rules to remember.

See: Zone diet.

No. 15 Keyto diet

Pro: Diverse foods and flavors.

Pro: Filling — rich in high-fiber foods.

Con: Lacks in-depth nutritional guidance.

Con: Little research to back it up.

See: Keyto diet.

No. 14 South Beach diet

Pro: Yes to snacks and dessert.

Pro: No calorie counting.

Con: Could seem awfully restrictive at first.

Con: Lots of rules, time prepping and cooking meals.

See: South Beach diet.

No. 13 Nutritarian diet

Pro: Health and longevity focus with coaching and support available.

Pro: No calorie counting.

Con: Lots of rules.

Con: Potential for monotony unless you customize.

See: Nutritarian diet.

No. 12 Pritikin diet

Pro: Nutritionally sound, with diverse foods and flavors.

Pro: No counting carbs, points or calories.

Con: Lots of rules to remember.

Con: Eating out is limited.

See: Pritikin diet.

No. 11 Ornish diet

Pro: Filling — it’s rich in high-fiber foods.

Pro: Heart healthy, has proven health benefits.

Con: Not exactly easy when it comes to meal planning and rules.

Con: Potential for monotony unless you customize.

See: Ornish diet.

No. 10 Dr. Weil’s anti-inflammatory diet

Pro: Nutritionally sound, with diverse foods and flavors.

Pro: A clearly defined plan with recipes.

Con: Lots of rules to remember.

Con: Can be lots of work.

See: Dr. Weil’s anti-inflammatory diet.

No. 8 (tie) Noom diet

Pro: Coaching and group support.

Pro: Flexible food choices with no off-limits foods or food groups.

Con: Lacks in-depth nutritional guidance.

Con: You’re glued to your phone.

See: Noom diet.

No. 8 (tie) WW / WeightWatchers diet

Pro: Eat what you want; no foods off limits.

Pro: Flexibility to shape your own diet with plenty of support.

Con: Tedious point tallying.

See: WW / WeightWatchers diet.

No. 7 MIND diet

Pro: Blends two proven healthy diets.

Pro: May boost brain power.

Con: Lacks in-depth nutritional guidance.

Con: Recipes, resources lacking.

See: MIND (Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay) diet.

No. 6 Volumetrics diet

Pro: Filling and nothing off limits

Pro: Safe and nutritious.

Con: Fruit, veggie and soup burnout possible.

See: Volumetrics diet.

No. 5 Mayo Clinic diet

Pro: Nutritionally sound, with proven health benefits.

Pro: Coaching and group support available, as well as a clearly defined plan with recipes.

Con: Food prep time required an certain rules could make it challenging.

See: Mayo Clinic diet.

No. 3 (tie) DASH diet

Pro: Heart healthy and nutritionally sound.

Pro: Diverse foods and flavors.

Con: Requires a lot of time in the kitchen.

See: DASH (dietary approaches to stop hypertension) diet.

No. 3 (tie) Mediterranean diet

Pro: Nutritionally sound with proven health benefits.

Pro: Flexible, with diverse foods and flavors.

Con: Lacks in-depth guidance for recipes and/or support.

See: Mediterranean diet.

No. 1 (tie) Flexitarian diet

Pro: Flexible, with diverse foods and flavors.

Pro: Coaching and/or group support available

Con: Might be tough if you don’t like fruits and veggies.

See: Flexitarian diet.

No. 1 (tie) TLC diet

Pro: Heart healthy and government-endorsed, with proven health benefits.

Pro: Diverse foods and flavors.

Con: On your own in terms of group support and recipes.

See: TLC (Therapeutic Lifestyle Changes) diet.

