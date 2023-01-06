6 Tips to Ace a Medical School Interview

Congratulations! Your well-prepared application, excellent MCAT scores, academic record and research commitment have resulted in invitations to medical school interviews.…

Congratulations! Your well-prepared application, excellent MCAT scores, academic record and research commitment have resulted in invitations to medical school interviews.

The interview is the final test before an admission decision is made. Interviews historically have been in person at medical schools, but virtual sessions have become more common since the pandemic. In July of 2022, a small percentage of medical programs and satellite schools were planning to offer in-person interviews. It is not known how many schools may eventually return to in-person interviews, as it is preferable financially for students and schools to continue online.

Visiting virtually, you will only get to see what you are shown. The question is whether you miss the secret sauce by not getting to experience the feel of the school.

The traditional interview structure, in person or video, remains the most common approach. More than 40 med schools report using multiple mini interviews or an MMI-plus-traditional hybrid. Schools will explain their process to you when offering you an interview.

Initial interviews can be daunting, but learn to enjoy them along the way. You will feel like a pro by the end of the season. Here are six tips to help you ace your interview.

1. Interview Preparation Is Vital

Go to the school’s website a few days or the night before your interview. During the interview, you will be asked why you applied to that program. You need specific answers. Describe what appeals to you in the school’s curriculum, community involvement, student characteristics, clinical rotations, student research projects or other qualities.

Don’t feed the interviewer generalities or offer answers about the nice location or weather. They should know from your answers that you did your homework and are truly interested in their particular school. You want the interviewer to have a positive interview experience and to clearly remember you.

[READ: Everything You Need to Know About Medical School Interviews.]

We used to ask our interviewers to review the application and find three connections or interests in common with the applicant. That way, they could build a relationship with the applicant. If you practice that habit, it will bring great rewards during conversations with interviewers.

If you are given the names of the interviewers, Google them and find out their interests, research, specialty or places they trained. Let them know their hard work has been noticed.

Also, consider three important qualities or plans for your life that you want the interviewer to remember about you. Those three points should be positive attributes such as how you have dealt with adversity, perhaps coming out with personal and academic success or a commitment to working with underserved communities. Find qualities and experiences that truly mattered in your life, work them into the discussion and your enthusiasm will shine through in your face and voice.

No matter where you interview, be able to articulate why you love that specific program. The interviewer should feel that you genuinely want to be there. If you don’t, you shouldn’t have applied there. It is important that you wrap your head around that particular school when you are there.

2. Dress the Part

Wear what you would wear to meet the U.S. president: a suit and shirt with a tasteful tie for the men, and a suit with a skirt or pants for women.

Remember, you are not going to a nightclub, but to an interview as a professional. If you are fortunate and are asked to come to campus to interview, most schools suggest you wear comfortable shoes because you’ll be on a walking tour. Heed their suggestion. Avoid things like stiletto heels. When did you last see a woman wear stilettos into an operating room?

Shoes should coordinate with your outfit. We once had an excellent applicant wear orange tennis shoes with his suit. I’m sure he was expressing his uniqueness, but some of the interviewers were not impressed.

Your hair should be neatly combed and not covering your face. If your hair is long, use a clip or barrette to secure it. Flipping your hair back repeatedly with your hand can become annoying to an interviewer.

Pay attention to instructions or you’ll be pegged as a student who questions advice.

3. Avoid Tight Travel Connections

This is especially important in the winter. Heavy snow and bad weather are risks and indicate why students are often encouraged to interview earlier in the season.

It’s a good plan to arrive early the night before your scheduled interview to get a good night’s sleep. We have had students fall asleep during interview day, particularly those traveling a long way.

[Read: How to Use Interviews to Select a Medical School.]

If that happens to you, apologize profusely. Don’t pretend no one noticed. Do things that will keep you actively engaged to avoid feeling drowsy. Participate in conversation, ask questions, take sips of cold water, nod “yes” as the speaker is talking and make eye contact. Stretch your fingers under the table and pinch yourself if necessary to stay awake.

Everyone you meet wants you to look engaged and excited.

If you’re staying overnight with a student, be very gracious: If you make a good impression and are thoughtful, he or she may advocate for you. Students often offer good insights into what makes the school unique.

Remember that every person you meet at the school can affect your acceptance. Every year, we have one or two applicants who are pushy or nag the secretaries. If you hassle them before, during or after the interview, it can come back to bite you. Treat them politely, and they will advocate for you.

The same goes for tour guides, students at lunch and other applicants interviewing that day. Kindness matters. Smile, be enthusiastic and be the best future doctor you can imagine.

4. Have Creative Questions to Ask

If the interview is in person, shake hands firmly with the interviewer and express your pleasure in meeting that person. Thank him or her for taking the time to interview you, and be sure to send a thank-you note later. Although these points may seem minute, they will enhance the impression you make on others.

[Read: What to Do If You Don’t Get a Medical School Interview.]

If you’re shy, asking creative questions may be a challenge, but it is a challenge you must face. Comment on something that you observed that day. If there has been something memorable at the institution during the past few years, ask what they thought about it. What did it mean to the faculty and students? What makes them proud of working there of proud of their students? How do they see their school adapting to specific changes in the way medicine is practiced?

If you have a question that will make them smile or laugh and it is in good taste, go for it.

5. Plan the Production of Virtual Interviews

Find a site for the virtual interview that offers privacy, is secure and has reliable Wi-Fi, little or no background noise and excellent facial lighting. Be sure to check your Wi-Fi early and recheck it just before the interview. Most computers have cameras, but they may be suboptimal.

The background setting should be a library or academic facility, and your image should be of your head and shoulders. If your university library has individual study rooms, they are often well lit, soundproof and you can put a sign outside letting others know to avoid knocking because you are in an interview.

Attire is the same as for an in-person interview. Don’t forget: If there were a fire in the library, you would have to stand up and leave so, don’t wear shorts.

Body language is just as important on camera as in person. Lean toward the camera slightly while sitting up straight, smile and maintain eye contact. It is very obvious if you start looking off in other directions. You are trying to bond with interviewers and they hope to bond with you.

6. Practice the Interview

Practice virtually or in person with your premed adviser, friends and/or family. If your interview will be closed file, the person practicing with you doesn’t need to read over your application. If the interview is going to be open file, the interviewer will have access to your application. Offer the application to the person with whom you are practicing so they can ask you about your essay or some of the points on your application that worry you the most.

Do multiple practices with both styles when schools are using both types of interviews, as many do. Great eye contact, smiling and leaning in a bit will help you connect with the interviewer. Smiling helps you feel positive and more confident. No slouching or folding your arms, and don’t forget to silence your phone. Let interviewers know who you are and what you want to accomplish as a physician.

Remember the three points you want to make. Is one point about working with patients who have little access or are misunderstood? Talk about your personal aspirations — not what you think they want to hear, but the real you.

Practice maintaining focus on the question and your response. If a question rattles you, stop and take a deep breath or take a sip of water as you plan your response. Especially slow down before answering a complex or tricky question.

Avoid flippant answers to tough questions. The interviewers are faculty who have shown commitment to medical education and student well-being. Humility and respect will be remembered. Getting a good night’s sleep and having breakfast is going to help you feel at your best, and that is the goal.

Although these points may not seem that important, they can make or break your interview. You are getting the interview because your application said you deserve to be heard. They want to meet you. Show them you at your best.

More from U.S. News

How to Choose Which Medical School to Attend

What to Do While Awaiting a Medical School Decision

What a First-Year Medical School Student Can Expect

6 Tips to Ace a Medical School Interview originally appeared on usnews.com