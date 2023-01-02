The importance of family meals Family meals are important. They connect one another. It’s a time to sit together without…

The importance of family meals

Family meals are important. They connect one another. It’s a time to sit together without distractions, check-in on school, work and more. Studies have shown family mealtime increases positive social skills, school engagement and decreases the frequency of negative behaviors.

It also offers an opportunity to set healthy eating habits for children — from trying new foods to not restricting or binging on foods. Studies have shown that females who engage in family mealtime are less likely to have eating disorders. In addition, children who share frequent family meals are more likely to eat a larger number of fruits and veggies and be less picky about food.

For the first year, U.S. News is ranking the Best Family-Friendly Diets. Our team of health editors, along with our panel of experts, looked at real-world constraints — like budget and time for meal prep and the availability of recommended foods and/or supplements at a typical grocery store. We also considered how adaptable this diet would be for a whole family or group of people with varying cultural, religious or dietary preferences. We wanted to make sure that the eating plan offered nutritional value for different calorie and nutritional needs — for people of different ages, different activity levels and health conditions.

Healthy eating should be a family affair, and these top-ranked diets will help you reach that goal by highlighting eating plans that are safe, flexible and nutritious for everyone at the table. In addition, the foods in the following diets can be purchased fresh, canned or frozen, which makes it economical and easy for families.

No. 4 (tied) MIND

The MIND diet is a marriage of two healthy eating plans — DASH and Mediterranean — so it comes from a proven pedigree. Like our other family-friendly diets, it’s forgiving, simple and flexible for preferences, budget and tastes. MIND zeroes in on the foods in each that specifically improve brain health.

No. 4 (tied) DASH diet

This family-friendly eating pattern, which is an acronym for dietary approaches to stop hypertension, aims to deflate high blood pressure and helps keep weight in check, too. The DASH diet does this by fostering a low-sodium, high-potassium diet that’s low in saturated animal fat.

Online materials suggest how many calories you should eat for your age and activity level, meaning DASH can be tailored for kids and seniors alike.

No. 1 (tied) Flexitarian diet

Admittedly, cutting out meat (or all animal products on a vegan diet) is not only tough for many adults, but also for kids. So for those families who want to boost health through eating a more plant-based diet, many experts recommend having less meat or being vegetarian most of the time. That flexibility is the hallmark of the flexitarian diet, and experts say that makes it a good fit for families.

No 1. (tied) Mediterranean diet

While there isn’t one specific Mediterranean diet, the concept incorporates plenty of super healthy foods, including whole grains, fruits and non-starchy vegetables, beans, seafood, herbs, spices and healthy fats.

The Mediterranean diet is less a diet and more an approach to healthy living. Mealtime isn’t just about food; it’s also about family sitting at a table together connecting with one another.

No. 1 (tied) TLC diet

The TLC (Therapeutic Lifestyle Changes) diet was created by the National Institute of Health’s National Cholesterol Education Program with the goal of cutting cholesterol. While high cholesterol may not be an issue for everyone at the dinner table, the TLC diet encourages eating plenty of veggies, fruits, whole grains and lean meats. The guidelines are broad enough that you’ll have a lot of latitude with what you eat.

A family-friendly diet comes with a built-in support system, and if you choose your plan wisely, the entire family’s health could improve.

