Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 2 cents to $80.15 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery…

Listen now to WTOP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 2 cents to $80.15 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 1 cent to $86.12 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 6 cents to $2.59 a gallon. February heating oil fell 7 cents $3.36 a gallon. February natural gas fell 19 cents to $3.07 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $7.20 to $1,942.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 19 cents to $23.94 an ounce and March copper fell 1 cent to $4.24 a pound.

The dollar fell to 129.55 Japanese yen from 130.06 yen. The euro rose to $1.0913 from $1.0885.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.