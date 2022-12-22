CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|766¾
|777
|758
|763½
|—4¼
|May
|774¼
|784½
|766¼
|771
|—4¼
|Jul
|779¾
|788¼
|771¼
|775¾
|—3¾
|Sep
|787
|794¼
|779
|782½
|—3½
|Dec
|797½
|805¼
|789¾
|794½
|—3
|Mar
|804½
|810½
|798½
|800½
|—2½
|May
|800¾
|801
|800¾
|801
|—1½
|Jul
|790
|791¼
|784½
|784½
|—1¾
|Dec
|784¼
|784¾
|784¼
|784¾
|Est. sales 82,629.
|Wed.’s sales 77,175
|Wed.’s open int 331,760
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|662
|664¾
|658¾
|661½
|—
|¾
|May
|661¼
|664¼
|658½
|661
|—
|¾
|Jul
|654¾
|657¾
|652
|654¾
|—
|¾
|Sep
|614¾
|616¼
|612¾
|614¾
|—
|¼
|Dec
|602
|603½
|600¼
|601¼
|—1
|Mar
|610
|611¼
|608½
|609¼
|—1¼
|May
|612
|612¾
|612
|612¾
|—1½
|Dec
|558½
|560
|558¼
|558½
|—1¾
|Dec
|517
|517
|517
|517
|—2¾
|Est. sales 201,129.
|Wed.’s sales 188,406
|Wed.’s open int 1,190,585,
|up 2,804
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|345¾
|355¾
|343½
|353
|+6¾
|May
|345
|352½
|344¼
|352½
|+8¾
|Jul
|350
|351
|350
|351
|+7½
|Dec
|356¼
|356½
|355¾
|356½
|+10¼
|Est. sales 277.
|Wed.’s sales 277
|Wed.’s open int 4,342
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1480
|1484
|1463½
|1466½
|—14½
|Mar
|1483¾
|1487¾
|1468
|1471
|—13½
|May
|1486½
|1490½
|1472
|1474½
|—13
|Jul
|1489½
|1492½
|1475
|1477
|—13
|Aug
|1470¾
|1471¼
|1455½
|1457
|—12
|Sep
|1417¼
|1418¾
|1405½
|1406¼
|—10¼
|Nov
|1389
|1393¼
|1380
|1380½
|—10
|Jan
|1389¾
|1389¾
|1383
|1383½
|—9
|Mar
|1382½
|1387
|1374¾
|1377¾
|—6
|Jul
|1377¼
|1377¼
|1373¾
|1373¾
|—7
|Nov
|1324¼
|1324¼
|1316¼
|1317
|—6¼
|Est. sales 199,557.
|Wed.’s sales 172,063
|Wed.’s open int 621,060
