CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 741¾ 748¾ 733½ 734½ —8 May 749½ 755¾ 742 742¾ —7½ Jul 752¾ 758¼ 745 745½ —8 Sep 761 766½ 754¼ 754¾ —7¼ Dec 774¾ 780¼ 768½ 769¼ —6½ Mar 781¾ 789¼ 778¾ 778¾ —6¼ May 787¾ 790 780¼ 780¼ —6¼ Jul 773¾ 774¾ 767 767 —6¼ Sep 768¾ —4¾ Dec 774¼ —6 Mar 767¾ —6 May 753½ —6 Jul 737 —12¼ Est. sales 72,147. Wed.’s sales 79,022 Wed.’s open int 341,190, up 360 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 680 685¼ 676 677¼ —4 May 677¾ 682 673½ 674¾ —4½ Jul 666¼ 670½ 661¾ 663¼ —4¾ Sep 615¼ 618¾ 610¼ 611 —5½ Dec 600 603¼ 595½ 596¼ —4¾ Mar 606¼ 609½ 602¼ 603 —4¾ May 610¾ 612 605¼ 605¾ —4¾ Jul 608½ 610¾ 603¾ 603¾ —4¾ Sep 560¾ —5 Dec 555 555 550 550¼ —4¾ Mar 556½ —4¾ May 558 —4¾ Jul 556½ —4¾ Sep 520¾ —4¾ Dec 505 505 502½ 503¾ —3½ Jul 509¼ —3½ Dec 480 480 479 479¾ —3½ Est. sales 261,142. Wed.’s sales 311,856 Wed.’s open int 1,260,577, up 9,544 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 368 373 362 368¼ —2¼ May 359¾ 365 356¼ 364 +¾ Jul 362¼ 363¾ 362¼ 363¾ Sep 359¼ —5 Dec 364½ —3¾ Mar 356¾ —3¾ May 373¼ —3¾ Jul 365¾ —3¾ Sep 381½ —3¾ Dec 381½ —3¾ Jul 370¾ —3¾ Sep 386½ —3¾ Est. sales 218. Wed.’s sales 502 Wed.’s open int 3,473 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1523½ 1528½ 1509 1514¾ —9¾ May 1520 1522½ 1505 1511½ —10 Jul 1512½ 1516¼ 1497¾ 1503¾ —11¼ Aug 1473½ 1476¾ 1460¼ 1465¾ —10¾ Sep 1403¾ 1407¼ 1391¼ 1397¼ —10¼ Nov 1373 1375¼ 1359½ 1364½ —9¾ Jan 1376¼ 1376½ 1363½ 1368½ —8¼ Mar 1363¾ 1364½ 1353½ 1358¾ —6¼ May 1358½ 1358½ 1348¼ 1353¾ —5½ Jul 1353 1353¼ 1351½ 1353¼ —5 Aug 1338¾ —5 Sep 1308½ —5 Nov 1286 1288¼ 1281 1287 —2¾ Jan 1287¼ —2¾ Mar 1276¾ —2¾ May 1272 —2¾ Jul 1281½ —2¾ Aug 1270¾ —2¾ Sep 1250½ —2¾ Nov 1221 — ¾ Jul 1217 — ¾ Nov 1204 1204 1189 1189 —2¾ Est. sales 235,424. Wed.’s sales 257,365 Wed.’s open int 648,272 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 64.05 64.43 62.71 63.15 —.97 May 63.67 64.00 62.50 62.98 —.77 Jul 63.15 63.43 62.09 62.57 —.67 Aug 62.38 62.68 61.47 61.91 —.63 Sep 61.76 62.01 60.81 61.21 —.62 Oct 61.10 61.27 60.21 60.58 —.57 Dec 60.93 61.04 59.89 60.31 —.54 Jan 60.43 60.70 59.64 60.05 —.54 Mar 60.18 60.28 59.40 59.72 —.54 May 59.18 59.59 59.18 59.55 —.50 Jul 59.97 59.97 59.08 59.47 —.48 Aug 59.00 59.30 59.00 59.30 —.47 Sep 59.05 —.49 Oct 58.69 —.49 Dec 59.14 59.14 58.62 58.62 —.48 Jan 58.44 —.47 Mar 58.32 —.47 May 58.34 —.46 Jul 58.49 —.48 Aug 58.36 —.48 Sep 58.22 —.48 Oct 58.31 —.48 Dec 58.28 —.48 Jul 58.19 —.48 Oct 58.18 —.48 Dec 58.04 —.48 Est. sales 118,059. Wed.’s sales 119,545 Wed.’s open int 378,423, up 2,433 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 478.40 480.30 470.80 471.20 —6.90 May 459.90 462.10 455.60 456.20 —4.00 Jul 449.80 452.00 446.50 447.10 —3.50 Aug 437.30 437.70 432.50 433.20 —3.80 Sep 420.80 421.00 415.60 416.20 —4.50 Oct 405.00 405.00 400.10 400.60 —4.50 Dec 401.10 402.10 397.10 397.50 —4.40 Jan 397.80 397.80 393.70 394.40 —4.40 Mar 390.50 390.50 387.90 388.00 —4.10 May 385.00 385.00 384.00 384.30 —3.00 Jul 384.60 384.60 383.00 383.00 —2.60 Aug 379.50 —2.50 Sep 374.60 —2.50 Oct 368.50 —2.50 Dec 367.20 —2.50 Jan 365.20 —2.50 Mar 360.90 —2.50 May 357.40 —2.50 Jul 363.90 —2.50 Aug 361.80 —2.50 Sep 357.80 —2.50 Oct 361.30 —2.50 Dec 355.70 —2.50 Jul 354.20 —2.50 Oct 354.20 —2.50 Dec 348.60 —2.50 Est. sales 102,686. Wed.’s sales 125,874 Wed.’s open int 417,457, up 3,337

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.