2 IHG Rewards Credit Cards Debut Bigger Sign-Up Bonuses

Two of the three IHG Rewards credit cards have new sign-up bonuses — and one is the card’s highest-ever points offer. The bonuses became available Jan. 26 on the co-branded cards issued by Chase.

Consumers who regularly spend at IHG hotels and resorts, such as Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites and Hotel Indigo, might want to consider getting a card. You can redeem your points for free stays, with nights starting at 10,000 points.

IHG Rewards Premier Credit Card

— Annual fee: $99.

— Sign-up bonus: 175,000 for spending at least $3,000 in the first three months with an account, the best-ever sign-up bonus on this card. Previously, new cardholders could earn 140,000 bonus points for the same spending.

— Rewards: It’s possible to earn up to 26 points per dollar at IHG properties. You’ll get five points per dollar on travel, gas station and restaurant purchases, and three points per dollar on all other spending.

— Select benefits: Cardholders get Platinum Elite status in IHG One Rewards, unlocking perks including free room upgrades and amenities. The card also comes with a statement credit of up to $100 every four years to cover the application fee for Global Entry, TSA PreCheck or Nexus. You’ll get a reward night each year after your account anniversary, and when you redeem your rewards for four or more eligible nights in a row, you’ll get every fourth night free.

IHG Rewards Traveler Credit Card

— Annual fee: $0.

— Sign-up bonus: 120,000 bonus points to cardholders who spend at least $2,000 in their first three months with the card, a 40,000-point increase over the previous offer.

— Rewards: It’s possible to earn up to 17 points per dollar at IHG properties. You’ll get three points per dollar on eligible monthly bills such as internet and cable, three points per dollar on gas station and restaurant purchases, and two points per dollar on all other spending.

— Select benefits: When you redeem for an eligible stay of at least four consecutive nights, every fourth night is free. Cardholders get Silver Elite status in IHG One Rewards, which comes with priority check-in and eliminates point expiration.

IHG Rewards Premier Business Credit Card

— Annual fee: $99.

— Sign-up bonus: 140,000 bonus points for spending at least $3,000 in the first three months with an account. This offer did not update on Jan. 26.

— Rewards: The card earns up to 26 points per dollar at IHG properties, five points per dollar on travel, gas station, restaurant and some business purchases, and three points per dollar on all other spending.

— Select benefits: Cardholders get Platinum Elite status in IHG One Rewards and a statement credit of up to $100 every four years to cover the application fee for Global Entry, TSA PreCheck or Nexus. You’ll also get a reward night each year after your account anniversary. On top of that, when you redeem for at least four eligible nights in a row, you’ll get every fourth night for free.

Should You Get an IHG Rewards Credit Card?

If you have regular expenses at IHG hotels and resorts, it’s worth considering an IHG Rewards Credit Card. To help you choose between the IHG Rewards Premier Credit Card and the IHG Rewards Traveler Credit Card, consider whether you spend enough to make up for the Premier card’s $99 annual fee. You’ll also want to make sure you can earn the sign-up bonus.

If you have regular hotel expenses but aren’t loyal to IHG properties, consider one of U.S. News’ best hotel credit cards.

How Can You Maximize Points With an IHG Rewards Credit Card?

With all three cards, you’ll earn the most points per dollar when you spend at IHG properties. Broadly, you’ll earn more when you use the card to make purchases in bonus categories, such as at gas stations and restaurants. When redeeming, keep in mind that the cards offer every fourth night free when you book an eligible stay of at least four nights at an IHG property.

If you spend at least $20,000 in a calendar year on either of the Premier cards, you’ll get a $100 statement credit and 10,000 bonus points. The Traveler card offers 10,000 bonus points for spending at least $10,000 in a calendar year.

In addition to booking free nights, it’s also possible to use points to cover flights and car rentals.

2 IHG Rewards Credit Cards Debut Bigger Sign-Up Bonuses