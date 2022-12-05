Transferring Colleges: 8 Frequently Asked Questions

Choosing which college to attend can be difficult. And even after the decision is made, it’s not always the right…

Choosing which college to attend can be difficult. And even after the decision is made, it’s not always the right choice. After a semester or two, some students find that they are unhappy on campus for various reasons.

“Sometimes students make rash decisions and they may choose a college to attend based on where their friends are going” or name recognition of a program, says Monica White, director of recruitment, admissions and programming at Dillard University in Louisiana. “And then they get to an institution and it may not be the best fit for them.”

However, that doesn’t mean a student has to remain at a school that may not meet their academic, financial or social needs. Transferring is an option.

Here are answers to eight frequently asked questions about the college transfer process.

How Do I Know Whether to Switch Colleges?

Students transfer for a variety of reasons, including cost, family obligations, wanting to be closer to home, a change in academic program or a desire to find a better fit. Others want to further their education after attending community college.

But it’s not the right choice for every student. Experts strongly advise students not to transfer from another four-year university during their junior or senior year, for instance, as they can lose credits or run out of of available financial aid.

“Most institutions only accept 60 credits,” White says. “And you’ll be putting yourself in the hole per se and not be able to finish in that four- to five-year time span. You basically start back at your sophomore year.”

She also suggests that students wait until they’ve finished at least one year of college before transferring, to give themselves time to get acclimated to college life.

“Sometimes you can say, ‘I’m not happy my first semester, I’m homesick,'” White says. “But things can change in the course of the next semester.”

What Are the First Steps I Should Take to Transfer?

First, try to first work out any challenges or issues that are making you want to transfer, says John Dickerson, registrar and assistant vice president for enrollment at Mississippi State University. But if there’s no solution, students can reach out to transfer staff on campus and start researching other schools to attend.

White advises students to complete a degree audit to better understand what courses they’ve taken that will count and what’s required for a specific program at another school.

“That also allows you to know what courses are needed and how long it’s going to take you to finish that particular program at the school you are interested in,” she says.

How Does the Transfer Application Compare to First-Year Applications?

Applications for transfer and first-year students are often similar, with schools typically requiring letters of recommendation, an essay, high school or college transcripts and possibly test scores.

“Depending on how many credits a transfer student has completed, or how long they’ve been removed from high school, colleges and universities may also consider their high school coursework and/or HS academic credentials as part of their application process as a transfer student,” Shawn Helmbolt, director of admissions at South Dakota State University, wrote in an email.

Some colleges have their own application for transfer students while others accept the Common Application. Although transfer students may be familiar with the college application process, every school is different. Experts advise students to double-check requirements and deadlines, and reach out to the admissions office with any questions.

How a school reviews a transfer application is typically more straightforward than for first year applicants, says Robert Penman, executive director for undergraduate outreach, recruitment and admissions at the University of California, Davis.

“First-year applicants are reviewed holistically at UC Davis (for example) and the process is more selective,” he wrote in an email. “Transfer is much more focused on meeting minimum academic requirements, and in most cases, if you meet those stated requirements, you’re in.”

A specific program at a college may be more selective. Additionally, in some circumstances, under an articulation agreement — a partnership between multiple colleges and universities to ease the transfer process — community college students are guaranteed admission at select institutions.

Can I Transfer and Still Graduate in Four Years?

Transferring schools does not automatically increase the amount of time it takes a student to graduate. Many students are still able to graduate in four years, but it depends on several factors.

Students who plan to change majors or need to fulfill certain general education requirements might need more time, for instance.

It’s important to talk with an academic adviser at your current school or research what credits will transfer to stay on track, experts say.

How Do I Know if All My Credits Will Transfer?

Colleges usually offer some type of tool or evaluation method on their website that allows a transfer student to see how credits may transfer, Helmbolt says.

“It’s important for a student to know how credits will transfer before they get too far down the road with exploring a transfer destination, as we want to ensure their previous coursework is usable as they pursue their degree at their new destination if that is essential for them,” he wrote in an email. “Once they finalize a decision on a transfer destination, and can provide final official transcripts from their previous institution, their transfer destination will provide an official evaluation of their credits to finalize the process.”

Some programs require certain courses, in which case a student should contact a school’s specific department to learn more information.

For community college transfers, note that some articulation agreements focus on course equivalencies to ensure that credits are easily transferrable.

Can I Apply to Colleges I Was Previously Rejected From?

Policies vary per college. But in most cases, experts say, students can reapply to a college that previously denied them out of high school or on a first application — especially if they’ve demonstrated academic improvement.

“Their success as a college student may impact an admissions decision as a transfer student,” Helmbolt wrote in an email.

Am I Eligible for Financial Aid as a Transfer Student?

Transfer students can typically apply for financial aid, including grants, scholarships, loans or work-study opportunities. Submission of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, is required.

But like any other student receiving financial aid, transfer students need to have made satisfactory academic progress toward their degree to remain or be eligible, Helmbolt says.

Some schools offer transfer scholarships. Mississippi State University, for instance, has several transfer scholarships that provide qualifying in-state students up to $6,000, while qualifying nonresidents can receive up to $20,000.

How Can I Pick the Right School the Second Time Around?

Consider factors important to you, such as transfer credit, cost, campus environment, academic programs and student life, Helmbolt says.

“You want to make sure the options you are considering for transfer not only fulfill what is missing or why you are considering a transfer from your current college or university, but also meet the other criteria you want from your college experience,” he wrote in an email. “And then visit the institutions you are considering, just as you would do as you are exploring colleges and universities for the first time.”

In addition to setting up a campus tour — either virtually or in-person — reach out to a school to learn about resources and services available to transfer students. Some schools, for instance, have transfer specific orientation or visit days.

“Schools with robust transfer support programs can indicate a supportive campus environment” where transfers are seamlessly incorporated into the community, Penman says.

