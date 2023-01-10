10 Best Part-Time Jobs to Pay the Bills

Part-time jobs that pay well Part-time work can free you up to pursue other career or personal interests, and have…

Part-time jobs that pay well

Part-time work can free you up to pursue other career or personal interests, and have a more flexible schedule. Some jobs on this list are seasonal. Others are part time but may also have full-time options.

All the jobs on this list are taken from the U.S. News 100 Best Jobs ranking, so they are great in other areas as well, such as future job growth, work-life balance or low unemployment ratings. Data is from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

10. Personal Care Aide

Average hourly wages: $14.15

Personal care aides provide nonmedical support for people with disabilities or chronic illness. They assist with daily living and provide companionship. This is a flexible job that may be part time or full time, and it also has a high Best Jobs future job growth rating.

9. Diagnostic Medical Sonographer

Average hourly wages: $36.24

Part-time work is common for diagnostic medical sonographers, though it is also possible to work full time. In a 24-hour medical facility, evening, night and weekend shifts may be available.

They use machines to create images like sonograms and ultrasounds, and coordinate with doctors and surgeons who analyze the results.

8. Chiropractor

Average hourly wages: $36.06

Chiropractors may be able to work part time, as well as on weekends and evenings. Self-employed chiropractors can choose their own hours. Chiropractors treat pain in the neck, back and other areas of the body. They also look at the spine, posture and make recommendations to heal a patient’s injuries.

7. Physical Therapist Assistant

Average hourly wages: $23.64

Part-time work for physical therapist assistants is common. They work closely with physical therapists to guide patients through exercises and use machines to recover from injuries or illnesses that affect movement. They may also have additional clerical duties.

6. Dental Hygienist

Average hourly wages: $37.41

A lot of dental hygienists work part time, and they can also choose to work for more than one dentist, since they may only be hired to work a few times a week. Dental hygienists clean teeth and perform X-rays and other preventive oral care. This job has a low unemployment rate at 1.7% and a high Best Jobs work-life balance rating.

5. Speech-Language Pathologist

Average hourly wages: $38.01

Speech-language pathologists may work full time as well as part time. Additionally, speech-language pathologists working for schools may have long summer and winter breaks. Speech-language pathologists treat people who have difficulty with speech, language or swallowing.

4. Nurse Anesthetist

Average hourly wages: $59.51

In hospitals and larger medical facilities, nurse anesthetists may work in shifts. They provide anesthesia and care for patients throughout the process of surgery and other medical procedures. They focus on pain management, work with patients before a procedure to find out about any allergies to medication or illnesses they have so that anesthesia can be administered safely.

3. Registered Nurse

Average hourly wages: $37.31

It’s possible to work a night, weekend or holiday shift if you are a registered nurse working at a hospital or nursing care facility. Registered nurses monitor patients and help coordinate their care. Registered nurse has a low unemployment rate at 1.6%.

2. Physical Therapist

Average hourly wages: $45.97

Some physical therapists work part time. Physical therapists help people recover from injuries using exercise, equipment and other techniques. Projected job growth for physical therapists over the next 10 years is 17%, which is faster than the average for all jobs.

1. Nurse Practitioner

Average hourly wages: $59.51

Nurse practitioners working in hospitals and other medical care facilities may be able to work part time and in shifts, as well as weekends, holidays and nights. However, they may also need to be on call. Nurse practitioners provide health care, including performing diagnostic tests, observing patients and diagnosing some health problems. They also consult with doctors on patient care.

Nurse practitioner ranks high at No. 2 on the Best Jobs list for high median salary, projected 10-year job growth and a low unemployment rate at 0.4%.

