The Associated Press

January 26, 2023, 3:18 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 741 758 738 752½ +11¼
May 748¼ 765¾ 745½ 760½ +11½
Jul 750¼ 766½ 746¾ 762½ +12
Sep 756¾ 773 753¼ 769¼ +12½
Dec 769 785¾ 766½ 782 +11¾
Mar 780½ 793¾ 780½ 790½ +11¾
May 784½ 792¾ 784½ 790 +10¾
Jul 770 777¾ 770 774½ +9¾
Sep 774¼ +9¾
Dec 782¼ +10¼
Mar 775¾ +10¼
May 761½ +10¼
Jul 745 +10¼
Est. sales 79,992. Wed.’s sales 76,107
Wed.’s open int 347,345
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 674 685½ 673 682½ +7¾
May 672 682¾ 671½ 680 +6¾
Jul 662½ 671½ 661¾ 668 +4¾
Sep 603¾ 609½ 603 607 +2½
Dec 588 592½ 586½ 590 +2
Mar 595 599½ 594½ 596¾ +1¾
May 599 601½ 598½ 599½ +1¼
Jul 596¾ 600½ 596 598 +1
Sep 557½ +2
Dec 545 549 545 547½ +2¼
Mar 552¾ 553¾ 552¾ 553¾ +2¼
May 555¼ +2¼
Jul 556 +2¼
Sep 520¼ +2¼
Dec 503¼ 503¼ 502½ 502½ +1¼
Jul 508 +1¼
Dec 480¾
Est. sales 261,153. Wed.’s sales 242,589
Wed.’s open int 1,275,105, up 695
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 377 386¾ 367¾ 386¼ +8¼
May 369¾ 378 363½ 377½ +7¾
Jul 368¾ 377½ 368¾ 377½ +7¼
Sep 374 376 374 376 +7¾
Dec 374 380 374 380 +5½
Mar 375½ +8¼
May 392 +8¼
Jul 384½ +8¼
Sep 400¼ +8¼
Dec 400¼ +8¼
Jul 389½ +8¼
Sep 405¼ +8¼
Est. sales 466. Wed.’s sales 583
Wed.’s open int 3,316, up 16
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1506½ 1526¼ 1500 1523½ +21
May 1498¾ 1517¼ 1493¾ 1514¾ +18¼
Jul 1491¼ 1507¼ 1485¼ 1504½ +16¼
Aug 1451 1465 1445¾ 1462¼ +13
Sep 1380 1392 1375¾ 1388¼ +9¼
Nov 1345¼ 1357¾ 1340 1352½ +7¾
Jan 1348 1360¼ 1344½ 1355½ +7¼
Mar 1337 1348 1336¾ 1345 +6¼
May 1338 1343¾ 1336 1339½ +5¾
Jul 1332 1342½ 1332 1338½ +5¼
Aug 1325¼ +5¼
Sep 1295 +5¼
Nov 1272¼ 1281 1271 1278 +5¾
Jan 1276¾ 1278 1273 1278 +5½
Mar 1269 +5¾
May 1264¼ +5¾
Jul 1273¾ +5¾
Aug 1263 +5¾
Sep 1242¾ +5¾
Nov 1230 1235 1230 1230½ +7
Jul 1226½ +7
Nov 1198½ +7
Est. sales 211,848. Wed.’s sales 208,661
Wed.’s open int 668,652, up 1,236
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Mar 60.60 61.53 60.17 60.79 +.25
May 60.73 61.65 60.37 60.95 +.24
Jul 60.61 61.50 60.27 60.83 +.22
Aug 60.21 60.99 59.87 60.43 +.22
Sep 59.65 60.44 59.42 59.98 +.25
Oct 59.35 59.88 58.99 59.52 +.28
Dec 58.92 59.73 58.72 59.33 +.30
Jan 58.92 59.52 58.52 59.12 +.31
Mar 59.01 59.01 58.45 58.87 +.33
May 58.72 +.33
Jul 58.64 +.30
Aug 58.51 +.31
Sep 57.70 58.30 57.70 58.30 +.32
Oct 57.95 +.32
Dec 58.15 58.15 57.82 57.88 +.31
Jan 57.69 +.30
Mar 57.50 +.30
May 57.55 +.30
Jul 57.72 +.31
Aug 57.59 +.31
Sep 57.45 +.31
Oct 57.47 +.30
Dec 57.50 +.30
Jul 57.41 +.30
Oct 57.40 +.30
Dec 57.26 +.30
Est. sales 98,747. Wed.’s sales 149,073
Wed.’s open int 409,109, up 7,338
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Mar 467.40 478.20 465.30 477.10 +11.60
May 453.70 463.00 451.60 462.00 +9.20
Jul 445.20 452.90 443.30 452.00 +7.10
Aug 430.10 436.00 428.40 435.10 +5.00
Sep 412.40 416.50 411.20 415.40 +3.00
Oct 395.80 400.60 395.80 399.00 +2.30
Dec 394.10 398.30 392.20 396.70 +1.90
Jan 390.90 395.00 390.80 393.50 +1.60
Mar 384.50 387.90 384.50 387.10 +1.10
May 383.50 383.80 383.10 383.20 +.90
Jul 381.50 +.70
Aug 377.40 +.60
Sep 372.20 +.60
Oct 365.50 +.60
Dec 365.00 365.00 364.30 364.30 +.50
Jan 362.30 +.50
Mar 358.00 +.50
May 354.50 +.50
Jul 361.00 +.50
Aug 358.90 +.50
Sep 354.90 +.50
Oct 358.40 +.50
Dec 356.30 +.50
Jul 354.80 +.50
Oct 354.80 +.50
Dec 349.20 +.50
Est. sales 108,492. Wed.’s sales 104,426
Wed.’s open int 417,001

