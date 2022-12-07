The Best Keto-Friendly Holiday Foods

The holidays can make it challenging to stick with a keto diet, but there are plenty of healthy and delicious…

The holidays can make it challenging to stick with a keto diet, but there are plenty of healthy and delicious ways to create festive keto-friendly fare.

The abundance of sugary and starchy temptations during the holidays can be especially tough for those following a ketogenic diet, a high-fat and low-carbohydrate eating pattern. Many favorite holiday treats — like cookies, cakes, potato dishes and casseroles — are high in carbohydrates, which keto eaters should avoid.

“It’s absolutely possible to follow a keto diet over the holidays as long as you find substitutes for high-carbohydrate foods,” says Kristen Smith, a registered dietitian and bariatric surgery coordinator for Piedmont Healthcare in Atlanta.

By incorporating a wide variety of keto ingredients, you’ll be able to transform popular holiday fare into keto-friendly bites.

Wesley McWhorter, a registered dietitian and director of culinary nutrition for the Nourish Program at the University of Texas Health Science Center School of Public Health in Houston, says, “If people are pursuing a keto diet, there are plenty of options for holiday meals. Vegetables are important to include in the mix, and they make the perfect side dishes to main courses.”

Keto appetizers worth trying

An excellent way to make sure you have a keto-friendly option to nibble on at a party or gathering is to offer to make an appetizer or two. You can find plenty of keto recipes to inspire you in cookbooks and online.

Some easy ideas to consider are:

— A mixed vegetable tray with hummus, salsa or guacamole.

— Roasted, mixed nuts.

— Cooked, cold shrimp.

— Marinated olives.

— A variety of sliced, cubed cheeses.

1. Charcuterie board

A charcuterie board is a versatile appetizer that can be easily thrown together with something for everyone. Here are some ideas that make it keto-friendly:

— Cheese, one of the mainstays of any charcuterie board, may include:

—- Gorgonzola.

—- Blue cheese.

—- Cheddar.

—- Grana-padano.

—- Brie.

—- Camembert.

—- Gouda.

—- Pecorino romano.

— Meats, such as salami, soppressata, chorizo, prosciutto and pate.

— Nuts and seeds, like almonds, walnuts, pistachios, sunflower and pepita seeds.

— Low-carb crackers and sliced breads.

— Fruits, such as berries and pomegranate seeds. Dried fruits have a high sugar content and should be avoided.

— Olives and cornichons.

2. Bloody Mary deviled eggs

Deviled eggs are classic holiday bites. While there are different ways to make them, Jen Fisch, a Los Angeles-based best-selling author of keto diet cookbooks and founder of the blog, Keto in the City, recommends adding tomato paste, minced dill pickle and Worcestershire sauce to spice up traditional deviled egg recipes.

Ingredients

— 6 large eggs.

— ¼ cup avocado oil mayonnaise.

— 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce.

— 1 teaspoon tomato paste.

— 2 tablespoons minced dill pickle.

— 2 teaspoons dill pickle juice.

— ¼ teaspoon celery salt.

— ? teaspoon cayenne pepper.

— 2 tablespoons minced celery.

— Sweet paprika, for garnish.

Directions

1. Pour 1 cup water into an instant pot. Carefully arrange the eggs on the trivet. Secure the lid on the pot and close the pressure-release valve. Set the pot to high pressure for five minutes. At the end of the cooking time, quick release the pressure. Gently place the eggs in a bowl of ice water for 10 minutes. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

2. Peel the eggs. Slice each egg in half lengthwise. Scoop out the egg yolks and place in a medium bowl. Place the egg whites on a serving platter and set aside.

3. To the egg yolks, add the mayonnaise, Worcestershire, tomato paste, dill pickle and pickle juice. Mash with a fork to combine. Stir in the celery salt and cayenne.

4. Divide the filling among the egg whites. Garnish with the minced celery and a sprinkling of paprika.

3. Meaty main course

If any part of the holiday meal is keto-friendly, it certainly should be the main course. Roasted turkey, baked ham and grilled fish are all great protein-rich options, Smith says.

The bad news is you need to avoid the bread-based dressing. The good news is you can make a keto-worthy gravy instead.

Just replace the flour, which is typically used to thicken the gravy, with a keto-friendly thickening agent like xanthan gum. This binding agent is used in a lot of products, including gluten-free foods, and will help you create a thick, rich gravy without the carbs.

4. Roasted vegetables

Roasted vegetables make perfect side dishes if you’re on the keto diet.

“I’ve seen people on a keto diet tend not to consume enough vegetables with the false assumption that they all have a tremendous amount of carbs,” McWhorter says. “My main suggestion is to load your plate with veggies.”

Even though root vegetables, like potatoes and sweet potatoes, are a little higher in natural sugars, they are not unhealthy. Non-starchy vegetables — such as cauliflower, broccoli and sugar snap peas — are healthy, delicious and make great keto-friendly appetizers. Plus, people with diabetes will also benefit from consuming this colorful array of vegetables.

5. Roasted garlic broccoli with almonds

Roasted broccoli is a healthy holiday alternative with major crowd appeal. Roasting avoids the risk of diminishing the taste, texture and nutrient value of broccoli when steaming or boiling.

Adding some sliced almonds not only boosts the flavor, but increases the nutrient value with magnesium, vitamin E and dietary fiber.

Fisch’s version of roasted broccoli includes a hint of spice and a zesty twist.

Ingredients

— ½ broccoli head, cut into bite-size florets.

— 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil or ghee.

— 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes.

— 1 garlic clove, minced.

— Salt to taste.

— 2 tablespoons sliced almonds.

— 2 lemon wedges.

— 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese.

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.

2. In a bowl, toss the broccoli with the olive oil, red pepper flakes and garlic. Season with salt.

3. On the prepared baking sheet, arrange the broccoli in a single layer and roast for 20 minutes.

4. Stir the broccoli, add the sliced almonds and cook for 5 more minutes.

5. Squeeze the lemon wedges over the top and sprinkle the Parmesan cheese all over.

6. Spicy bacon green bean toss

Green beans need a little spicing up to compete with other yummy side dishes during the holidays. This recipe gets a flavor boost with chopped bacon, onions, red pepper and grated Parmesan cheese.

Ingredients

— 4 slices uncured bacon, cooked and chopped.

— 1 small onion, finely chopped.

— 1 pound fresh green beans, trimmed.

— ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese.

— ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper.

— 2 tablespoons grass-fed butter.

— Avocado or olive oil for the skillet.

Directions

1. Heat avocado oil in large skillet over medium-high heat, add chopped onion and red pepper flakes.

2. Stir in green beans and toss with tongs until they are browned in spots, about 5 minutes.

3. Add 2 tablespoons of water and then cover skillet with lid to steam. Cook covered until beans are bright green and crisp tender, about 1 to 2 minutes.

4. Place beans on plate and top with butter, parmesan cheese and chopped bacon.

7. Loaded cauliflower mashed potatoes

If you crave mashed potatoes, try Fisch’s delicious keto-friendly version that uses cauliflower:

Ingredients

— 2 heads cauliflower, cut into large pieces (for a shortcut, try pre-cut bags of cauliflower).

— 2 cloves of garlic, minced.

— 6 tablespoons of butter.

— Pink salt and pepper to taste.

— 2 tablespoons of sour cream.

— 1 tablespoons of heavy cream.

— 1 pack of bacon, crumbled.

— Shredded cheese, using Colby jack, Mexican, gruyere or whatever you like.

— Green onions, finely chopped.

Directions

1. Boil a large pot of water, then place cauliflower pieces into boiling water. Reduce to a simmer and let cook for 8-10 minutes.

2. Drain water from cauliflower, place on plate with paper towels to dry it.

3. Add cauliflower to food processor with minced garlic, butter, salt, pepper, sour cream and heavy cream.

4. Process for 1-2 minutes, scraping the sides of the bowl every once in a while.

5. Top with bacon crumbles, green onions and cheese.

6. Serve mashed cauliflower while still warm.

8. Keto strawberry cheesecake

There are plenty of keto-friendly desserts to impress your family and friends this holiday season. You can transform your traditional cheesecake into a keto dessert with a few simple swaps.

“Almond flour and other non-wheat flours can work well in a pie crust recipe,” Smith says.

Combine two-thirds almond flour and one-third coconut flour for the crust. Add extra butter and replace sugar with keto-approved substitutes like Stevia or monk fruit. For the filling, substitute in non-sugar sweeteners with your cream cheese.

Fisch whips up this delectable strawberry cheesecake recipe that is sure to draw attention during any holiday feast.

Strawberry Compote

— 1 plastic tray of strawberries.

— 3 tablespoons water.

— 1 tablespoon monk fruit sweetener.

— 1 teaspoon lemon juice.

— Sprinkle of konjac flour (xanthan gum also works).

— Optional: Red food coloring.

Cheesecake Crust

— 2 cups almond flour.

— 1?3 cup melted butter.

— 3 tablespoons monk fruit sweetener.

— 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.

Cheesecake Filling

— 32 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature.

— 1¼ cup powdered erythritol.

— 3 large eggs, at room temperature.

— 1 teaspoon lemon juice.

— 1 teaspoon vanilla.

— 16 ounces sour cream (room temp).

Directions

Compote

1. In a saucepan, combine strawberries and water over medium heat. Cook until strawberries are softened, about 5 minutes.

2. Add sweetener, lemon, konjac flour and 4 drops of red food coloring and stir for about a minute.

3. Add mixture to a small bowl and roughly mash the strawberries.

Crust

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and grease a 9-inch springform pan.

2. Stir all ingredients in a medium bowl and press the dough into the prepared pan.

3. Cook in oven for 10-12 minutes until barely golden. Let cool completely.

Cheesecake Filling

1. Lower oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Beat the cream cheese and powdered sweetener at medium-low until fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, while continuing to beat. Finally, add lemon, vanilla, sour cream and strawberry compote to batter and mix through.

3. Pour filling into pan and over the crust, smoothing the top with a spatula.

4. Bake for 1 hour.

5. Open oven door and let cool for one hour, and further cool on wire rack to room temperature before placing in refrigerator to cool overnight (this prevents it from cracking).

6. Serve with whipped cream and fresh strawberries.

9. Keto eggnog

Made with eggs, cream and milk, eggnog is already mostly keto-friendly.

The caveat is in the sugar, which comes on strong, especially in commercial products. Fear not, because Stevia, monk fruit, honey and other alternative sweeteners will do the trick. Don’t forget a dash of nutmeg.

Update 12/08/22: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.