20 Careers With the Most Job Security Right Now

In 2023, the U.S. economy could enter a recession, with slowed job growth, higher inflation and rising interest rates. Many companies have begun issuing rounds of layoffs. Job security is more important now than ever.

U.S. News ranks job security based on current employer satisfaction level, stress level and work-life balance. We also considered current unemployment rate, future job prospects and potential for job growth in the position over the next 10 years.

Based on the U.S. News Best Jobs ranking and analysis, the following occupations are among the most stable of the top careers this year. Data comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Respiratory Therapist

Median Salary: $61,830

Education Required: Associate degree

Respiratory therapists are in demand in hospitals, doctor’s offices and clinics to assist with a growing older population dealing with respiratory conditions. Respiratory therapists treat conditions related to air pollution, smoking or health emergencies. About 13.6% more respiratory therapist jobs are projected for 2021 to 2031.

Web Developer

Median Salary: $77,030

Education Required: Bachelor’s degree

Job opportunities for web developers and digital designers are expected to increase along with e-commerce opportunities. Web developers and digital designers are also in demand to ensure that websites adhere to best web practices for viewing content on mobile devices and smaller screens. Projected employment growth is 30% from 2021 to 2031, which is much faster than the average for all professions, according to the BLS.

Cardiovascular Technologist

Median Salary: $60,570

Education Required: Associate degree

Imaging technology continues to be in demand as cardiovascular technologists assist physicians with diagnosing heart conditions without radiation. Their skills are also needed to detect heart-related problems that affect people as they age. Projected job growth for cardiovascular technologists is 4.6% from 2021 to 2031.

Epidemiologist/Medical Scientist

Median Salary: $78,830

Education Required: Master’s degree

Demand for epidemiologists has grown with the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to increase as new diseases are discovered. Epidemiologists will be needed to research treatments. Many of these jobs are available at the state level and in local governments.

There is also growing demand for medical scientists who provide many health care services as people age and need treatment for chronic diseases like cancer. Medical scientists are also needed to research health trends as more people travel and diseases spread internationally.

Jobs for epidemiologists and medical scientists are projected to grow 25.8% from 2021 to 2031, much faster than average.

Financial Analyst

Median Salary: $81,730

Education Required: Bachelor’s degree

Financial analyst jobs are in demand by companies seeking to improve their finances and manage their investments with high-quality analysis. Employment for financial analysts is projected to grow 9.3% over the next decade, which is faster than the average for all professions.

Environmental Science and Protection Technician

Median Salary: $47,370

Education Required: Associate degree

With concerns about the environment growing both at home and abroad, businesses and governments need environmental science and protection technicians to monitor human impact on the environment and ensure compliance with regulations. Environmental science and protection technician jobs should grow by 2,100 over the next 10 years.

School Psychologist

Median Salary: $78,780

Education Required: Master’s degree

As schools continue to emphasize mental health along with learning, school psychologists will be needed to assist students with issues that may impact their experiences in the classroom. School psychologists support students who may have behavioral, developmental or educational issues. The BLS expects 5.5% job growth for school psychologists from 2021 to 2031.

Database Administrator

Median Salary: $96,710

Education Required: Bachelor’s degree

Demand for database administrators continues to grow as organizations make use of cloud technology. Expertise is required for sound database design that is user-friendly and easily accessible. Database administrators are needed in many industries. The BLS expects there to be about 7,400 more database administrator opportunities from 2021 to 2031.

Registered Nurse

Median Salary: $77,600

Education Required: Bachelor’s degree

Registered nurses were in demand in hospitals and outpatient care centers in 2022, according to Incredible Health, a job search platform for nurses. These medical care facilities have relied on remote medical care throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to offer this option.

The projected increase in employment for registered nurse jobs from 2021 to 2031 is 6%.

Medical and Health Services Manager

Median Salary: $101,340

Education Required: Bachelor’s degree

As baby boomers age, medical and health services managers are needed to guide health care teams amid an increase in demand for health care services. Medical and health services managers will also be sought after for their knowledge of health information technology related to electronic medical records. There is a projected 28.3% growth in medical and health services manager jobs from 2021 to 2031.

Landscaper and Groundskeeper

Median Salary: $34,430

Education Required: No formal educational credential

Communities are creating more urban green spaces, and there’s continued demand for landscaping and lawn care services at academic and business locations. A 4.8% employment increase is projected for landscapers and groundskeepers.

Veterinarian

Median Salary: $100,370

Education Required: Doctoral or professional degree

Demand for veterinarians should grow along with an increasing aging pet population and pet-related spending. Veterinarians continue to offer more advanced services for pets as well as complicated medical treatments. According to the Veterinary Industry Tracker from the American Veterinary Medical Association, data as of November 2022 indicates a small 2.6% decrease in veterinary visits and a 5.7% growth in revenue.

Medical Records Technician

Median Salary: $46,660

Education Required: Postsecondary nondegree award

With a larger aging population, medical records specialists will be in demand to manage electronic health records for health care providers and generate codes for health information needed by insurance companies to determine reimbursement. Projected employment growth for medical records technicians is 7%, or 14,900 job openings, from 2021 to 2031.

Physical Therapist

Median Salary: $95,620

Education Required: Doctoral or professional degree

Physical therapists are in demand to help provide rehabilitative care to older adults who are staying active later in life, and employment is projected to grow 17% from 2021 to 2031. Physical therapists also provide support for patients who have chronic conditions and need to stay mobile. They also continue to help treat an increasing number of patients receiving outpatient surgery.

Information Security Analyst

Median Salary: $102,600

Education Required: Bachelor’s degree

Cyberattacks require information security analysts to assess computer networks and ensure the safety of information belonging to organizations and individual consumers. The COVID-19 era led to more people working remotely, more digital telehealth services, a continuing increase in e-commerce and a resulting demand for more online security. Projected employment growth for information security analysts is 34.7% over the next decade.

Orthodontist

Median Salary: $208,000

Education Required: Doctoral or professional degree

Employment is expected to grow 5% for orthodontists from 2021to 2031, according to the BLS. Eight out of 10 orthodontic practices saw either stable practice production or an increase in practice production in 2021, according to the Orthodontic Practice Performance Survey.

A higher business overhead was reported by 54% of practices in 2021, as well as higher expenses, but orthodontic practices are still profitable businesses. According to the survey, 66% of orthodontic practices were seeking to hire orthodontic team members in 2021, and many were paying higher total staff compensation (more than 10% per employee) than prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Physician Assistant

Median Salary: $121,530

Education Required: Master’s degree

The number of physician assistants is projected to increase by 38,400 over the next decade, due to the growing population of aging adults as well as the higher prevalence of people who need medical care for chronic diseases. Physician assistants also provide preventive health care, with duties that include taking medical histories and diagnosing conditions. States are increasing allowable procedures for physician assistants, and insurance companies are in step with extending coverage, which also reflects the increasing job demand.

Dentist

Median Salary: $160,370

Education Required: Doctoral or professional degree

The demand for dentists is expected to increase by 6.1% from 2021 to 2031, due to a growing population of older adults requiring dental care. This is a projected increase of 7,700 jobs over the decade. Dentistry is a stable profession with high pay, low stress and constant demand.

Software Developer

Median Salary: $120,730

Education Required: Bachelor’s degree

Software developer jobs are projected to grow 26% from 2021 to 2031, faster than average. Software developers are needed to support the growth of artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, robotics and other automation. Software developers are also central to securing electronic infrastructure for organizations.

Not only are software developer jobs secure and projected to grow, this career is No. 1 in the Best Jobs of 2023 rankings.

Nurse Practitioner

Median Salary: $120,680

Education Required: Master’s degree

Employment for nurse practitioners is projected to grow 46% from 2021 to 2031. This faster-than-average expected job growth is due to the increasing care needs of an aging population and a greater need for preventive care. Many job openings will result from workers exiting the profession, transferring to new jobs or retiring.

