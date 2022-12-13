The Best Zip Lines in Puerto Rico

One of the best ways for travelers to see Puerto Rico is to soar above its lush forests during a…

One of the best ways for travelers to see Puerto Rico is to soar above its lush forests during a zip line tour. U.S. News determined the following to be the best available after considering both traveler sentiment and expert input. While these tours vary in terms of duration and number of zip lines, they all have two things in common. First, they offer exciting ways to experience the verdant island landscape. Second, professionals dedicated to providing safe, fun adventures guide each outing and educate tourists about Puerto Rico’s flora, fauna and culture.

Note: These tours have age and weight restrictions, which vary from company to company, and zip lines generally are not recommended for anyone who’s pregnant.

Rainforest Zipline Park — Rainforest Zipline Experience

The eight double-cable lines on this outing transport riders through the trees and provide stunning views of the nearly 29,000-acre El Yunque National Forest, the sole tropical rainforest in the U.S. National Forest System. Patrons frequently laud the staff for their dedication to safety, their amiability and their knowledge, as well as their amusing commentary. On the other hand, experienced zip liners said the course is average and better suited for first-timers. Tours take place every day starting at 10 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m., and last 1 ½ to two hours. Tickets start at $99 for participants 16 and older, and $79 for children 8 to 15. Rainforest Zipline Park also offers excursions combining zip lines rides with other activity options, such as a rock climbing wall.

JungleQui Zipline Park — Zipline Adventure

This aerial expedition features not only 11 zip lines strung above trees and a pair of rappels from elevated platforms, but also a short hike through part of El Yunque. Tour-takers consistently describe the guides and instructors as friendly, enthusiastic and helpful (which the novices find reassuring). The jungle views leave lasting impressions as well. Tours commence at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 and 3 p.m. daily, and last about two hours. Fees start at $85 for adventurers 13 and older, and $75 for children 7 to 12.

Yunque Ziplining

The half-dozen zip lines on this course, located in a private mountainous rainforest setting, feature exceptional views of El Yunque. The lines range in length from 400 to 1,000 feet. The approximately three-hour tour also includes an optional 50-foot belayed rappel down to the rainforest floor and a 10-minute educational hike during which bilingual guides share insights about the local culture, landscape, plants and animals. Participants regularly offer lavish praise of both the exceptional scenery and the knowledgeable guides. Tours are available every day throughout the year with morning (8:30 a.m.) and afternoon (1:30 p.m.) departures. Tickets cost approximately $105 per person, and transportation from San Juan is available for an additional $60 for a group of at least four people; if your group is less than four, call for availability.

Batey Zipline Adventures — Zipline Tours

Batey Zipline Adventures offers three different zip line excursions. The most basic option is a tour that includes zipping along the company’s seven lines (3,200 feet in total), crossing a 150-foot suspension bridge and some hiking. Its Classic Half-Day Tour combines zip line rides with kayaking to an underground cave, crossing the suspension bridge, rappelling down 70 feet, swimming and hiking. Its final option is an extended version of the Classic Tour that features additional hiking, a visit to a waterfall and exploration of a cave. Tour-takers wax enthusiastic about both the area’s picturesqueness and the guides’ insights. Ticket prices vary depending on age and the outing type; expect to pay $75 to $125 per person. Outings happen daily beginning at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Note: The Classic Extended Tour only runs at 9 a.m. Tours last about three to six hours. The company also offers a river caving tour, among other options.

Ecoquest Adventures & Tours — Campo Rico Ziplining Adventure

This excursion features five zip lines, an equal number of canopy bridges and a 15-minute hike through the forest. The final zip line ends at a mojito bar where you can purchase adult beverages for an additional fee. Tour-takers typically find the guides very informative about the surrounding area and the views remarkable. The three-hour tours depart from the base of operations in Hacienda Campo Rico daily at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The morning session costs approximately $105, which includes lunch. Tickets for the afternoon outing (which does not include a meal) start at $95. A zip line tour timed to coincide with the sunset is also available, as is one combining three zip lines and cave rappelling.

ToroVerde Adventure Park — Zipline

Situated in Orocovis in Puerto Rico’s mountainous central region, ToroVerde Nature Adventure Park offers an approximately 2 ½-hour outing involving eight zip lines. Visitors find the zip lines exhilarating, the landscape impressive and the guides helpful. Tickets start at $49.50 and activities commence hourly from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday to Monday. Separately, the attraction offers rides on exceptionally long individual zip lines, including “The Monster,” which at more than 8,000 feet is one of the longest zip lines in the world, and “The Beast” (nearly 5,000 feet), as well as a rollercoaster-resembling structure involving rope-climbing and various obstacles. An approximately $100 pass provides access to all of the park’s zip lines.

Update 12/14/22: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.