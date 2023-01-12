CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|739
|747¼
|723
|742¾
|+2¾
|May
|747
|755
|732
|750¾
|+2½
|Jul
|750½
|758¾
|736¾
|754¼
|+2
|Sep
|760
|766½
|745¼
|762
|+1¾
|Dec
|773
|779¼
|758¾
|775¾
|+2
|Mar
|779½
|787¾
|768
|784¼
|+2¼
|May
|780
|787
|770
|785
|+2¼
|Jul
|756
|769¾
|752¼
|767½
|+2½
|Sep
|766
|768½
|755
|768½
|+1¼
|Dec
|771
|775¾
|771
|775¾
|+1¾
|Mar
|769¼
|+1¾
|May
|755
|+1¾
|Jul
|746½
|+1¾
|Est. sales 110,037.
|Wed.’s sales 66,838
|Wed.’s open int 337,190,
|up 2,652
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|656
|673½
|649¼
|671
|+15
|May
|655
|672
|649
|669½
|+14¼
|Jul
|647
|664½
|642½
|661½
|+13
|Sep
|604½
|615¾
|600¼
|613
|+7½
|Dec
|588¾
|599¼
|583¾
|596
|+6¾
|Mar
|596
|606
|591¼
|603
|+6¼
|May
|597½
|608
|595½
|605½
|+5½
|Jul
|596
|606¼
|594
|603¾
|+5
|Sep
|561¾
|562¾
|561½
|561½
|+1½
|Dec
|550
|554¼
|544¼
|551¼
|+¾
|Mar
|554½
|557½
|554½
|557½
|+¾
|May
|558½
|+¾
|Jul
|557¼
|+¾
|Sep
|521½
|+¾
|Dec
|507¾
|508
|502¾
|504¼
|—4¼
|Jul
|509¾
|—4¼
|Dec
|480
|481¼
|480
|481¼
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 444,656.
|Wed.’s sales 209,400
|Wed.’s open int 1,213,666
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|350
|362¼
|350
|361¼
|+12
|May
|349
|357¾
|349
|355¼
|+8½
|Jul
|350
|355¾
|350
|355¾
|+7¼
|Sep
|355½
|+7½
|Dec
|363
|363¼
|359¼
|359¼
|+4½
|Mar
|351½
|+4½
|May
|368
|+4½
|Jul
|360½
|+4½
|Sep
|376¼
|+4½
|Dec
|376¼
|+4½
|Jul
|365½
|+4½
|Sep
|381¼
|+4½
|Est. sales 340.
|Wed.’s sales 219
|Wed.’s open int 3,835,
|up 25
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1511½
|1541¾
|1511½
|1529½
|+14½
|Mar
|1494
|1527
|1493¼
|1518½
|+25½
|May
|1497
|1527¼
|1496¼
|1519¼
|+22¾
|Jul
|1497¾
|1526¾
|1497¾
|1518½
|+20¾
|Aug
|1474¼
|1495
|1470
|1486¾
|+16
|Sep
|1414¾
|1433¼
|1410½
|1425½
|+11
|Nov
|1386
|1405
|1382¾
|1396¼
|+9¼
|Jan
|1388
|1405¾
|1385¼
|1397¾
|+8
|Mar
|1380
|1390¾
|1372½
|1383½
|+5¾
|May
|1368
|1376¼
|1366½
|1376
|+4¾
|Jul
|1368¾
|1380
|1364½
|1374¼
|+3¾
|Aug
|1360¼
|+3¼
|Sep
|1330
|+3¼
|Nov
|1305¼
|1316
|1300¾
|1308¼
|+1¾
|Jan
|1303
|1308½
|1303
|1308½
|+1¼
|Mar
|1298
|+1¼
|May
|1293¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|1302¾
|+1¼
|Aug
|1292
|+1¼
|Sep
|1271¾
|+1¼
|Nov
|1235
|1235
|1227
|1234¼
|—5¼
|Jul
|1230¼
|—5¼
|Nov
|1204¼
|—5¼
|Est. sales 247,821.
|Wed.’s sales 131,936
|Wed.’s open int 623,798,
|up 3,139
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jan
|63.25
|+.86
|Mar
|62.15
|63.65
|62.15
|63.25
|+1.14
|May
|61.90
|63.34
|61.90
|63.06
|+1.21
|Jul
|61.54
|62.92
|61.54
|62.69
|+1.21
|Aug
|61.06
|62.34
|61.06
|62.17
|+1.16
|Sep
|60.73
|61.87
|60.70
|61.70
|+1.13
|Oct
|60.25
|61.36
|60.23
|61.17
|+1.09
|Dec
|59.98
|61.10
|59.90
|60.89
|+1.07
|Jan
|60.01
|60.84
|59.75
|60.66
|+1.08
|Mar
|59.90
|60.52
|59.80
|60.30
|+1.06
|May
|59.91
|60.30
|59.90
|60.08
|+1.09
|Jul
|59.77
|60.16
|59.77
|59.95
|+1.09
|Aug
|59.69
|+1.06
|Sep
|59.41
|+1.06
|Oct
|59.03
|+1.06
|Dec
|58.35
|58.97
|58.33
|58.97
|+1.06
|Jan
|58.72
|+1.06
|Mar
|58.55
|+1.08
|May
|58.54
|+1.10
|Jul
|58.84
|+1.06
|Aug
|58.71
|+1.06
|Sep
|58.57
|+1.06
|Oct
|58.71
|+1.05
|Dec
|58.64
|+1.06
|Jul
|58.55
|+1.06
|Oct
|58.54
|+1.06
|Dec
|58.40
|+1.06
|Est. sales 122,541.
|Wed.’s sales 110,609
|Wed.’s open int 374,894,
|up 1,776
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jan
|511.60
|515.30
|507.70
|513.00
|+8.00
|Mar
|474.60
|484.40
|474.10
|481.30
|+6.70
|May
|459.30
|468.30
|459.20
|466.10
|+6.90
|Jul
|450.90
|458.70
|450.30
|456.90
|+6.60
|Aug
|439.40
|446.50
|439.40
|444.70
|+5.30
|Sep
|428.20
|432.30
|425.70
|429.70
|+4.00
|Oct
|413.00
|417.40
|411.20
|414.40
|+2.80
|Dec
|409.00
|414.70
|408.80
|411.70
|+2.60
|Jan
|407.00
|410.40
|405.40
|408.00
|+2.40
|Mar
|399.80
|400.90
|399.80
|400.80
|+2.30
|May
|395.00
|395.40
|395.00
|395.40
|+2.30
|Jul
|392.90
|393.50
|392.90
|393.50
|+2.00
|Aug
|389.50
|+1.80
|Sep
|385.00
|+1.60
|Oct
|378.80
|+.70
|Dec
|377.40
|+.70
|Jan
|375.40
|+.70
|Mar
|371.10
|+.70
|May
|367.60
|+.70
|Jul
|374.10
|+.70
|Aug
|372.00
|+.70
|Sep
|368.00
|+.70
|Oct
|371.50
|+.70
|Dec
|365.90
|+.70
|Jul
|364.40
|+.70
|Oct
|364.40
|+.70
|Dec
|358.80
|+.70
|Est. sales 108,004.
|Wed.’s sales 80,884
|Wed.’s open int 406,796
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.