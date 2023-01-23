Discover 12 Current Online Learning Trends

While hastily planned remote instruction differs from fully planned online college programs, education experts say a shift during the coronavirus…

While hastily planned remote instruction differs from fully planned online college programs, education experts say a shift during the coronavirus pandemic accelerated the growth of online learning.

Colleges are now poised to offer more choices in distance learning, but it takes time, expertise and resources to develop quality online degree programs, says Lisa Templeton, associate provost for Oregon State University‘s Ecampus and extended campus programs.

“Many of our faculty and students that would’ve never wanted to teach online or take an online course had to during the pandemic,” she says. “I think they learned that you can connect in meaningful and transformative ways.”

Here’s a look at the future of distance learning as predicted by those who work in online education.

1. Colleges Will Add New Online Programs

After a test run for many schools over the last few years, colleges are emboldened to offer more degree programs virtually, experts say.

Schools may also see a chance to boost enrollment in programs with declining numbers. Shifting programs to online allows colleges to cast a broader net and not rely on local or regional students to boost their headcount, says Ray Schroeder, professor emeritus at the University of Illinois–Springfield and senior fellow at the University Professional and Continuing Education Association.

[7 Time-Management Tips for Online College Students]

“Students should expect to see more STEM offerings in physical sciences and data science, focus areas in social justice, and study areas that focus on the ethics and rules surrounding media and data consumption,” says Phil Regier, university dean for educational initiatives and CEO of EdPlus at Arizona State University.

2. More Colleges Will Turn to Open Educational Resources

Open educational resources, commonly referred to as OER, are free education tools that are in the public domain or licensed for no-cost use. These can include textbooks, online learning materials and streaming videos.

Experts expect the growth of OER to accompany the momentum in online education.

“We’re a public institution, and I think other publics as well really care about the affordability of education, and OER really helps make education more accessible,” Templeton says, adding that Oregon State has saved students more than $15 million since 2019 by incorporating OER into their courses.

3. Virtual Reality Will Bring Hands-On Programs Online

Some classes — and entire programs — are more difficult to offer online than others. For example, the demands of an English course can be more easily fulfilled online than in a biology lab.

But Schroeder and other experts say virtual reality will break down such barriers and make hands-on courses more accessible online. Others point to interactive videos, online skill demonstrations and similar practices.

“Many nursing and science programs were already leveraging interactive video tools and peer reviewed lessons … to expand their reach and engage students outside the classroom,” Ryan Lufkin, vice president of product strategy at Instructure, the maker of Canvas, wrote in an email. “The COVID-19 crisis has led us to change our thinking on those skills that require in-classroom demonstration and those that can be demonstrated and practiced in a more self-service or self-paced format.”

4. Online Learning Will Be More Data-Driven

Because online education has grown in popularity in recent years, course providers and universities can collect an increasing amount of data to measure and predict how online students perform, experts say.

Tracking how students are or aren’t engaging with course materials can help pinpoint why some students struggle, or how to improve learning outcomes.

“Educators and advisors increasingly have access to near real-time data about how well their students are engaging,” Lufkin says. “What videos are they watching, are they participating in discussions, are their responses showing they’re mastering the concepts? Technology enhanced learning provides a level of insights never before seen, and the ability to support students in ways we’ve only started to explore.”

5. Blended Learning Is Here to Stay

Even with students back on campus, classes are often taught both in person and online through a blended learning model, which experts say is likely to become more common.

[Read: Hybrid Classes in College: What to Know.]

John Watret, chancellor of Florida-based Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University–Worldwide, says residential students are taking online and face-to-face courses in tandem, maximizing their resources to accelerate the completion of their academic programs.

6. Technological Advances Will Diminish the Digital Divide

The digital divide became a glaring issue during the pandemic.

Students without computers or access to high-speed internet were at a disadvantage as they attempted to complete courses online. Some colleges deployed Wi-Fi hot spots and set up broadband in public spaces on campus, but not all students who needed such service were so fortunate. Some students flocked to coffee shops and the parking lots of fast-food restaurants to access free internet.

Experts suggest that courses designed to be equally accessible across devices — whether a laptop or cellphone — can help improve the online experience.

But actions to close the digital divide are not limited to colleges. States also play a role.

In California’s 2021-2022 budget, for instance, $6 billion was allocated to expand broadband infrastructure by connecting homes in remote areas to stronger internet service in nearby networks. An additional $550 million was put toward the project as part of the 2022-2023 budget, and construction on the first leg of the 10,000-mile broadband network began in October 2022.

7. Virtual Student Spaces and Programming Will Expand

Students taking classes on campus can expect to run into classmates in common areas such as the library, the student union and the dining hall. But that hasn’t typically been the case for online students.

Watret expects colleges to offer more virtual programming to make online students feel part of the campus community. Distance learners can expect virtual student unions, group activities and other programming as part of the online experience.

“We’re creating a nonacademic component for the students to help them be engaged and get the whole student experience,” Watret says.

8. Certificates, Badges and Microcredentials Will Continue to Grow

Universities and companies for years have offered smaller credentials such as graduate certificates, digital badges and nanodegrees, among others, as alternatives to traditional college degrees. Often, these credentials focus on teaching industry-specific skills.

Schroeder notes that such programs often appeal to adult learners who may need to add new skills as they switch jobs.

9. Stackable Online Credentials Are Likely to Become More Popular

Schools have also launched programs in recent years that allow students to earn several microcredentials — such as certificates — as they progress toward their final goal, which could be a bachelor’s degree.

Experts expect such programs to increase for largely the same reasons that microcredentials are likely to grow.

[See: Top 20 Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs.]

“I do think that short-term credentials in technical education areas such as health care or (information technology) will continue to be attractive to both students and employers,” Traci Lepicki, associate director of operations and strategic initiatives at the Center on Education and Training for Employment at Ohio State University–Columbus, wrote in an email. “Stackable credentials can make job candidates more appealing and contribute to higher wages and opportunities for advancement.”

10. Higher Education and Corporations Will Collaborate More

Many corporate businesses have long offered tuition assistance programs in which employees are reimbursed after completing a semester or class. Now, more corporations are partnering with higher education institutions and fully paying for online degree programs or microcredentials, Templeton says.

“There’s a lot of collaboration in this space,” she says. “And we’re seeing a real increase in what we’re calling that corporate student who’s pursuing some kind of a skill or degree to upskill. And they are doing it on their employer’s dime. So that’s something that’s exciting because the employer is supporting them and then they also have the support of an educational provider.”

In some cases, an employer may also pay off part or even all of an employees’ student loans.

11. More Online Options Will Require Students to Do Due Diligence

Not all college degree programs are of equal quality, whether online or in person. With more online options emerging, students should weigh their choices carefully.

“The big challenge for students has been and will continue to be quality discernment — how do they know which online programs are high quality and which are not?” Regier says. “There are horrible programs in the space, focusing primarily on getting students in and accessing their financial aid to pay for tuition, with little thought or concern about the quality of the learning and career outcomes or learning experience.”

Students should be aware of warning signs such as a lack of program accreditation, degree paths that seem too fast and easy, and an absence of student services.

12. More Students Will Make Online Learning Their First Choice

Anecdotally, Schroeder says, many older students and graduate students find online education liberating.

But they are not the only ones. More traditional-age students are also choosing online programs.

“We’re seeing 18- to 21-year-olds starting to enroll for the very first time and doing their whole degree program online,” says Jessica DuPont, executive director of marketing and student experience at Oregon State University’s Ecampus.

Trying to fund your online education? Get tips and more in the U.S. News Paying for Online Education center.

More from U.S. News

Can New International Students Take Online Classes?

10 Affordable Online Colleges for Out-of-State Students

Financial Aid for Online Programs: What to Expect

Discover 12 Current Online Learning Trends originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 01/24/23: This story has been updated with new information.