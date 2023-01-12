SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Latest News » Close

Close

The Associated Press

January 12, 2023, 3:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 739 747¼ 723 742¾ +2¾
May 747 755 732 750¾ +2½
Jul 750½ 758¾ 736¾ 754¼ +2
Sep 760 766½ 745¼ 762 +1¾
Dec 773 779¼ 758¾ 775¾ +2
Mar 779½ 787¾ 768 784¼ +2¼
May 780 787 770 785 +2¼
Jul 756 769¾ 752¼ 767½ +2½
Sep 766 768½ 755 768½ +1¼
Dec 771 775¾ 771 775¾ +1¾
Mar 769¼ +1¾
May 755 +1¾
Jul 746½ +1¾
Est. sales 110,037. Wed.’s sales 66,838
Wed.’s open int 337,190, up 2,652
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 656 673½ 649¼ 671 +15
May 655 672 649 669½ +14¼
Jul 647 664½ 642½ 661½ +13
Sep 604½ 615¾ 600¼ 613 +7½
Dec 588¾ 599¼ 583¾ 596 +6¾
Mar 596 606 591¼ 603 +6¼
May 597½ 608 595½ 605½ +5½
Jul 596 606¼ 594 603¾ +5
Sep 561¾ 562¾ 561½ 561½ +1½
Dec 550 554¼ 544¼ 551¼
Mar 554½ 557½ 554½ 557½
May 558½
Jul 557¼
Sep 521½
Dec 507¾ 508 502¾ 504¼ —4¼
Jul 509¾ —4¼
Dec 480 481¼ 480 481¼ ¾
Est. sales 444,656. Wed.’s sales 209,400
Wed.’s open int 1,213,666
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 350 362¼ 350 361¼ +12
May 349 357¾ 349 355¼ +8½
Jul 350 355¾ 350 355¾ +7¼
Sep 355½ +7½
Dec 363 363¼ 359¼ 359¼ +4½
Mar 351½ +4½
May 368 +4½
Jul 360½ +4½
Sep 376¼ +4½
Dec 376¼ +4½
Jul 365½ +4½
Sep 381¼ +4½
Est. sales 340. Wed.’s sales 219
Wed.’s open int 3,835, up 25
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1511½ 1541¾ 1511½ 1529½ +14½
Mar 1494 1527 1493¼ 1518½ +25½
May 1497 1527¼ 1496¼ 1519¼ +22¾
Jul 1497¾ 1526¾ 1497¾ 1518½ +20¾
Aug 1474¼ 1495 1470 1486¾ +16
Sep 1414¾ 1433¼ 1410½ 1425½ +11
Nov 1386 1405 1382¾ 1396¼ +9¼
Jan 1388 1405¾ 1385¼ 1397¾ +8
Mar 1380 1390¾ 1372½ 1383½ +5¾
May 1368 1376¼ 1366½ 1376 +4¾
Jul 1368¾ 1380 1364½ 1374¼ +3¾
Aug 1360¼ +3¼
Sep 1330 +3¼
Nov 1305¼ 1316 1300¾ 1308¼ +1¾
Jan 1303 1308½ 1303 1308½ +1¼
Mar 1298 +1¼
May 1293¼ +1¼
Jul 1302¾ +1¼
Aug 1292 +1¼
Sep 1271¾ +1¼
Nov 1235 1235 1227 1234¼ —5¼
Jul 1230¼ —5¼
Nov 1204¼ —5¼
Est. sales 247,821. Wed.’s sales 131,936
Wed.’s open int 623,798, up 3,139
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jan 63.25 +.86
Mar 62.15 63.65 62.15 63.25 +1.14
May 61.90 63.34 61.90 63.06 +1.21
Jul 61.54 62.92 61.54 62.69 +1.21
Aug 61.06 62.34 61.06 62.17 +1.16
Sep 60.73 61.87 60.70 61.70 +1.13
Oct 60.25 61.36 60.23 61.17 +1.09
Dec 59.98 61.10 59.90 60.89 +1.07
Jan 60.01 60.84 59.75 60.66 +1.08
Mar 59.90 60.52 59.80 60.30 +1.06
May 59.91 60.30 59.90 60.08 +1.09
Jul 59.77 60.16 59.77 59.95 +1.09
Aug 59.69 +1.06
Sep 59.41 +1.06
Oct 59.03 +1.06
Dec 58.35 58.97 58.33 58.97 +1.06
Jan 58.72 +1.06
Mar 58.55 +1.08
May 58.54 +1.10
Jul 58.84 +1.06
Aug 58.71 +1.06
Sep 58.57 +1.06
Oct 58.71 +1.05
Dec 58.64 +1.06
Jul 58.55 +1.06
Oct 58.54 +1.06
Dec 58.40 +1.06
Est. sales 122,541. Wed.’s sales 110,609
Wed.’s open int 374,894, up 1,776
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jan 511.60 515.30 507.70 513.00 +8.00
Mar 474.60 484.40 474.10 481.30 +6.70
May 459.30 468.30 459.20 466.10 +6.90
Jul 450.90 458.70 450.30 456.90 +6.60
Aug 439.40 446.50 439.40 444.70 +5.30
Sep 428.20 432.30 425.70 429.70 +4.00
Oct 413.00 417.40 411.20 414.40 +2.80
Dec 409.00 414.70 408.80 411.70 +2.60
Jan 407.00 410.40 405.40 408.00 +2.40
Mar 399.80 400.90 399.80 400.80 +2.30
May 395.00 395.40 395.00 395.40 +2.30
Jul 392.90 393.50 392.90 393.50 +2.00
Aug 389.50 +1.80
Sep 385.00 +1.60
Oct 378.80 +.70
Dec 377.40 +.70
Jan 375.40 +.70
Mar 371.10 +.70
May 367.60 +.70
Jul 374.10 +.70
Aug 372.00 +.70
Sep 368.00 +.70
Oct 371.50 +.70
Dec 365.90 +.70
Jul 364.40 +.70
Oct 364.40 +.70
Dec 358.80 +.70
Est. sales 108,004. Wed.’s sales 80,884
Wed.’s open int 406,796

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up