The 10 best places to retire in the UK:

Where to retire in the UK

The United Kingdom offers a diversity of lifestyle options, from bustling cities to quaint countryside villages to coastal resort towns. Generally, there is better weather and higher property prices in the south, while worse weather and less expensive real estate can be found in the north. Across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, you’ll find strong infrastructure, high-quality health care and historical significance. Here’s a look at the best places to retire in the UK.

Dorset, England

Dorset is a county found in England’s southwest region. The long English Channel coastline forms part of the Jurassic Coast, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site that reveals 185 million years of Earth’s history through its geology. Popular pastimes are combing the beaches for fossils and hiking to natural landmarks like Durdle Door, a massive stone archway that stands in the ocean. Being in the most southerly part of the UK, Dorset has warmer year-round weather than most of the rest of the country. The county features charming seaside towns, like Corfe Castle, famous for its ancient ruins, and Milton Abbas, with its thatched white cottages surrounded by greenery.

Norfolk, England

Norfolk is a county in the East of England region. Found on the shores of the North Sea, it has miles of spectacular coastline, including sprawling golden beaches and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, an official designation by the British organization Landscapes for Life. Mostly rural, Norfolk is home to dozens of national parks and protected areas such as The Broads, a network of rivers and lakes. It’s considered the birdwatching capital of Britain. Across Norfolk, you can cycle along bike paths, go horseback riding or walk in the countryside. The Royal Family’s country retreat, Sandringham, is found here, and its peaceful ambiance made it one of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite places to spend time.

Bristol, England

For the atmosphere of a bigger city without the chaos of London, head to Bristol. It’s the biggest city in the South West of England, but still a manageable size, with a population of about 572,000. Bristol is known for marching to the beat of its own drum. It’s the only European Green Capital in the UK and was the UK’s first cycling city, frequently ranked among the best cities in the world to ride a bike. It’s also a foodie destination, with plenty of culinary innovation and high-level gastronomy. The River Avon meanders through the city center, providing a beautiful backdrop for day-to-day life.

Cornwall, England

Located at the extreme southwest of the island of Great Britain and formed by a long, narrow peninsula that tapers out into the Atlantic Ocean, Cornwall has spectacular seaside scenery. From strolling along the white sandy bays to sailing to watching the waves crash against its craggy shores, Cornwall is a place for ocean lovers. It enjoys warmer average weather than the rest of the country, making it a popular holiday destination among Brits. Cornwall is home to dozens of postcard-worthy fishing villages where you could base yourself for a quaint retirement by the sea.

Tenby, Wales

Tenby, found in Pembrokeshire county in the southwest of Wales, is one of the most popular and well-loved seaside towns in the country. It’s known for its multi-hued homes and the medieval stone walls that surround them. Inside the walls is a warren of narrow streets that are pedestrianized during the day and contain bars, restaurants and interesting shops. Tenby is steeped in historical ambiance, with many historic buildings and landmarks located nearby. It’s also home to 2.5 miles of sandy beach and part of the Pembrokeshire Coast Path, a 186-mile clifftop walking path.

Devon, England

Located in England’s southwest region, Devon is famous for being home to the English Riviera, a 22-mile stretch of coastline that consists of sandy beaches with calm waters. You can practice any watersport here, from surfing to wing foiling. The palm-tree lined resorts of Torquay, Paignton and Brixham give the area an oddly tropical feel. Devon is a mostly rural county with a low population density. Access to nature, including Dartmoor, the biggest open space in southern England, is a major reason to live here. Two lively historic cities, Plymouth and Exeter, offer nightlife, gastronomy and entertainment.

Edinburgh, Scotland

The capital of Scotland is also a UK culture capital. Edinburgh is a hub for performance arts, live music, architecture, history, education and art. It’s perfect for someone who seeks a retirement surrounded by vibrant culture. The city skyline is dominated by Edinburgh Castle, which dates back to the 11th century and alludes to the city’s deep historical roots. Edinburgh has been a center of education for centuries, with three important universities based there. It hosts a lively year-round calendar of festivals and fairs. One of the most famous is the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the world’s largest arts and media festival with an emphasis on comedy.

Goring-on-Thames, England

Goring-on-Thames is a village in South Oxfordshire. Situated on the River Thames, this picturesque town features a nucleus of charming homes, restaurants and pubs surrounded by countryside. Found in the Goring Gap, a river valley between two elevated areas, it’s a good base for people who enjoy a mix of peaceful village life and time spent outdoors. Public walking trails bisect the surrounding farmland, forest and hillsides. Goring is a quiet town. If you need a change of pace, London and all its attractions are only 45 minutes away on the train.

The Lake District, England

The Lake District is an area of northwest England that’s famous for its natural attractions: mountains, lakes and forests. The Lake District National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage site that contains England’s highest peak, Scafell Pike, as well as the country’s biggest lakes. It’s a popular spot among vacationers, but also makes an excellent place to live if you enjoy outdoor recreation and wildlife spotting. Small-town charm abounds in Kirkby Lonsdale, Keswick and Bowness-on-Windermere, among the other villages of the Lake District. This is one of the wettest areas of the UK, so proper rain gear and a resilient attitude are needed to live here.

Bangor, Wales

Bangor, found in North Wales, is Wales’ oldest city, dating to the sixth century A.D., when Celtic Saint Deiniol founded a monastery on the site of Bangor Cathedral. Today, it offers the opportunity for retirees to get the most out of their golden years with its slow pace of life, low cost of living and plethora of activities. It’s a small town with a population of under 20,000 people. The hub of social activity is often the 125-year-old Bangor Garth Pier, a great place to take a stroll and people watch. Bangor also acts as a gateway to Snowdonia National Park, a massive area full of natural attractions.

