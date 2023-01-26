CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 741 758 738 752½ +11¼ May 748¼ 765¾ 745½ 760½ +11½ Jul 750¼ 766½ 746¾ 762½ +12 Sep 756¾ 773 753¼ 769¼ +12½ Dec 769 785¾ 766½ 782 +11¾ Mar 780½ 793¾ 780½ 790½ +11¾ May 784½ 792¾ 784½ 790 +10¾ Jul 770 777¾ 770 774½ +9¾ Sep 774¼ +9¾ Dec 782¼ +10¼ Mar 775¾ +10¼ May 761½ +10¼ Jul 745 +10¼ Est. sales 79,992. Wed.’s sales 76,107 Wed.’s open int 347,345 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 674 685½ 673 682½ +7¾ May 672 682¾ 671½ 680 +6¾ Jul 662½ 671½ 661¾ 668 +4¾ Sep 603¾ 609½ 603 607 +2½ Dec 588 592½ 586½ 590 +2 Mar 595 599½ 594½ 596¾ +1¾ May 599 601½ 598½ 599½ +1¼ Jul 596¾ 600½ 596 598 +1 Sep 557½ +2 Dec 545 549 545 547½ +2¼ Mar 552¾ 553¾ 552¾ 553¾ +2¼ May 555¼ +2¼ Jul 556 +2¼ Sep 520¼ +2¼ Dec 503¼ 503¼ 502½ 502½ +1¼ Jul 508 +1¼ Dec 480¾ +½ Est. sales 261,153. Wed.’s sales 242,589 Wed.’s open int 1,275,105, up 695 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 377 386¾ 367¾ 386¼ +8¼ May 369¾ 378 363½ 377½ +7¾ Jul 368¾ 377½ 368¾ 377½ +7¼ Sep 374 376 374 376 +7¾ Dec 374 380 374 380 +5½ Mar 375½ +8¼ May 392 +8¼ Jul 384½ +8¼ Sep 400¼ +8¼ Dec 400¼ +8¼ Jul 389½ +8¼ Sep 405¼ +8¼ Est. sales 466. Wed.’s sales 583 Wed.’s open int 3,316, up 16 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1506½ 1526¼ 1500 1523½ +21 May 1498¾ 1517¼ 1493¾ 1514¾ +18¼ Jul 1491¼ 1507¼ 1485¼ 1504½ +16¼ Aug 1451 1465 1445¾ 1462¼ +13 Sep 1380 1392 1375¾ 1388¼ +9¼ Nov 1345¼ 1357¾ 1340 1352½ +7¾ Jan 1348 1360¼ 1344½ 1355½ +7¼ Mar 1337 1348 1336¾ 1345 +6¼ May 1338 1343¾ 1336 1339½ +5¾ Jul 1332 1342½ 1332 1338½ +5¼ Aug 1325¼ +5¼ Sep 1295 +5¼ Nov 1272¼ 1281 1271 1278 +5¾ Jan 1276¾ 1278 1273 1278 +5½ Mar 1269 +5¾ May 1264¼ +5¾ Jul 1273¾ +5¾ Aug 1263 +5¾ Sep 1242¾ +5¾ Nov 1230 1235 1230 1230½ +7 Jul 1226½ +7 Nov 1198½ +7 Est. sales 211,848. Wed.’s sales 208,661 Wed.’s open int 668,652, up 1,236 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 60.60 61.53 60.17 60.79 +.25 May 60.73 61.65 60.37 60.95 +.24 Jul 60.61 61.50 60.27 60.83 +.22 Aug 60.21 60.99 59.87 60.43 +.22 Sep 59.65 60.44 59.42 59.98 +.25 Oct 59.35 59.88 58.99 59.52 +.28 Dec 58.92 59.73 58.72 59.33 +.30 Jan 58.92 59.52 58.52 59.12 +.31 Mar 59.01 59.01 58.45 58.87 +.33 May 58.72 +.33 Jul 58.64 +.30 Aug 58.51 +.31 Sep 57.70 58.30 57.70 58.30 +.32 Oct 57.95 +.32 Dec 58.15 58.15 57.82 57.88 +.31 Jan 57.69 +.30 Mar 57.50 +.30 May 57.55 +.30 Jul 57.72 +.31 Aug 57.59 +.31 Sep 57.45 +.31 Oct 57.47 +.30 Dec 57.50 +.30 Jul 57.41 +.30 Oct 57.40 +.30 Dec 57.26 +.30 Est. sales 98,747. Wed.’s sales 149,073 Wed.’s open int 409,109, up 7,338 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 467.40 478.20 465.30 477.10 +11.60 May 453.70 463.00 451.60 462.00 +9.20 Jul 445.20 452.90 443.30 452.00 +7.10 Aug 430.10 436.00 428.40 435.10 +5.00 Sep 412.40 416.50 411.20 415.40 +3.00 Oct 395.80 400.60 395.80 399.00 +2.30 Dec 394.10 398.30 392.20 396.70 +1.90 Jan 390.90 395.00 390.80 393.50 +1.60 Mar 384.50 387.90 384.50 387.10 +1.10 May 383.50 383.80 383.10 383.20 +.90 Jul 381.50 +.70 Aug 377.40 +.60 Sep 372.20 +.60 Oct 365.50 +.60 Dec 365.00 365.00 364.30 364.30 +.50 Jan 362.30 +.50 Mar 358.00 +.50 May 354.50 +.50 Jul 361.00 +.50 Aug 358.90 +.50 Sep 354.90 +.50 Oct 358.40 +.50 Dec 356.30 +.50 Jul 354.80 +.50 Oct 354.80 +.50 Dec 349.20 +.50 Est. sales 108,492. Wed.’s sales 104,426 Wed.’s open int 417,001

