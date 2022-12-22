BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
The Associated Press

December 22, 2022, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 766¾ 777 758 763½ —4¼
May 774¼ 784½ 766¼ 771 —4¼
Jul 779¾ 788¼ 771¼ 775¾ —3¾
Sep 787 794¼ 779 782½ —3½
Dec 797½ 805¼ 789¾ 794½ —3
Mar 804½ 810½ 798½ 800½ —2½
May 800¾ 801 800¾ 801 —1½
Jul 790 791¼ 784½ 784½ —1¾
Dec 784¼ 784¾ 784¼ 784¾
Est. sales 82,629. Wed.’s sales 77,175
Wed.’s open int 331,760
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 662 664¾ 658¾ 661½ ¾
May 661¼ 664¼ 658½ 661 ¾
Jul 654¾ 657¾ 652 654¾ ¾
Sep 614¾ 616¼ 612¾ 614¾ ¼
Dec 602 603½ 600¼ 601¼ —1
Mar 610 611¼ 608½ 609¼ —1¼
May 612 612¾ 612 612¾ —1½
Dec 558½ 560 558¼ 558½ —1¾
Dec 517 517 517 517 —2¾
Est. sales 201,129. Wed.’s sales 188,406
Wed.’s open int 1,190,585, up 2,804
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 345¾ 355¾ 343½ 353 +6¾
May 345 352½ 344¼ 352½ +8¾
Jul 350 351 350 351 +7½
Dec 356¼ 356½ 355¾ 356½ +10¼
Est. sales 277. Wed.’s sales 277
Wed.’s open int 4,342
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1480 1484 1463½ 1466½ —14½
Mar 1483¾ 1487¾ 1468 1471 —13½
May 1486½ 1490½ 1472 1474½ —13
Jul 1489½ 1492½ 1475 1477 —13
Aug 1470¾ 1471¼ 1455½ 1457 —12
Sep 1417¼ 1418¾ 1405½ 1406¼ —10¼
Nov 1389 1393¼ 1380 1380½ —10
Jan 1389¾ 1389¾ 1383 1383½ —9
Mar 1382½ 1387 1374¾ 1377¾ —6
Jul 1377¼ 1377¼ 1373¾ 1373¾ —7
Nov 1324¼ 1324¼ 1316¼ 1317 —6¼
Est. sales 199,557. Wed.’s sales 172,063
Wed.’s open int 621,060

