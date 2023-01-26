CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|741
|758
|738
|752½
|+11¼
|May
|748¼
|765¾
|745½
|760½
|+11½
|Jul
|750¼
|766½
|746¾
|762½
|+12
|Sep
|756¾
|773
|753¼
|769¼
|+12½
|Dec
|769
|785¾
|766½
|782
|+11¾
|Mar
|780½
|793¾
|780½
|790½
|+11¾
|May
|784½
|792¾
|784½
|790
|+10¾
|Jul
|770
|777¾
|770
|774½
|+9¾
|Sep
|774¼
|+9¾
|Dec
|782¼
|+10¼
|Mar
|775¾
|+10¼
|May
|761½
|+10¼
|Jul
|745
|+10¼
|Est. sales 79,992.
|Wed.’s sales 76,107
|Wed.’s open int 347,345
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|674
|685½
|673
|682½
|+7¾
|May
|672
|682¾
|671½
|680
|+6¾
|Jul
|662½
|671½
|661¾
|668
|+4¾
|Sep
|603¾
|609½
|603
|607
|+2½
|Dec
|588
|592½
|586½
|590
|+2
|Mar
|595
|599½
|594½
|596¾
|+1¾
|May
|599
|601½
|598½
|599½
|+1¼
|Jul
|596¾
|600½
|596
|598
|+1
|Sep
|557½
|+2
|Dec
|545
|549
|545
|547½
|+2¼
|Mar
|552¾
|553¾
|552¾
|553¾
|+2¼
|May
|555¼
|+2¼
|Jul
|556
|+2¼
|Sep
|520¼
|+2¼
|Dec
|503¼
|503¼
|502½
|502½
|+1¼
|Jul
|508
|+1¼
|Dec
|480¾
|+½
|Est. sales 261,153.
|Wed.’s sales 242,589
|Wed.’s open int 1,275,105,
|up 695
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|377
|386¾
|367¾
|386¼
|+8¼
|May
|369¾
|378
|363½
|377½
|+7¾
|Jul
|368¾
|377½
|368¾
|377½
|+7¼
|Sep
|374
|376
|374
|376
|+7¾
|Dec
|374
|380
|374
|380
|+5½
|Mar
|375½
|+8¼
|May
|392
|+8¼
|Jul
|384½
|+8¼
|Sep
|400¼
|+8¼
|Dec
|400¼
|+8¼
|Jul
|389½
|+8¼
|Sep
|405¼
|+8¼
|Est. sales 466.
|Wed.’s sales 583
|Wed.’s open int 3,316,
|up 16
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1506½
|1526¼
|1500
|1523½
|+21
|May
|1498¾
|1517¼
|1493¾
|1514¾
|+18¼
|Jul
|1491¼
|1507¼
|1485¼
|1504½
|+16¼
|Aug
|1451
|1465
|1445¾
|1462¼
|+13
|Sep
|1380
|1392
|1375¾
|1388¼
|+9¼
|Nov
|1345¼
|1357¾
|1340
|1352½
|+7¾
|Jan
|1348
|1360¼
|1344½
|1355½
|+7¼
|Mar
|1337
|1348
|1336¾
|1345
|+6¼
|May
|1338
|1343¾
|1336
|1339½
|+5¾
|Jul
|1332
|1342½
|1332
|1338½
|+5¼
|Aug
|1325¼
|+5¼
|Sep
|1295
|+5¼
|Nov
|1272¼
|1281
|1271
|1278
|+5¾
|Jan
|1276¾
|1278
|1273
|1278
|+5½
|Mar
|1269
|+5¾
|May
|1264¼
|+5¾
|Jul
|1273¾
|+5¾
|Aug
|1263
|+5¾
|Sep
|1242¾
|+5¾
|Nov
|1230
|1235
|1230
|1230½
|+7
|Jul
|1226½
|+7
|Nov
|1198½
|+7
|Est. sales 211,848.
|Wed.’s sales 208,661
|Wed.’s open int 668,652,
|up 1,236
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|60.60
|61.53
|60.17
|60.79
|+.25
|May
|60.73
|61.65
|60.37
|60.95
|+.24
|Jul
|60.61
|61.50
|60.27
|60.83
|+.22
|Aug
|60.21
|60.99
|59.87
|60.43
|+.22
|Sep
|59.65
|60.44
|59.42
|59.98
|+.25
|Oct
|59.35
|59.88
|58.99
|59.52
|+.28
|Dec
|58.92
|59.73
|58.72
|59.33
|+.30
|Jan
|58.92
|59.52
|58.52
|59.12
|+.31
|Mar
|59.01
|59.01
|58.45
|58.87
|+.33
|May
|58.72
|+.33
|Jul
|58.64
|+.30
|Aug
|58.51
|+.31
|Sep
|57.70
|58.30
|57.70
|58.30
|+.32
|Oct
|57.95
|+.32
|Dec
|58.15
|58.15
|57.82
|57.88
|+.31
|Jan
|57.69
|+.30
|Mar
|57.50
|+.30
|May
|57.55
|+.30
|Jul
|57.72
|+.31
|Aug
|57.59
|+.31
|Sep
|57.45
|+.31
|Oct
|57.47
|+.30
|Dec
|57.50
|+.30
|Jul
|57.41
|+.30
|Oct
|57.40
|+.30
|Dec
|57.26
|+.30
|Est. sales 98,747.
|Wed.’s sales 149,073
|Wed.’s open int 409,109,
|up 7,338
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|467.40
|478.20
|465.30
|477.10
|+11.60
|May
|453.70
|463.00
|451.60
|462.00
|+9.20
|Jul
|445.20
|452.90
|443.30
|452.00
|+7.10
|Aug
|430.10
|436.00
|428.40
|435.10
|+5.00
|Sep
|412.40
|416.50
|411.20
|415.40
|+3.00
|Oct
|395.80
|400.60
|395.80
|399.00
|+2.30
|Dec
|394.10
|398.30
|392.20
|396.70
|+1.90
|Jan
|390.90
|395.00
|390.80
|393.50
|+1.60
|Mar
|384.50
|387.90
|384.50
|387.10
|+1.10
|May
|383.50
|383.80
|383.10
|383.20
|+.90
|Jul
|381.50
|+.70
|Aug
|377.40
|+.60
|Sep
|372.20
|+.60
|Oct
|365.50
|+.60
|Dec
|365.00
|365.00
|364.30
|364.30
|+.50
|Jan
|362.30
|+.50
|Mar
|358.00
|+.50
|May
|354.50
|+.50
|Jul
|361.00
|+.50
|Aug
|358.90
|+.50
|Sep
|354.90
|+.50
|Oct
|358.40
|+.50
|Dec
|356.30
|+.50
|Jul
|354.80
|+.50
|Oct
|354.80
|+.50
|Dec
|349.20
|+.50
|Est. sales 108,492.
|Wed.’s sales 104,426
|Wed.’s open int 417,001
