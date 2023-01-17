Carry-On Luggage Sizes: Size Restrictions by Airline

Whether you’re traveling strictly with carry-on luggage to avoid checked bag fees and/or lost luggage or you’re bringing a carry-on…

Whether you’re traveling strictly with carry-on luggage to avoid checked bag fees and/or lost luggage or you’re bringing a carry-on bag in addition to checked luggage, you’ll need to adhere to carry-on luggage size restrictions.

Airlines calculate luggage size measurements using two methods:

— Height by width by depth: Most — but not all — airlines measure bags by inches or centimeters using this formula: height by width by depth, such as 22 x 14 x 9 inches. (Note: The dimensions in this article, which are given according to that formula, may differ slightly from the way each individual airline formats its size requirements.)

— Linear inches: A few airlines have linear inch restrictions for carry-on baggage, meaning the airline gives one number for the total of all three dimensions. As long as the combined height, width and depth don’t exceed that number, you’re in the clear.

Click on the major domestic and international airlines below to see their carry-on luggage size restrictions in inches for economy passengers — and note that any handles and wheels on your bags count toward size limits as well.

Domestic Airlines

— Alaska Airlines

— Allegiant Air

— American Airlines

— Delta Air Lines

— Frontier Airlines

— Hawaiian Airlines

— JetBlue

— Southwest Airlines

— Spirit Airlines

— Sun Country Airlines

— United Airlines

International Airlines

— Aer Lingus

— Aeroméxico

— Air Canada

— Air France

— All Nippon Airways

— British Airways

— Cathay Pacific

— easyJet

— Emirates

— Iberia

— KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

— Lufthansa

— Qantas

— Qatar Airways

— Ryanair

— Scandinavian Airlines

— Singapore Airlines

— Turkish Airlines

— Virgin Atlantic

— WestJet

Alaska Airlines

Carry-on luggage size: 22 x 14 x 9 inches or 45 linear inches | Carry-on luggage weight limit: None Personal item size: Must fit under seat in front of you | Personal item weight limit: None Carry-on luggage allowance: One personal item and one carry-on bag Carry-on luggage fee: Free

[Alaska Airlines Carry-on Policies]

Allegiant Air

Carry-on luggage size: 22 x 14 x 9 inches | Carry-on luggage weight limit: None Personal item size: 16 x 15 x 7 inches | Personal item weight limit: None Carry-on luggage allowance: One personal item and one carry-on bag Carry-on luggage fee: Free for personal item; $10 and up for carry-on bag

The fee is often around $20 if you pay for your carry-on baggage at the time of booking; it costs a hefty $45 if you add a carry-on bag later — and up to $75 at the gate.

[Allegiant Air Carry-on Policies]

American Airlines

Carry-on luggage size: 22 x 14 x 9 inches | Carry-on luggage weight limit: None Personal item size: 18 x 14 x 8 inches | Personal item weight limit: None Carry-on luggage allowance: One personal item and one carry-on bag Carry-on luggage fee: Free

The above rules also apply to basic economy tickets.

[American Airlines Carry-on Policies]

Delta Air Lines

Carry-on luggage size: 22 x 14 x 9 inches or 45 linear inches | Carry-on luggage weight limit: None Personal item size: Must fit under seat in front of you | Personal item weight limit: None Carry-on luggage allowance: One personal item and one carry-on bag Carry-on luggage fee: Free

Note that if you’re flying to or from Beijing or Shanghai, there is a 22-pound weight limit for a carry-on; for Singapore, there is a 15-pound limit.

[Delta Airlines Carry-on Policies]

Frontier Airlines

Carry-on luggage size: 24 x 16 x 10 inches | Carry-on luggage weight limit: 35 pounds Personal item size: 18 x 14 x 8 inches | Personal item weight limit: None Carry-on luggage allowance: One personal item and one carry-on bag Carry-on luggage fee: Free for personal item; $30 and up for carry-on

There are two instances where the carry-on bag fee is waived:

— You’re an elite member of the FRONTIER Miles rewards program.

— You bought a specialty ticket like the WORKS bundle.

Also note that carry-on bag fees, which typically start at around $30, depend on your destination, and that prices are cheapest if you add baggage when you make your booking. You’ll pay more to add it later, especially if you do so at the airport. Sometimes it’s actually cheaper to purchase a checked bag instead of a carry-on.

[Frontier Airlines Carry-on Policies]

Hawaiian Airlines

Carry-on luggage size: 22 x 14 x 9 inches or 45 linear inches | Carry-on luggage weight limit: 25 pounds Personal item size: Must fit under seat in front of you | Personal item weight limit: None Carry-on luggage allowance: One personal item and one carry-on bag Carry-on luggage fee: Free

[Hawaiian Airlines Carry-on Policies]

JetBlue

Carry-on luggage size: 22 x 14 x 9 inches | Carry-on luggage weight limit: None Personal item size: 17 x 13 x 8 inches | Personal item weight limit: None Carry-on luggage allowance: One personal item and one carry-on bag (except Blue Basic) Carry-on luggage fee: Free

If you booked a Blue Basic ticket, you’re only permitted to bring a personal item that fits under the seat in front of you. If you bring a carry-on bag, you will have to pay $65 to check it at the gate (or up to $180 if you’ve already checked two other bags). However, select customers with Blue Basic fares can bring carry-on bags for free. These include:

— Active U.S. military personnel

— Unaccompanied minors

— Customers flying to London

If you purchase a higher-class seat or if you reach Mosaic status on JetBlue’s TrueBlue rewards program, you can also bring a carry-on bag for free on a Blue Basic ticket.

[JetBlue Carry-on Policies]

Southwest Airlines

Carry-on luggage size: 24 x 16 x 10 inches | Carry-on luggage weight limit: None Personal item size: 16 x 13 x 8 inches | Personal item weight limit: None Carry-on luggage allowance: One personal item and one carry-on bag Carry-on luggage fee: Free

[Southwest Airlines Carry-on Policies]

Spirit Airlines

Carry-on luggage size: 22 x 18 x 10 inches | Carry-on luggage weight limit: None Personal item size: 18 x 14 x 8 inches | Personal item weight limit: None Carry-on luggage allowance: One personal item and one carry-on bag Carry-on luggage fee: Free for personal item; $25 and up for carry-on

Spirit’s carry-on bag fees vary between flights, but they tend to start at around $25 to $30 for U.S. domestic flights. If you need to bring carry-on luggage, it’s always cheapest to pay for it when you first book your flight. It will cost you more to add a bag afterward — and at least double the initial fee if you do it at the airport.

[Spirit Airlines Carry-on Policies]

Sun Country Airlines

Carry-on luggage size: 24 x 16 x 11 inches | Carry-on luggage weight limit: 35 pounds Personal item size: 17 x 13 x 9 inches | Personal item weight limit: None Carry-on luggage allowance: One personal item and one carry-on bag Carry-on luggage fee: Free for personal item; $30 and up for carry-on

The Sun Country Airlines fee for a carry-on bag is around $30 if you pay for it when booking, or more if you add it later.

[Sun Country Carry-on Policies]

United Airlines

Carry-on luggage size: 22 x 14 x 9 inches | Carry-on luggage weight limit: None Personal item size: 17 x 10 x 9 inches | Personal item weight limit: None Carry-on luggage allowance: One personal item and one carry-on bag (except basic economy) Carry-on luggage fee: Free

There’s one notable exception for carry-on baggage with United: Passengers with a basic economy ticket can only take one personal item on board — no carry-on bag. This policy applies to travelers flying basic economy domestically or between the U.S. and Canada. If you have a basic economy ticket and are going to Central or South America (including Mexico) or taking trans-Atlantic or trans-Pacific flights, you can bring a full-size carry-on bag.

[United Airlines Carry-on Policies]

Aer Lingus

Carry-on luggage size: 21.5 x 15.5 x 9.5 inches | Carry-on luggage weight limit: 22 pounds Personal item size: 13 x 10 x 8 inches | Personal item weight limit: None Carry-on luggage allowance: One personal item and one carry-on bag Carry-on luggage fee: Varies

Aer Lingus’ carry-on policy depends on where you’re flying. For trans-Atlantic flights, you can bring one carry-on bag within the dimensions above, plus a small personal item for free. If you’re flying within Europe on Aer Lingus, the rules are a bit different: You’ll have to pay a fee to bring a carry-on with you on board, starting at 5.99 euros. However, you can check that same bag for free.

If you’re flying Aer Lingus Regional (a service with smaller planes, flying mostly around Ireland and the U.K.), a smaller carry-on limit applies: 18.5 x 13 x 8 inches, with a weight limit of 15 pounds.

[Aer Lingus Carry-on Policies]

Aeroméxico

Carry-on luggage size: 21.5 x 15.7 x 10 inches | Carry-on luggage weight limit: 22 pounds, including a personal item Personal item size: Must fit under the seat in front of you | Personal item weight limit: 22 pounds, including a carry-on bag Carry-on luggage allowance: One personal item and one carry-on bag Carry-on luggage fee: Free

All Aeroméxico customers can bring a standard carry-on bag and a personal item on board. Be careful with the weight limit, though: For international flights or basic fare flights within Mexico, these two items combined cannot weigh more than 22 pounds. So, if your carry-on bag weighs 15 pounds, for example, your personal item cannot be more than 7 pounds.

[Aeroméxico Carry-on Policies]

Air Canada

Carry-on luggage size: 21.5 x 15.5 x 9 inches | Carry-on luggage weight limit: None Personal item size: 17 x 13 x 6 inches | Personal item weight limit: None Carry-on luggage allowance: One personal item and one carry-on bag Carry-on luggage fee: Free

While there’s no weight limit for carry-on luggage, Air Canada says your carry-on bag should be light enough that it can easily be lifted into the overhead bin. Also note that airport purchases (for example, larger duty-free items) count toward your baggage limit.

[Air Canada Carry-on Policies]

Air France

Carry-on luggage size: 21.6 x 13.7 x 9.8 inches | Carry-on luggage weight: 26.4 pounds, including a personal item Personal item size: 15.7 x 11.8 x 5.8 inches | Personal item weight limit: 26.4 pounds, including a carry-on bag Carry-on luggage allowance: One personal item and one carry-on bag Carry-on luggage fee: Free

Note that both your personal item and carry-on bag (referred to as “hand baggage”) combined must not weigh more than 26 pounds if you’re traveling economy. The weight limit is 40 pounds for premium economy and other higher-class cabins.

[Air France Carry-on Policies]

All Nippon Airways

Carry-on luggage size: 22 x 16 x 10 inches | Carry-on luggage weight limit: 22 pounds, including a personal item Personal item size: Must fit under the seat in front of you | Personal item weight limit: 22 pounds, including a carry-on bag Carry-on luggage allowance: Personal items that fit under the seat and one carry-on bag Carry-on luggage fee: Free

A variety of personal items (think a handbag and umbrella) are permitted as long as they fit under the seat in front of you; this includes any items purchased at the airport.

[All Nippon Airways Carry-on Policies]

British Airways

Carry-on luggage size: 22 x 18 x 10 inches | Carry-on luggage weight limit: 51 pounds Personal item size: 16 x 12 x 6 inches | Personal item weight limit: 51 pounds Carry-on luggage allowance: One personal item and one carry-on bag Carry-on luggage fee: Free

If airline staff put a yellow tag on your bag, it should be stored under the seat in front of you.

[British Airways Carry-on Policies]

Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific has shifted from a weight allowance to a piece allowance, and this policy varies by itinerary. Passengers are generally permitted to bring one carry-on bag plus a small personal item (and assistive devices like a walking stick), but it’s best to check your booking carefully to confirm the exact allowance. You’re asked to check in any baggage that’s too heavy to lift into the overhead compartment.

[Cathay Pacific Carry-on Policies]

easyJet

Carry-on luggage size: 22 x 17.5 x 9.5 inches | Carry-on luggage weight limit: 33 pounds Personal item size: 17.5 x 14 x 7.5 inches | Personal item weight limit: 33 pounds Carry-on luggage allowance: One personal item and one carry-on bag Carry-on luggage fee: Free for personal item; 5.99 British pounds and up for carry-on

Since easyJet is a budget airline, standard fares only allow customers to bring one personal item (called a “small cabin bag”) aboard for free. Fees for standard carry-on bags are between 5.99 and 32.99 British pounds, depending on your destination and when you add an extra bag to your reservation.

[easyJet Carry-on Policies]

Emirates

Carry-on luggage or personal item size: 22 x 15 x 8 inches | Carry-on luggage or personal item weight limit: 15 pounds Carry-on luggage allowance: One personal item OR one carry-on bag Carry-on luggage fee: Free

The above rules apply to all economy passengers except those traveling from Brazil, whose carry-on luggage can weigh up to 22 pounds. Emirates only allows economy passengers to bring one item on board; whether you bring a carry-on bag for the overhead bin or a personal item to tuck under the seat, this bag must comply with the size limits.

[Emirates Carry-on Policies]

Iberia

Carry-on luggage size: 22 x 15.5 x 9.5 inches | Carry-on luggage weight limit: 22 pounds, including a personal item Personal item size: 15.5 x 11.5 x 6 inches | Personal item weight limit: 22 pounds, including a carry-on Carry-on luggage allowance: One personal item and one carry-on bag Carry-on luggage fee: Free

Be aware that the 22-pound weight limit applies to both your personal item and carry-on combined. If your flight was booked through Iberia but is operated by Vueling, similar rules apply, but the size limits for your carry-on bags are slightly smaller.

[Iberia Carry-on Policies]

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

Carry-on luggage size: 21.5 x 13.5 x 9.5 inches | Carry-on luggage weight limit: 26 pounds, including a personal item Personal item size: 16 x 12 x 6 inches | Personal item weight limit: 26 pounds, including a carry-on bag Carry-on luggage allowance: One personal item and one carry-on bag Carry-on luggage fee: Free

If you’re traveling on the cheaper Light ticket, you may be asked to check your carry-on bag for no extra cost, if space is limited.

[KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Carry-on Policies]

Lufthansa

Carry-on luggage size: 21.5 x 15.5 x 9 inches for a standard carry-on bag, or 22 x 21 x 6 inches for a folding garment bag | Carry-on luggage weight limit: 17.5 pounds Personal item size: 15.5 x 11.5 x 4 inches | Personal item weight limit: None Carry-on luggage allowance: One personal item and one carry-on bag Carry-on luggage fee: Free

[Lufthansa Carry-on Policies]

Qantas

Carry-on luggage size: 45 linear inches or 22 x 9 x 14 inches | Carry-on luggage weight limit: 15 pounds Personal item size: Must fit under the seat in front of you | Personal item weight limit: None Carry-on luggage allowance: One personal item and one carry-on bag Carry-on luggage fee: Free

Economy passengers can opt to bring a nonrigid garment bag measuring 45 x 24 x 4 inches (or 73 linear inches) instead of a standard 22 x 14 x 9-inch carry-on bag. The above rules apply to all economy tickets and vary for higher classes on international and domestic flights with Qantas.

[Qantas Carry-on Luggage Policies]

Qatar Airways

Carry-on luggage size: 20 x 15 x 10 inches | Carry-on luggage weight limit: 15 pounds Personal item size: Must fit under seat in front of you | Personal item weight limit: None Carry-on luggage allowance: Personal items and one carry-on bag Carry-on luggage fee: Free

Qatar Airways allows passengers to bring multiple personal items provided they fit under the seat in front of you. Unlike with other airlines, laptops and laptop bags do not count as personal items and must fit within your main hand baggage allowance. For tickets issued in Brazil, the carry-on weight limit is 22 pounds.

Be careful: Qatar doesn’t accept carry-ons longer than 20 inches, which is shorter than many other airlines.

[Qatar Airways Carry-on Policies]

Ryanair

Carry-on luggage size: 21.5 x 15.5 x 7.5 inches | Carry-on luggage weight limit: 22 pounds Personal item size: 15.5 x 9.5 x 7.5 inches | Personal item weight limit: None Carry-on luggage allowance: One personal item and one carry-on bag Carry-on luggage fee: Free for personal item; 6 euros and up for carry-on

Ryanair is a low-cost carrier, so unless you pay extra, you can only bring one small bag that fits under the seat in front of you, per the personal item guidelines above. To bring a larger carry-on bag, travelers need to purchase Ryanair’s Priority & 2 Cabin Bags option, which typically costs between 6 and 32 euros depending on your destination.

[Ryanair Carry-on Policies]

Scandinavian Airlines

Carry-on luggage size: 21.5 x 15.5 x 9 inches | Carry-on luggage weight limit: 17.5 pounds Personal item size: 15.5 x 11.5 x 6 inches | Personal item weight limit: None Carry-on luggage allowance: One personal item and one carry-on bag Carry-on luggage fee: Free

Most (but not all) Scandinavian Airlines fares allow you to bring one traditional carry-on bag, plus a personal item, which SAS calls an “underseat bag.” There’s one exception: Passengers traveling within Europe on the Go Light fare must pay for a larger carry-on bag. If you booked a Go Light ticket for intercontinental flights, a carry-on bag is included.

[Scandinavian Airlines Carry-on Policies]

Singapore Airlines

Carry-on luggage size: 45 total linear inches | Carry-on luggage weight limit: 15 pounds Personal item size: 15.5 x 11.5 x 4 inches | Personal item weight limit: None Carry-on luggage allowance: One personal item and one carry-on bag Carry-on luggage fee: Free

Singapore Airlines has an unusual method for measuring carry-on bags — the dimensions of the bag must not add up to more than 45 linear inches total. For example, a bag measuring 15 x 15 x 15 inches would be suitable. All passengers can bring one bag of this size, plus a smaller personal item. The personal item, whose dimensions are specified above, does not count toward the 15-pound carry-on limit.

[Singapore Airlines Carry-on Policies]

Turkish Airlines

Carry-on luggage size: 21.5 x 15.5 x 9 inches | Carry-on luggage weight limit: 17.5 pounds Personal item size: 15.5 x 11.5 x 6 inches | Personal item weight limit: None Carry-on luggage allowance: One personal item and one carry-on bag Carry-on luggage fee: Free

[Turkish Airlines Carry-on Policies]

Virgin Atlantic

Carry-on luggage size: 22 x 14 x 9 inches | Carry-on luggage weight limit: 22 pounds; 13 pounds for kids younger than 2 Personal item size: Must fit under seat in front of you | Personal item weight limit: None Carry-on luggage allowance: Personal items and one carry-on bag Carry-on luggage fee: Free

Virgin Atlantic lets every passenger bring a carry-on bag, including children younger than age 2. You can bring a bag weighing no more than 13 pounds for your child, in addition to a collapsible stroller and/or car seat. Each passenger is also allowed to bring a handbag or small backpack, an umbrella, a walking stick and airport purchases. Take note: Laptops do not count as personal items on Virgin Atlantic and should fit into your main carry-on bag. There’s no specific size limit on the other personal items, but bags or airport purchases should fit under the seat in front of you.

[Virgin Atlantic Carry-on Policies]

WestJet

Carry-on luggage size: 21 x 15 x 9 inches | Carry-on luggage weight limit: None Personal item size: 16 x 13 x 6 inches | Personal item weight limit: None Carry-on luggage allowance: One personal item and one carry-on bag Carry-on luggage fee: Free

[WestJet Carry-on Policies]

