The 17 Best Bachelorette Party Destinations for 2023

You’re about the walk down the aisle — but first you need a fun weekend away to celebrate being a bachelorette with your best friends. Whether you’re in the mood for a seaside excursion, city escape, desert getaway, wine country escapade, country outing or even a cruise, fun-filled times await you for your last hurrah before the wedding. U.S. News has rounded up some of the top destinations for epic bachelorette party festivities — complete with all the bars, music, sun, shopping, spas, outdoor activities and exquisite dining options you could want.

New Orleans

Celebrate your bachelorette party in style in New Orleans. Its vibrant music scene, delicious Creole and Cajun cuisine, and historic architecture will set you up for a wonderful weekend away. Of course, you can’t miss world-famous, bar-lined Bourbon Street in the heart of the French Quarter. The New Orleans Marriott is conveniently located in the center of all the city’s action, providing seamless access to notable NOLA points of interest. Bachelorette partygoers may want to listen to live music at the House of Blues, try their luck at the Harrah’s New Orleans casino, shop to their heart’s content at the Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, or see a show at Preservation Hall.

Las Vegas

Since “what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas,” this desert destination might be a good place for a raucous bachelorette party. Put on your favorite little black dress and start with dinner at the scene to be seen, the Delilah restaurant at the Wynn Las Vegas — or try the new Bedford by Martha Stewart, serving fresh farmhouse fare at Paris Las Vegas. Next on your Las Vegas itinerary, you and your fellow revelers can head to KAMU Ultra Karaoke to sing your heart out. If your bachelorette party wouldn’t be complete without slightly risque entertainment, the “Magic Mike Live” show is over-the-top, outrageous fun. End the night by tearing up the dance floor at Zouk Nightclub, which spotlights some of the hottest artists, such as Post Malone, Ludacris and Becky G.

After a busy evening or late-night escapades, roll into bed at the Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace. This spa-like luxury hotel is a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of the Strip and offers award-winning Japanese cuisine. If you’re a high roller, you can rent the three-bedroom, 10,300-square-foot Nobu Villa with a rooftop terrace, full bar, Zen garden, whirlpool and private concierge service.

Palm Springs, California

There’s perhaps no better way to relax after all the stressful wedding planning than heading to the desert with your best friends. The Greater Palm Springs area is the perfect place to enjoy a cocktail at a swim-up bar, shop for vintage clothing, dine at one of the many superb restaurants, go for a hike, or challenge each other to a game of pickleball. The natural beauty of the desert surroundings, combined with the colorful and modern feel of the region, make Palm Springs the perfect backdrop for Instagram photos and videos.

Consider a stay at the recently renovated Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa, whose towering palms and expansive golf and mountain vistas pair with the property’s new water park. The modern design of the penthouse suites includes a wet bar and a private balcony with incredible views. Surprise the bride-to-be with the “Celebration Package” at the hotel’s Agua Serena Spa; she’ll be pampered with a 50-minute massage or facial and a glass of Champagne. For a boutique hotel experience, the newly opened, adults-only Azure Sky boasts midcentury modern aesthetics, desert landscaping, an inviting pool, fire pits and relaxing gardens.

Key West, Florida

Pack your swimsuit and your cover-up before heading to the tropical Florida Keys. Key West is the southernmost island in the Florida Keys, known for its year-round mild temperatures, laid-back vibes, ocean sports, bar-hopping, historic sites, pastel conch houses and, of course, Key lime pie. From Miami, it’s about a 165-mile drive on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway — the southernmost part of U.S. Route 1 — to get to Key West. Crank up the tunes and enjoy crossing a few dozen over-the-water bridges amid picturesque views of the Atlantic Ocean, Florida Bay and Gulf of Mexico.

During your island adventure, you can be lulled to sleep on the water in a unique rental property, such as an “aqualodge” that sleeps six and has a full kitchen. The aqualodges, which you can find on Airbnb, are located in the marina, with access to nearby restaurants and outdoor sports, such as kayaking and bicycle rentals. Another accommodation option in Key West is the boutique Marquesa Hotel in the Old Town historic district, featuring pools, gardens and an award-winning eatery. This hotel sits only a block away from party central: Duval Street. You can always have a low-key vacation on this mellow island, but there’s plenty of attractions to see too. Check out Ernest Hemingway’s former home (complete with resident six-toed cats), the free nightly Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square, the iconic Southernmost Point marker and Papa’s Pilar Distillery — where you can take a tour and taste various types of rum.

Napa Valley, California

Warm weather and wine tasting are the perfect combo for a bachelorette getaway. A prime draw to Napa Valley is the award-winning wineries, so your group may want to hop aboard the Napa Valley Wine Train or book a wine tour. You can also arrange a stay in the newly opened Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley, glide high over the rolling vineyards in a hot air balloon, relax and renew with a treatment at one of the many area spas, or dine at a Michelin-starred restaurant. Napa Valley consists of five charming towns where you can shop, sip vino and stay the night in luxury.

Napa, situated on the Napa River, is the largest town and only about 50 miles from San Francisco; it’s home to top eateries, wineries such as Stags’ Leap and Trefethen, and Oxbow Public Market. The girls may love a chic overnight stay in a stand-alone cottage at Auberge Resorts’ new 712-acre Stanly Ranch. In the town of Yountville, meanwhile, you could try to snag a highly coveted reservation at the pricey but world-renowned The French Laundry, a three-Michelin-starred restaurant. In St. Helena, the bride and crew may want to shop on Main Street, visit the Beringer and Charles Krug wineries, or catch a cooking demonstration at the Culinary Institute of America at Greyston. The rustic Calistoga is the farthest north and a bit more laid-back, home to spas with mud baths and hot springs as well as the stone castle Chateau Montelena Winery. The unique, eight-bedroom Calistoga Hideout vacation rental is nestled in the redwoods, with a fire pit, hot tub, game room and full kitchen.

New York City

This iconic city is brimming with things to do for a festive bachelorette party. Catch a Broadway play, take in the latest exhibit at the Met, climb the side of a skyscraper, get a bird’s-eye view of the sprawling metropolis from a rooftop bar, take a ferry ride, shop and dine at Chelsea Market, or get pampered at the new QC NY spa on Governors Island. The options are truly endless in New York City.

Brides-to-be can relive childhood sleepover memories with their best friends at the Arlo SoHo hotel, whose Bunk rooms have personal TVs built into the headboard of the bunk beds. The hotel overlooks Manhattan’s cityscape, including the Hudson River and Freedom Tower. In warmer months, bachelorettes can request the Queen Terrace rooms on the 10th floor, which are equipped with outdoor showers. There’s also a 24-hour bodega in the lobby and a modern American restaurant. Don’t miss the rooftop bar or the speakeasy-style cocktail lounge. Or, for a totally different experience, your party can try glamping on Governors Island.

San Diego

San Diego has no shortage of activities to keep bachelorette party attendees entertained, from its beaches and museums to the zoo and dining scene. The historic Gaslamp Quarter houses shops, galleries, restaurants and the San Diego Club Crawl. In the San Diego Harbor, you can take a Tiki Time Bay Tour or head out for a day on the Pacific Ocean aboard a catamaran. Other adventures include kayaking with sea lions and aerial yoga classes in La Jolla, or you can’t go wrong with a ferry trip to Coronado Island to sunbathe on the only white sand beach in San Diego. There are so many dining options in the city, you’ll wish you had more time. Enjoy tacos, live mariachi bands and Mexican heritage in Old Town San Diego; dine like an astronaut in the newly opened Mothership; attend a vivacious drag queen brunch; or grab dinner at one of the wonderfully creative restaurants by Consortium Holdings, such as Part Time Lover or Fortunate Son.

Charleston, South Carolina

Experience some Southern hospitality and charm during your bachelorette party in Charleston. This South Carolina destination boasts plenty of off-the-hook bars, beaches and breweries for brides-to-be to spend some quality time with their best weddinggoers. Hit the rooftop pool to work on your pre-wedding tan at The Charleston Place, a landmark hotel that also offers Lowcountry cuisine and spa services. Your group may also want to dig into a farm-to-table brunch at Butcher & Bee, visit Swank Desserts for a sweet treat, sip some whisky at Bourbon N’ Bubbles or take over the dance floor at Prohibition.

Finger Lakes, New York

For wine country and lakeside accommodation, the Finger Lakes region is a beautiful option to escape to. Grab the girls and spend a bachelorette weekend in this scenic New York state locale for outdoor pursuits like hiking to the waterfall in Taughannock Falls State Park or kayaking on a lake. A more laid-back getaway can take the form of wine tasting at some of the 27 wineries on the Seneca Lake Wine Trail (for a more budget-friendly wine vacation than you’ll find in Napa) or strolling through the perfectly manicured gardens at Sonnenberg Gardens & Mansion State Historic Park. In winter, take to the slopes at Bristol Mountain, after which you can enjoy the mountain views with an après-ski cocktail. Lodging options in the Finger Lakes include fairytale-like accommodations at the one-of-a-kind Belhurst Castle — with its three hotels, two restaurants, winery and spa, you might not want to leave.

Tupelo, Mississippi

Tupelo, Mississippi, the birthplace of Elvis Presley, is an up-and-coming city for those looking to avoid the overcrowded streets and haunts of typical bachelorette destinations. The charming town brings all the Southern vibes and fun times you need for your festivities. Hotel Tupelo sits downtown and serves up coastal cuisine with fresh seafood, so it may make a good home base for your trip. While in Tupelo, you can listen to live music, try craft beers and indulge in Southern comfort food at Blue Canoe. Don’t miss a glass of honey wine at Mississippi’s first meadery, Queens Reward.

Bardstown, Kentucky

Bardstown, Kentucky, known as the Bourbon Capital of the World, makes for a unique girls getaway. Located around 40 miles from Louisville, this country town in the middle of the Bluegrass State has a lot of fun in store. The area’s 11 unique distillery experiences offer world-renowned bourbons to sip and tours to take — and don’t miss the bourbon slushies at Bardstown Bourbon Company. Bachelorette partygoers will also find live concerts at the open-air amphitheater, The Amp at Dant Crossing; Instagram-worthy spots for a photo shoot at Bernheim Arboretum; retail therapy opportunities on Main Street; and top-notch beer flights and barbecue at Scout & Scholar Brewing Co.

Laguna Beach, California

This charming coastal town in Southern California offers the perfect backdrop for a luxurious yet adventurous beachside bachelorette party; it’s also a top getaway from Los Angeles. You’ll have your pick of outdoor activities in Laguna Beach — think: surfing, skimboarding, snorkeling, hiking, mountain biking and watching the sunset from one of the quaint beach coves. Head to the Village or HIP District to peruse the many art galleries and upscale boutiques such as Laguna Supply. Your party can enjoy fine dining at restaurants like Broadway by Amar Santana. End the day with cocktails and a view at the Hotel Laguna’s beach bar or at the trendy Rooftop Lounge (and keep your eyes peeled for familiar faces from “The Real Housewives of Orange County”). In summer, be sure to attend one of the world-famous art festivals.

The Montage Laguna Beach, a five-star beachfront resort perched on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, offers an elegant spa and gourmet dining outlets. Take a dip in the resort’s stunning Mosaic Pool, book a private lesson with world-class skimboarder Blair Conklin, unwind and relax with a California Wildflower Massage at Spa Montage, or make some s’mores at the outdoor fire pit under the stars.

Nashville, Tennessee

Music City is a festive place to party with your bachelorette besties at lively honky-tonks. Soak up Nashville’s country music scene at a number of free live music venues lining Broadway, see a show at the must-visit Grand Ole Opry, browse music memorabilia at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, or take a guided tour to see all the highlights of Nashville. There’s more than just country music to this jubilant city as well: It’s also foodie heaven, featuring Southern cooking at its finest with restaurants such as Johnny Cash’s Bar & BBQ. You can also get dressed up with the girls for a photo op at the stunning, Athens-inspired Parthenon.

Located in the heart of Nashville, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center boasts soaring climate-controlled glass atriums and houses an expansive array of amenities under one roof. You can enjoy various dining options such as the brand’s trademark Old Hickory Steakhouse; the beloved Relâche Spa; and the 4-acre indoor water park, SoundWaves, with a lazy river and thrilling waterslides. In winter, you and your crew can take a spin around the ice rink or zip down the ice tubing runs at this resort.

Phoenix

This city might not be the first place that comes to mind for a bachelorette getaway — but with five-star resorts, high-end shopping, a vibrant food scene, world-renowned spas and the picturesque Sonoran Desert landscape, you’ll soon realize Phoenix is the perfect place to get away with the gals. Spend your days in perpetual sunshine soaking up the rays in the pool, hitting some balls on the golf course, hiking up Camelback Mountain or getting a hot stone massage. At night, activity options may include seeing a concert, going to a comedy club, experiencing an immersive art exhibit or taking advantage of diner-favorite Mexican restaurants like Cocina Madrigal Tacos + Tequila.

For a hotel with casual elegance and historic charm, The Wigwam offers amenities that any group of gals will enjoy. It’s a unique desert resort experience with swimming pools and tennis courts, as well as 54 holes of championship golf. Bachelorette parties can experience wellness offerings ranging from spa treatments to CBD-infused drinks to yoga and meditation sessions. The property’s “Relax, Restore & Renew Wellness Package” can melt away pre-wedding stress with 50-minute massages or facials, fresh-pressed juice and in-room wellness products from Aveda.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Located in Fort Lauderdale’s tallest skyscraper, Hyatt Centric Las Olas Fort Lauderdale is an urban escape that’s perfect for a girls getaway and a bride’s last hurrah. With skyline views from the rooftop bar and pool, this downtown hotel makes a great home base to explore the city. Guests enjoy close proximity to the area’s best beaches, galleries and cultural institutions in a city that shines during the day and comes alive at night. After hanging by the pool, head out to explore the best of Fort Lauderdale — which may involve kayaking at Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, checking out live music at Las Olas Oceanside Park, immersing yourself in the city’s creative side with a stroll through FATVillage, or unwinding at one of the city’s beaches.

When hunger strikes, Fort Lauderdale’s top dining options await you. Take your pick of steakhouse fare in fine dining establishments, waterfront restaurants, dinner cruises by gondola and even an ice cream parlor that’ll serve you a sundae in a literal kitchen sink. Within the Hyatt Centric hotel, there’s the Harborwood Urban Kitchen & Bar, with doors that open directly onto Las Olas Boulevard, along with the 1920s-style Room Nine01 speakeasy, which features an upscale cocktail menu and allows the girls to live out their “Great Gatsby” dreams. For bachelorettes seeking a taste of Miami without fully committing to the hustle and bustle, the hotel’s proximity to the Brightline high-speed rail may be a plus; it can transport girl groups there in just 30 minutes.

Sonoma, California

Located in the heart of California wine country, Sonoma is the perfect base for exploring all that the region has to offer. You can relax in five-star luxury, roam the grounds of a working vineyard, be pampered at award-winning spas or visit local wineries by bike — however you want to enjoy quality time together with your gal pals, Sonoma is sure to make it memorable. For an alternative outing, Happy Travelers tours allow you to taste wine and sample locally grown cannabis from a mountaintop grower. When it comes to dining out, there are dozens of restaurants scattered throughout the valley, ranging from casual bakeries and cafes to celebrated restaurants like El Dorado Kitchen, Glen Ellen Star, the girl & the fig, and the recently Michelin-recognized Valley Bar + Bottle.

The bachelorette and her posse will find that the idyllic grounds and outdoor lounges of Beltane Ranch are perfect for sunset catch-ups. The 105-acre agricultural preserve features gardens, orchards, vineyards, farm animals and ancient oak trees. The property’s Farm Stay Inn was established in 1892 by Mary Ellen Pleasant, a Black abolitionist and entrepreneur. Amenities today include in-room wine cellars and welcome cookies, plus access to Beltane’s fire pits, hammocks, ranch-grown breakfast and treats to feed the animals. For a AAA Four-Diamond experience, check in to the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa: You’ll be treated to exceptional spa services, geothermal-fed mineral pools, farm-to-table dining and a complimentary daily wine tasting.

Celebrity Cruises

Hit the high seas on an all-inclusive sailing with Celebrity Cruises — a one-stop-shop luxury resort at sea — for your bachelorette celebration. With three- to five-night Caribbean getaways from Miami or Fort Lauderdale, you can enjoy great island time and onboard “me” time, just you and your gals. A variety of itineraries offer escapes during the week or weekend to exciting destinations, including Key West, Florida; Nassau, Bahamas; Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; and Cozumel, Mexico. Along the way, enjoy everything from culinary experiences imagined by a Michelin-starred chef to Caribbean-inspired spa treatments to customizable shore excursions.

