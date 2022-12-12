The 11 Best All-Inclusive Mexico Resorts for Families

If you’re looking for family-friendly, all-inclusive resorts with year-round warm temperatures, beautiful beaches, top-notch cuisine, picturesque sunsets and a plethora…

If you’re looking for family-friendly, all-inclusive resorts with year-round warm temperatures, beautiful beaches, top-notch cuisine, picturesque sunsets and a plethora of water sports, Mexico is a hard destination to beat. Its family resorts boast everything from water parks and high-tech teen clubs to world-class spas and five-star dining for an all-inclusive getaway, making your family vacation easy and memorable.

U.S. News has compiled a list of the top all-inclusive family resorts in Mexico so you can treat yourself and your family to luxurious accommodations, a variety of dining options, kid-focused amenities and entertaining activities.

Club Med Cancún Yucatán

Families will love staying at the oceanfront Club Med Cancún Yucatán, with its three outdoor pools, three white sand beaches, flying trapeze lessons at the circus school, access to the world’s second largest coral reef and private family spaces. The Aguamarina buildings offer accommodations and facilities designed for families, including connecting or two-bedroom family rooms. You can also take advantage of all-day gourmet dining at family restaurants with children’s areas, plus dedicated family pools with child-sized lounge chairs and kids clubs (for ages 4 to 17).

There are more than 60 included activities to choose from at this Club Med property in Cancún, located at the tip of the iconic Riviera Maya. This all-inclusive family resort also boasts live music with shows and dancing, excursions to explore the Yucatán Peninsula, and luxurious treatment options at the Club Med Spa by L’Occitane. Favorite activities of recent guests included sailing and snorkeling.

Moon Palace Cancun

At Moon Palace Cancun, families can enjoy a multigenerational vacation with all-inclusive fine dining at 17 restaurants, pristine beaches, a world-class spa, nightly entertainment, a Jack Nicklaus signature golf course, and kids and teen clubs and activities. There’s a FlowRider wave simulator for those who want to give “surfing” a try, kid-focused playrooms, an arcade lounge and an amazing pool area. The resort is divided into two sections, Nizuc and Sunrise, both offering dining, nightlife, pools and activities to suit the entire family.

The all-inclusive amenities range from 24-hour room service and access to beautiful pools and beaches to spacious accommodations and nonmotorized water sports equipment to use, such as kayaks and snorkeling gear. In-room perks include a minibar that’s restocked daily and a double whirlpool tub. The Swim Up Suite even features a private balcony and pool. An ideal option for families is the Superior Family Suite, which comes with two connecting rooms, a fully stocked minibar with Hershey’s milkshakes and more, a beach bucket kit, adult- and kid-sized bathrobes and slippers, an Xbox One, and a welcome bottle of wine. Some guests say the highlight of their trip was the “dancing chef” who serves ice cream while showing off his dance moves.

Paradisus Cancún

Enjoy all that Cancún has to offer at beachfront Paradisus Cancún, located on the stunning Caribbean Sea. Along with superior rooms offering services for the whole family at Nikté, the property features a well-being oasis at Serenity, a private golf course, a luxury spa, an outdoor pool, tennis, a kids club, nightly entertainment and a variety of dining options, including the guest-favorite Lemon Fish restaurant that serves Asian fusion cuisine. The kid-friendly Nikté suites come with in-room video games and personalized concierge service; you’ll also receive assistance securing priority reservations for activities and at restaurants, plus a nightly turndown service including milk and cookies for the little ones.

Seadust Cancún Family Resort

This top resort is located in the Cancún Hotel Zone, with access to the white sand beaches of Nichupté Lagoon. The Seadust Cancún Family Resort offers an all-inclusive experience with 10 restaurants, a spa and child-friendly daily activities. With a stay here you’ll have access to a water park, zip lining, theater shows, a climbing wall, mini-golf, a kids club, a teen hangout space and more. There are also three infinity pools, an adult-only pool and a children’s pool. Recent lodgers loved the nightly shows, which are geared toward families. The Family Suite is spacious and comfortable for the entire family; it features a bunk bed area tucked away from the main sleeping space and a balcony with a partial ocean view. Earn discounts, upgrades and exclusive benefits through the Seadust Cancún’s loyalty program.

Hotel Xcaret México

With a focus on art, gastronomy and cultural heritage, the AAA Five Diamond-rated Hotel Xcaret México offers an “All-Fun Inclusive” concept with amenities such as unlimited access and round-trip transportation to all Grupo Xcaret parks and tours. Choose from Xel-Há, a natural water park; Xenses, a sensory amusement park; Xichén tours of the archaeological site of Chichén Itzá; and Xenotes tours of Cancun’s cenotes (or underground water-filled caverns); and more. There’s no time for the kids to get bored or a need for parents to constantly entertain them — and the adults can have plenty of fun too. Also included at this resort is a round-trip ferry ride to Isla Mujeres with Xcaret Xailing and round-trip airport transfers.

Families may want to book the Family Master Suite with its three king-sized beds, located near the kids pool. Some of the amenities included are butler service (which many recent travelers raved about), an in-room Jacuzzi, two terraces with hammocks, and access to the family and kids clubs. With nearly a dozen dining options, you’re sure to find innovative fare to meet everyone’s palate. Parents can make time to unwind at the holistic Muluk Spa, whose unique natural caverns make for the ultimate setting to relax. This hotel sits in the heart of the Riviera Maya, just over 5 miles from Playa del Carmen.

Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit

This all-inclusive luxury resort near Puerto Vallarta starts with a massage and infused tea upon arrival and only gets better from there. The AAA Five Diamond-rated Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit offers award-winning cuisine, a spa, five-star service and creative amenities for kids. Its “Beyond All Inclusive, Beyond All Compare” concept provides a truly bespoke vacation. Families can enjoy activities such as snorkeling, tennis, scuba diving lessons, live music and theme nights. Teenagers have plenty of amenities of their own at the high-tech teen club, from video gaming booths and arcade games to karaoke and a disco dance floor. There’s also a kids club for ages 4 to 12 that provides outdoor activities and arts and crafts. While the younger guests are being entertained, parents can get away for a round of golf, a spa ritual such as the Grand Velas Water Ceremony or a cocktail at Koi Sports Bar.

The property is a tropical respite with ocean views, an expansive beach, breathtaking sunsets and lush garden landscaping. For accommodations that allow enough room for family members to spread out, consider the two-bedroom Family Suite or the larger Family Residence. The Family Residence — which comes with either two or three bedrooms — is a two-story suite with a bar, dining room, living spaces, a terrace hot tub with ocean views and a hydromassage tub. Previous visitors can’t say enough great things about this resort, giving high praise to the food and service. Grand Velas also has a location in Playa del Carmen, Grand Velas Riviera Maya.

Generations Riviera Maya Resort

This all-suite, all-inclusive resort boasts creative cuisine, oceanfront accommodations, an infinity pool and impeccable service. The “Gourmet Inclusive” experience covers amenities such as 24-hour room service, gourmet meals, award-winning wine, activity programs, a kids club, a family lounge, and snorkeling and kayaking equipment. Kids will love the “Le Petit Chef” 3D dining experience as an animated chef comes to life on their dining table; parents praise this immersive show as a must-do activity. Kids can also learn to cook through the Little Eko Chefs program. The resort has plenty of baby amenities that are included to make your stay as enjoyable as possible, from bottle sterilizers and warmers to strollers, baby food, cribs and more.

On a family vacation at Generations Riviera Maya Resort, children, parents and grandparents alike can create memories while snorkeling, kayaking, embarking on an excursion or even getting an indulgent treatment at the Mayan-inspired Náay Spa (which also has kids services for ages 4 to 12). There are plenty of suite options available, with some that sleep up to six adults and six kids, plus swim-up suites that have direct pool access.

Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto by Danzante Bay

The remote Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto is a luxury escape away from the busier beaches of Mexico. You’ll find serenity at this award-winning resort set amid the dramatic Sierra de la Giganta mountains, bordering the Sea of Cortez. The town of Loreto is known for its unspoiled natural beauty and lack of crowds — perfect for some quality time with the family. Recent travelers love this property, praising the scenic views. Guests can book the all-inclusive plan, which includes access to a number of the resort’s facilities; a plethora of on-site activities, including paddleboards and kayaks; and entrance to its various theme nights. With this package, guests get to indulge in an unlimited selection of food and alcoholic beverages at the resort’s restaurants and bars. While in this part of Mexico, be sure to seek out the famous chocolate clams, a rare treat found along the coast of the Baja Peninsula.

Dawn-to-dusk family adventures include guided tours on horseback, whale watching, ATV desert excursions, twilight tours on LED-lit paddleboards, sport fishing excursions, snorkeling, cultural city tours and exploring the famous islands of Loreto. The resort is complete with an 18-hole golf course, four restaurants serving up fresh and local cuisine, the Sabila Spa, and five sparkling pools that together form a sea turtle. Every guest accommodation includes a kitchen or kitchenette and provides families with all the amenities of home. Guests can also book the “Family Fun Package,” which offers a four-night stay, daily breakfast, airport transfers, an island tour with snorkeling, a day on the putting course, a beach bonfire night and one free hour of babysitting.

Sensira Resort & Spa

Sensira Resort & Spa lets you enjoy your family all-inclusive vacation in the best way. It has experiences designed for all ages to make sure even the little ones are pampered, entertained and well rested. This resort offers a complete range of amenities for kids and babies alike, which includes clubs for three different age ranges, from infants to teens. Younger guests will be engaged and entertained while parents enjoy a treatment at the adult spa or some tranquil sunbathing in the nearby sands of Sensira’s semiprivate beach. This Riviera Maya hotel’s range of experiences can satisfy all kinds of visitors, with a tennis court, a cinema, live entertainment, an adults-only night club, a gym, a zip line, a water park and three swimming pools.

The guest rooms can be stocked with baby gear and equipment — think: full-sized cribs, Pack n’ Play playards, car seats, bottle warmers and sterilizers — as needed. The resort also provides babysitting services, with a beeper for the parents in case the babysitter needs to reach them. There are eight restaurants at Sensira, ranging from Italian fine dining to an Old West-inspired steakhouse. Previous travelers rave about their culinary experiences and recommend booking restaurant reservations as soon as you arrive, since they do fill up quickly.

Bahia Principe Grand Tulum

Enjoy an endless array of activities and experiences at Bahia Principe Grand Tulum. Tulum beckons travelers with its nightlife, natural beauty and well-preserved Mayan ruins. Travelers can also visit nearby Isla Mujeres, explore Cozumel on a daytrip or enjoy one of Xcaret’s themed parks — this area has it all. The recently renovated Bahia Principe Grand Tulum immerses guests in Mayan culture with family-friendly experiences and amenities. This seaside property, located in the heart of the Riviera Maya, features an expansive Mayan-inspired recreation area for kids, a water park, kids and teen clubs, and a beautiful white sand beach. The resort also offers live shows, a full-service spa and a golf course.

Included with your stay are three a la carte dinners per week at the restaurants, unlimited drinks and access to the 24-hour snack bar; you can also take advantage of opportunities for kayaking, tennis, catamaran rentals, snorkeling and in-pool diving lessons. Many past guests raved about the delicious food and appreciated having the option to choose between the buffet or restaurants. Babysitting services are also available at this resort (for an additional charge). Families can bed down in spacious suites that include connecting areas with common living rooms — ideal for bonding and enjoying your trip together.

Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort

Surrounded by the jungle and mountains of Riviera Nayarit, the eco-friendly, all-inclusive Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort caters to families and couples with vast interests. It is situated on picturesque Banderas Bay, about 30 miles from Puerto Vallarta. Guests can enjoy this resort’s “Unlimited-Luxury” concept with amenities spanning surf-friendly waters and lessons for all ages, a spa, beach access, kayaks and paddleboards, three pools (including a kids section), a hot tub, a running path for adventurous runners and avid walkers, and fitness classes like yoga. Entertainment at this resort ranges from live music to beach parties to tequila tastings. When adults want to spend time alone during the day or night, the Explorer’s Club (for ages 3 to 12) and Core Zone Teens Club are perfect for younger guests to enjoy supervised fun. Unlimited dining and drinks pair with 24-hour room service and luxurious suites to make your stay at Dreams Bahia Mita memorable.

