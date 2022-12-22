CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 766¾ 777 758 763½ —4¼ May 774¼ 784½ 766¼ 771 —4¼ Jul 779¾ 788¼ 771¼ 775¾ —3¾ Sep 787 794¼ 779 782½ —3½ Dec 797½ 805¼ 789¾ 794½ —3 Mar 804½ 810½ 798½ 800½ —2½ May 800¾ 801 800¾ 801 —1½ Jul 790 791¼ 784½ 784½ —1¾ Dec 784¼ 784¾ 784¼ 784¾ Est. sales 82,629. Wed.’s sales 77,175 Wed.’s open int 331,760 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 662 664¾ 658¾ 661½ — ¾ May 661¼ 664¼ 658½ 661 — ¾ Jul 654¾ 657¾ 652 654¾ — ¾ Sep 614¾ 616¼ 612¾ 614¾ — ¼ Dec 602 603½ 600¼ 601¼ —1 Mar 610 611¼ 608½ 609¼ —1¼ May 612 612¾ 612 612¾ —1½ Dec 558½ 560 558¼ 558½ —1¾ Dec 517 517 517 517 —2¾ Est. sales 201,129. Wed.’s sales 188,406 Wed.’s open int 1,190,585, up 2,804 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 345¾ 355¾ 343½ 353 +6¾ May 345 352½ 344¼ 352½ +8¾ Jul 350 351 350 351 +7½ Dec 356¼ 356½ 355¾ 356½ +10¼ Est. sales 277. Wed.’s sales 277 Wed.’s open int 4,342 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1480 1484 1463½ 1466½ —14½ Mar 1483¾ 1487¾ 1468 1471 —13½ May 1486½ 1490½ 1472 1474½ —13 Jul 1489½ 1492½ 1475 1477 —13 Aug 1470¾ 1471¼ 1455½ 1457 —12 Sep 1417¼ 1418¾ 1405½ 1406¼ —10¼ Nov 1389 1393¼ 1380 1380½ —10 Jan 1389¾ 1389¾ 1383 1383½ —9 Mar 1382½ 1387 1374¾ 1377¾ —6 Jul 1377¼ 1377¼ 1373¾ 1373¾ —7 Nov 1324¼ 1324¼ 1316¼ 1317 —6¼ Est. sales 199,557. Wed.’s sales 172,063 Wed.’s open int 621,060

