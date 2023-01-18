What to Eat With an Upset Stomach

Stomach troubles It’s completely normal for everyone to get an upset stomach from time to time, and there are various…

Stomach troubles

It’s completely normal for everyone to get an upset stomach from time to time, and there are various reasons behind it.

“It could be a meal that didn’t agree with you for whatever reason,” says Keri Gans, a registered dietitian based in New York City. “It could be stress, nerves or it could just be a 24-hour bug.”

Studies have shown a connection between the brain and the gut that links mood and anxiety to digestion, but stomach troubles can also be caused by parasites, food allergies and sensitivities.

For generations, many pediatricians and parents have recommended the BRAT diet — which stands for bananas, rice, applesauce and toast — to remedy upset stomachs. However, the American Academy of Pediatrics changed its recommendation in the late 1990s after understanding that the BRAT diet lacked key nutrients — such as fiber, calcium, protein, fat and vitamin B12 — to help children recover. This dispelled the popular myth that people experiencing vomiting, nausea and diarrhea should restrict their eating.

Instead, exerts say a healthy, well-balanced diet is better for recovery than the highly restrictive BRAT diet. This generally applies to adults, as well.

Fortunately, there are certain foods you can eat when you have an upset stomach that should help you feel better.

Here are 13 foods that are good to eat for an upset stomach:

1. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar can help with digestion and an upset stomach.

“The enzymes and probiotics in apple cider vinegar help encourage the growth of healthy bacteria,” says Lisa Jones, a registered dietitian based in Philadelphia. “This can relax the intestinal walls and relieve sensitivity and bloat. The acid content in apple cider vinegar also helps with nutrient absorption from food.”

2. Broth-based soups

Broth-based soups — like chicken soup — are easy to digest and provide vitamins, protein and other nutrients your body needs.

Soups can also help keep your body hydrated, which is especially important if you’ve been suffering from vomiting or diarrhea.

3. Crackers (plain)

You may not have much of an appetite if you have an upset stomach, but it’s important to eat something that’s light and easily digestible, such as saltine crackers without any toppings.

While crackers made from whole-grain crackers contain insoluble fiber, which increases bulk in the stool and acts as a laxative, plain saltines or saltine-like crackers are made with white flour, which is low in fiber — making them easy to digest and friendly to your stomach.

4. Dry white toast

Like crackers, dry white toast is easy to digest and probably won’t make you feel worse if you have an upset stomach, says Steven Lalevich, a registered dietitian with Healthy IU, the employee wellness program at Indiana University.

Because it’s made from refined flour that removes fiber, white toast is a better choice than whole-grain options. Whole-grain bread contains fiber, which makes your digestive system work harder than white bread.

If you happen to have a gluten sensitivity, you’ll need to avoid wheat bread. Gluten-free breads that are low in fiber or plain rice cakes are also good substitutes.

5. Ginger

If you’re suffering from nausea, ginger can help mitigate your symptoms, Lalevich says.

Research suggests that ginger has anti-inflammatory effects and antioxidant properties, which may help prevent chronic diseases by protecting healthy cells from damage caused by free radicals.

Here are three ginger-based foods and drinks that may help alleviate an upset stomach:

— Ginger tea.

— Ginger chews.

— Crystallized ginger chips.

6. Other herbs and spices

In addition to ginger, experts say that other herbs and spices — such as chamomile, licorice, spearmint and mint — can help soothe the stomach.

“Many people should consider various herbs and spices when they have stomach pain,” says Dr. Carolyn Kaloostian, a family medicine and geriatrics physician with the University of Southern California’s Keck Medicine in Los Angeles.

Chamomile has anti-nausea and anti-inflammatory properties and seems to help reduce gas and relieve an upset stomach. Licorice root also appears to have immune-boosting qualities and has been found to help with stomach pain. Drinking herbal tea is a great way to take in these stomach-soothing benefits.

Although the exact reasons for this aren’t well understood or thoroughly studied, it’s thought that certain spices — like coriander, cardamom and fennel — may stimulate the gut to help with digestion and constipation, as well as reducing bloating.

7. White rice

Plain white rice is a great choice when dealing with gastrointestinal issues, Gans says. It’s easy to digest and packed with carbohydrates, which provide energy.

“To add more flavor to the rice without upsetting your stomach, you can try cooking in chicken broth instead of plain water,” she says.

8. Unseasoned, skinless chicken, turkey or fish

Even when you have an upset stomach, experts encourage you to eat as normal of a diet as possible to make sure you consume the nutrients your body needs to get better, such as protein. Unseasoned, skinless lean protein sources — such as chicken, turkey or fish — that’s broiled, roasted or grilled are easy to digest and filling.

9. Plain scrambled eggs

Plain scrambled eggs are a good food to eat with an upset stomach. Not only are they quick to prepare, but they’re easy to digest and are packed with protein, as well.

To add carbs, Gans recommends eating them with dry toast.

“You’re getting a mini-meal when you don’t feel like eating,” she says. “It gives you some sustenance.”

10. Oatmeal

Whole-wheat cereals are typically a healthy option, but when your gut is upset, switching to oats can be relieving, says Maxine Smith, a registered dietitian with Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Human Nutrition.

“(Oats) are a source of soluble fiber, which can normalize bowel movements and may be better tolerated than wheat, which is a notable source of insoluble fiber,” she says.

Soluble fiber dissolves in water and turns into a gel that aids in digestion, whereas insoluble fiber draws water into the stool to make it easier to pass. Consuming soluble fiber may help reduce blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

Because wheat also contains gluten and fermentable carbs, which may cause bloating and discomfort, oats are a better pick when your stomach is feeling sick.

11. Sugarless gum

Chewing sugar-free gum may also be helpful for an upset stomach, Kaloostian says. Some research suggests that chewing gum for 30 minutes after a meal can be beneficial.

Gum chewing promotes salivation, which washes irritating acids into the stomach, neutralizes them and soothes the esophagus. However, it’s best to avoid peppermint-flavored gum, which may contribute to heartburn.

12. Unsweetened applesauce

As part of the BRAT diet, applesauce can be helpful for people experiencing an upset stomach. It’s gentle on the stomach and is a good source of certain nutrients, such as soluble fiber, to help alleviate diarrhea. But it’s important to reach for the unsweetened version. The added sugar in sweetened applesauce can trigger your body to produce more gas, according to the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders.

13. Yogurt

Yogurt is a great source of probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that can help promote healthy digestion, Lalevich says. It’s also a great source of important nutrients, like protein and calcium. For an upset stomach, fat-free or low-fat yogurt may be easier to tolerate than full-fat varieties.

13 foods that are good for an upset stomach:

— Apple cider vinegar.

— Broth-based soups.

— Crackers (plain).

— Dry toast.

— Ginger.

— Other herbs and spices.

— White rice.

— Unseasoned, skinless chicken, turkey or fish.

— Plain scrambled eggs.

— Oatmeal.

— Sugarless gum.

— Unsweetened applesauce.

— Yogurt.

More from U.S. News

What to Eat, Drink and Do to Relieve Constipation

The Best Healthy Foods to Eat for Breakfast

How to Survive Acid Reflux — Without a Pill

What to Eat With an Upset Stomach originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 01/19/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.