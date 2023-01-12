CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 739 747¼ 723 742¾ +2¾ May 747 755 732 750¾ +2½ Jul 750½ 758¾ 736¾ 754¼ +2 Sep 760 766½ 745¼ 762 +1¾ Dec 773 779¼ 758¾ 775¾ +2 Mar 779½ 787¾ 768 784¼ +2¼ May 780 787 770 785 +2¼ Jul 756 769¾ 752¼ 767½ +2½ Sep 766 768½ 755 768½ +1¼ Dec 771 775¾ 771 775¾ +1¾ Mar 769¼ +1¾ May 755 +1¾ Jul 746½ +1¾ Est. sales 110,037. Wed.’s sales 66,838 Wed.’s open int 337,190, up 2,652 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 656 673½ 649¼ 671 +15 May 655 672 649 669½ +14¼ Jul 647 664½ 642½ 661½ +13 Sep 604½ 615¾ 600¼ 613 +7½ Dec 588¾ 599¼ 583¾ 596 +6¾ Mar 596 606 591¼ 603 +6¼ May 597½ 608 595½ 605½ +5½ Jul 596 606¼ 594 603¾ +5 Sep 561¾ 562¾ 561½ 561½ +1½ Dec 550 554¼ 544¼ 551¼ +¾ Mar 554½ 557½ 554½ 557½ +¾ May 558½ +¾ Jul 557¼ +¾ Sep 521½ +¾ Dec 507¾ 508 502¾ 504¼ —4¼ Jul 509¾ —4¼ Dec 480 481¼ 480 481¼ — ¾ Est. sales 444,656. Wed.’s sales 209,400 Wed.’s open int 1,213,666 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 350 362¼ 350 361¼ +12 May 349 357¾ 349 355¼ +8½ Jul 350 355¾ 350 355¾ +7¼ Sep 355½ +7½ Dec 363 363¼ 359¼ 359¼ +4½ Mar 351½ +4½ May 368 +4½ Jul 360½ +4½ Sep 376¼ +4½ Dec 376¼ +4½ Jul 365½ +4½ Sep 381¼ +4½ Est. sales 340. Wed.’s sales 219 Wed.’s open int 3,835, up 25 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1511½ 1541¾ 1511½ 1529½ +14½ Mar 1494 1527 1493¼ 1518½ +25½ May 1497 1527¼ 1496¼ 1519¼ +22¾ Jul 1497¾ 1526¾ 1497¾ 1518½ +20¾ Aug 1474¼ 1495 1470 1486¾ +16 Sep 1414¾ 1433¼ 1410½ 1425½ +11 Nov 1386 1405 1382¾ 1396¼ +9¼ Jan 1388 1405¾ 1385¼ 1397¾ +8 Mar 1380 1390¾ 1372½ 1383½ +5¾ May 1368 1376¼ 1366½ 1376 +4¾ Jul 1368¾ 1380 1364½ 1374¼ +3¾ Aug 1360¼ +3¼ Sep 1330 +3¼ Nov 1305¼ 1316 1300¾ 1308¼ +1¾ Jan 1303 1308½ 1303 1308½ +1¼ Mar 1298 +1¼ May 1293¼ +1¼ Jul 1302¾ +1¼ Aug 1292 +1¼ Sep 1271¾ +1¼ Nov 1235 1235 1227 1234¼ —5¼ Jul 1230¼ —5¼ Nov 1204¼ —5¼ Est. sales 247,821. Wed.’s sales 131,936 Wed.’s open int 623,798, up 3,139 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jan 63.25 +.86 Mar 62.15 63.65 62.15 63.25 +1.14 May 61.90 63.34 61.90 63.06 +1.21 Jul 61.54 62.92 61.54 62.69 +1.21 Aug 61.06 62.34 61.06 62.17 +1.16 Sep 60.73 61.87 60.70 61.70 +1.13 Oct 60.25 61.36 60.23 61.17 +1.09 Dec 59.98 61.10 59.90 60.89 +1.07 Jan 60.01 60.84 59.75 60.66 +1.08 Mar 59.90 60.52 59.80 60.30 +1.06 May 59.91 60.30 59.90 60.08 +1.09 Jul 59.77 60.16 59.77 59.95 +1.09 Aug 59.69 +1.06 Sep 59.41 +1.06 Oct 59.03 +1.06 Dec 58.35 58.97 58.33 58.97 +1.06 Jan 58.72 +1.06 Mar 58.55 +1.08 May 58.54 +1.10 Jul 58.84 +1.06 Aug 58.71 +1.06 Sep 58.57 +1.06 Oct 58.71 +1.05 Dec 58.64 +1.06 Jul 58.55 +1.06 Oct 58.54 +1.06 Dec 58.40 +1.06 Est. sales 122,541. Wed.’s sales 110,609 Wed.’s open int 374,894, up 1,776 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jan 511.60 515.30 507.70 513.00 +8.00 Mar 474.60 484.40 474.10 481.30 +6.70 May 459.30 468.30 459.20 466.10 +6.90 Jul 450.90 458.70 450.30 456.90 +6.60 Aug 439.40 446.50 439.40 444.70 +5.30 Sep 428.20 432.30 425.70 429.70 +4.00 Oct 413.00 417.40 411.20 414.40 +2.80 Dec 409.00 414.70 408.80 411.70 +2.60 Jan 407.00 410.40 405.40 408.00 +2.40 Mar 399.80 400.90 399.80 400.80 +2.30 May 395.00 395.40 395.00 395.40 +2.30 Jul 392.90 393.50 392.90 393.50 +2.00 Aug 389.50 +1.80 Sep 385.00 +1.60 Oct 378.80 +.70 Dec 377.40 +.70 Jan 375.40 +.70 Mar 371.10 +.70 May 367.60 +.70 Jul 374.10 +.70 Aug 372.00 +.70 Sep 368.00 +.70 Oct 371.50 +.70 Dec 365.90 +.70 Jul 364.40 +.70 Oct 364.40 +.70 Dec 358.80 +.70 Est. sales 108,004. Wed.’s sales 80,884 Wed.’s open int 406,796

