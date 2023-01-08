Can a Low-Carb, Low-Fat Diet Work?

Is it possible to combine a low-fat diet and a low-carbohydrate diet into one healthy eating regimen? Are the two…

Is it possible to combine a low-fat diet and a low-carbohydrate diet into one healthy eating regimen? Are the two diets, both of which experts say can be effective for weight loss, compatible? Or, like oil and water, do the two diets not mix well?

Fats and carbs are two of the three macronutrients providing structure to cells and energy for the body as our only source of calories, says Elana Natker, a registered dietitian based in Oak Hill, Virginia. Macronutrients — which also include protein — are essential for proper brain, nerve, hormone and circulation function, as well as healthy skin.

Finding a Healthy Balance

If you eliminate or greatly reduce fats and carbs from your diet, you’ll need to eat more protein to make sure your body gets enough calories. It’s important to choose lean proteins — like chicken, turkey, sirloin beef, pork tenderloin and fish.

“High-protein, low-fat foods will help to increase satiety without the calorie load of more processed, high-fat proteins like pork sausage, dark chicken or turkey meat with skin,” says Audra Wilson, a registered dietitian at the Northwestern Medicine Metabolic Health and Surgical Weight Loss Center at Delnor Hospital in Geneva, Illinois. “Plant-based sources of protein, like tofu, also have no saturated fat, an important attribute when considering heart health.”

Examples of high-protein, low-fat foods include:

— Lean meat like skinless, white-meat poultry.

— Lean fish like haddock, flounder and cod.

— Eggs.

— Beans, peas and lentils.

— Tofu.

— Nonfat Greek yogurt.

However, rather than focusing on specific diets, Sharma recommends eating more plant-based foods, whole grains and lean protein sources.

“While low-fat, low-carb, high-protein diets may work for weight loss in the short term, they are essentially ‘deprivation diets’ and could have short- and long-term negative health impacts,” says Shreela Sharma, a registered dietitian and a professor of epidemiology, human genetics and environmental sciences at UTHealth School of Public Health in Houston.

Consider the DASH Diet

The DASH diet can be helpful in sustainably achieving the health benefits you’re seeking from a low-fat and low-carb regimen. This diet — which stands for the dietary approaches to stop hypertension — is a flexible, balanced and heart-healthy eating plan promoted by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute to stop or prevent high blood pressure.

It emphasizes vegetables, fruits, modest portions of whole grains, healthy fats, nuts, legumes, low-fat dairy and lean protein sources. These types of foods can provide high-quality, satiating fats and carbs in moderate amounts. These choices are high in nutrients like potassium, calcium, protein and fiber.

While it’s not technically considered a low-carb diet, its framework can help you develop a healthy eating regimen lower in both fats and carbs, while getting the nutrition you need. The DASH diet, which many registered dietitians consistently rate highly, ranked No. 1 (tied) in Best Diets for Bone and Joint Health, No. 1 in Best Heart-Healthy Diets, No. 1 in Best Diabetes Diets, No. 2 (tied) in Best Diets Overall and No. 2 in Best Diets for Healthy Eating in the U.S. News’ 2023 Best Diets.

“It’s just a healthy diet,” Wilson says. “It’s not restrictive, it’s sustainable. You won’t feel deprived on this diet.”

The DASH diet discourages eating foods high in saturated fat, which are commonly found in fatty meats, full-fat dairy products and tropical oils, such as coconut oil and palm oil. It also limits portions of unsaturated fat, which is commonly found in extra-virgin olive oil. Under this regimen, you also should stay away from sugar-sweetened beverages and foods with added sugars.

For a lower-carb version of the DASH diet, you can limit your consumption of whole grains and certain fruits that tend to be higher in carbs, such as bananas, mangoes and cherries.

How to Combine Low-Fat and Low-Carb Diets

If you plan on combining a low-fat and a low-carb diet into one eating regimen, experts recommend these strategies:

— Work with a registered dietitian.

— Define your goals.

— Plan your meals in advance.

Work with a registered dietitian.

It would be a big challenge for an untrained person to adopt a low-fat, low-carb diet while trying to consume the nutrients they need, Wilson says.

Working with a registered dietitian can make following such a regimen much more manageable, she adds. A registered dietitian can help you create an informed and nutritious eating plan that lowers your fat and carbohydrate intake.

“(Dietitians) know food,” Wilson says. “We can take foods you currently enjoy and help you modify them or find swaps that you might not think of in order to maintain your diet.”

For example, if you’re cutting down on carbs, you might swap cauliflower rice for grain rice.

Define your goals.

Before you embark on a low-fat, low-carb diet, set specific calorie goals, Wilson says. For example, if you’re an adult male who’s trying to lose weight, you might set a goal of 1,600 calories daily. Since you’ll be getting fewer calories from fats and carbs, you’ll need to make up for the deficit elsewhere to make sure you’re still consuming enough calories.

Because protein is filling, you may have trouble eating that many calories daily, Wilson says.

A registered dietitian can help you devise an eating plan that allows you to consume lower amounts of fats and carbs while adhering to your caloric goals.

“Don’t try to do the math on your own,” Wilson says. “We (registered dietitians) are good at that. We’ll do the math.”

Plan your meals in advance.

Cooking meals at home is usually healthier than going out to eat. You have more control over the ingredients and portion sizes, so you’re able to customize them based on your dietary preferences and eating plans. This is especially helpful for people following a low-carb, low-fat diet.

To get started, experts recommend writing a weekly menu of your meals.

“You won’t have an excuse to run to McDonald’s or pick up a pizza or a bag of chips because you don’t have anything to eat in the house,” says Lisa Jones, a registered dietitian based in Philadelphia. “You won’t have an excuse to make frequent trips to your kitchen because you will be satisfied with the variety of pre-planned high-protein, low-fat food options helping to keep you full throughout the day.”

It’s particularly a good idea to plan your lunches on work days, because many offices don’t have cafeterias that offer fresh vegetables and fruits and other healthy food.

“If you’re at work and haven’t thought about what you’re going to eat, you might get hungry and go to the vending machine,” she says. Many vending machines sell highly processed sugary or salty snacks, but not healthy options.

