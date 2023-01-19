CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|741¾
|748¾
|733½
|734½
|—8
|May
|749½
|755¾
|742
|742¾
|—7½
|Jul
|752¾
|758¼
|745
|745½
|—8
|Sep
|761
|766½
|754¼
|754¾
|—7¼
|Dec
|774¾
|780¼
|768½
|769¼
|—6½
|Mar
|781¾
|789¼
|778¾
|778¾
|—6¼
|May
|787¾
|790
|780¼
|780¼
|—6¼
|Jul
|773¾
|774¾
|767
|767
|—6¼
|Sep
|768¾
|—4¾
|Dec
|774¼
|—6
|Mar
|767¾
|—6
|May
|753½
|—6
|Jul
|737
|—12¼
|Est. sales 72,147.
|Wed.’s sales 79,022
|Wed.’s open int 341,190,
|up 360
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|680
|685¼
|676
|677¼
|—4
|May
|677¾
|682
|673½
|674¾
|—4½
|Jul
|666¼
|670½
|661¾
|663¼
|—4¾
|Sep
|615¼
|618¾
|610¼
|611
|—5½
|Dec
|600
|603¼
|595½
|596¼
|—4¾
|Mar
|606¼
|609½
|602¼
|603
|—4¾
|May
|610¾
|612
|605¼
|605¾
|—4¾
|Jul
|608½
|610¾
|603¾
|603¾
|—4¾
|Sep
|560¾
|—5
|Dec
|555
|555
|550
|550¼
|—4¾
|Mar
|556½
|—4¾
|May
|558
|—4¾
|Jul
|556½
|—4¾
|Sep
|520¾
|—4¾
|Dec
|505
|505
|502½
|503¾
|—3½
|Jul
|509¼
|—3½
|Dec
|480
|480
|479
|479¾
|—3½
|Est. sales 261,142.
|Wed.’s sales 311,856
|Wed.’s open int 1,260,577,
|up 9,544
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|368
|373
|362
|368¼
|—2¼
|May
|359¾
|365
|356¼
|364
|+¾
|Jul
|362¼
|363¾
|362¼
|363¾
|Sep
|359¼
|—5
|Dec
|364½
|—3¾
|Mar
|356¾
|—3¾
|May
|373¼
|—3¾
|Jul
|365¾
|—3¾
|Sep
|381½
|—3¾
|Dec
|381½
|—3¾
|Jul
|370¾
|—3¾
|Sep
|386½
|—3¾
|Est. sales 218.
|Wed.’s sales 502
|Wed.’s open int 3,473
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1523½
|1528½
|1509
|1514¾
|—9¾
|May
|1520
|1522½
|1505
|1511½
|—10
|Jul
|1512½
|1516¼
|1497¾
|1503¾
|—11¼
|Aug
|1473½
|1476¾
|1460¼
|1465¾
|—10¾
|Sep
|1403¾
|1407¼
|1391¼
|1397¼
|—10¼
|Nov
|1373
|1375¼
|1359½
|1364½
|—9¾
|Jan
|1376¼
|1376½
|1363½
|1368½
|—8¼
|Mar
|1363¾
|1364½
|1353½
|1358¾
|—6¼
|May
|1358½
|1358½
|1348¼
|1353¾
|—5½
|Jul
|1353
|1353¼
|1351½
|1353¼
|—5
|Aug
|1338¾
|—5
|Sep
|1308½
|—5
|Nov
|1286
|1288¼
|1281
|1287
|—2¾
|Jan
|1287¼
|—2¾
|Mar
|1276¾
|—2¾
|May
|1272
|—2¾
|Jul
|1281½
|—2¾
|Aug
|1270¾
|—2¾
|Sep
|1250½
|—2¾
|Nov
|1221
|—
|¾
|Jul
|1217
|—
|¾
|Nov
|1204
|1204
|1189
|1189
|—2¾
|Est. sales 235,424.
|Wed.’s sales 257,365
|Wed.’s open int 648,272
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|64.05
|64.43
|62.71
|63.15
|—.97
|May
|63.67
|64.00
|62.50
|62.98
|—.77
|Jul
|63.15
|63.43
|62.09
|62.57
|—.67
|Aug
|62.38
|62.68
|61.47
|61.91
|—.63
|Sep
|61.76
|62.01
|60.81
|61.21
|—.62
|Oct
|61.10
|61.27
|60.21
|60.58
|—.57
|Dec
|60.93
|61.04
|59.89
|60.31
|—.54
|Jan
|60.43
|60.70
|59.64
|60.05
|—.54
|Mar
|60.18
|60.28
|59.40
|59.72
|—.54
|May
|59.18
|59.59
|59.18
|59.55
|—.50
|Jul
|59.97
|59.97
|59.08
|59.47
|—.48
|Aug
|59.00
|59.30
|59.00
|59.30
|—.47
|Sep
|59.05
|—.49
|Oct
|58.69
|—.49
|Dec
|59.14
|59.14
|58.62
|58.62
|—.48
|Jan
|58.44
|—.47
|Mar
|58.32
|—.47
|May
|58.34
|—.46
|Jul
|58.49
|—.48
|Aug
|58.36
|—.48
|Sep
|58.22
|—.48
|Oct
|58.31
|—.48
|Dec
|58.28
|—.48
|Jul
|58.19
|—.48
|Oct
|58.18
|—.48
|Dec
|58.04
|—.48
|Est. sales 118,059.
|Wed.’s sales 119,545
|Wed.’s open int 378,423,
|up 2,433
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|478.40
|480.30
|470.80
|471.20
|—6.90
|May
|459.90
|462.10
|455.60
|456.20
|—4.00
|Jul
|449.80
|452.00
|446.50
|447.10
|—3.50
|Aug
|437.30
|437.70
|432.50
|433.20
|—3.80
|Sep
|420.80
|421.00
|415.60
|416.20
|—4.50
|Oct
|405.00
|405.00
|400.10
|400.60
|—4.50
|Dec
|401.10
|402.10
|397.10
|397.50
|—4.40
|Jan
|397.80
|397.80
|393.70
|394.40
|—4.40
|Mar
|390.50
|390.50
|387.90
|388.00
|—4.10
|May
|385.00
|385.00
|384.00
|384.30
|—3.00
|Jul
|384.60
|384.60
|383.00
|383.00
|—2.60
|Aug
|379.50
|—2.50
|Sep
|374.60
|—2.50
|Oct
|368.50
|—2.50
|Dec
|367.20
|—2.50
|Jan
|365.20
|—2.50
|Mar
|360.90
|—2.50
|May
|357.40
|—2.50
|Jul
|363.90
|—2.50
|Aug
|361.80
|—2.50
|Sep
|357.80
|—2.50
|Oct
|361.30
|—2.50
|Dec
|355.70
|—2.50
|Jul
|354.20
|—2.50
|Oct
|354.20
|—2.50
|Dec
|348.60
|—2.50
|Est. sales 102,686.
|Wed.’s sales 125,874
|Wed.’s open int 417,457,
|up 3,337
