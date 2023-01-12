American Airlines, Walt Disney rise; KB Home, Logitech fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Walt Disney Co., up $3.48 to $99.81.
Activist investor Nelson Peltz is fighting for a seat on the board of the media giant, which owns ABC, ESPN and Disney Studios.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., up $5.22 to $87.
The chipmaker beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.
American Airlines Group Inc., up $1.49 to $16.83.
The airline raised its fourth-quarter revenue and profit forecasts following a busy holiday travel period.
Logitech International SA, down $11.49 to $56.66.
The maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer peripherals gave investors a disappointing financial update.
KB Home, down $1.03 to $34.91.
The homebuilder’s fourth-quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Qualtrics International Inc., up 11 cents to $10.73.
The developer of application software is cutting jobs.
Hess Corp., up $5.48 to $150.73.
The oil producer and other energy stocks gained ground along with rising crude prices.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., up $3.60 to $65.10.
Brian Humphries is stepping down immediately as CEO of the information technology consulting and outsourcing firm.
