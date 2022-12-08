CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|721
|726¾
|721
|726¾
|—
|¼
|Mar
|749½
|755½
|737½
|745¾
|—3¾
|May
|759½
|765¼
|747½
|755½
|—4¼
|Jul
|764½
|769½
|752½
|759½
|—4¼
|Sep
|770¼
|776
|759¾
|766¼
|—4
|Dec
|780
|786½
|770
|778½
|—1¼
|Mar
|782¾
|790
|773¾
|781¾
|—2¼
|May
|776½
|781¼
|772¾
|779¼
|—3¼
|Jul
|761¼
|762
|757
|759¾
|Dec
|756¾
|756¾
|756¾
|756¾
|—5
|Est. sales 79,854.
|Wed.’s sales 75,269
|Wed.’s open int 334,456
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|628
|632¼
|626
|632¼
|+4½
|Mar
|643½
|645¼
|638¼
|642¼
|+1
|May
|645½
|646¾
|640
|643¾
|+1
|Jul
|641½
|643½
|637¼
|640
|+¼
|Sep
|608
|609
|604¾
|607
|—
|¼
|Dec
|597
|597¼
|593
|595
|—1¼
|Mar
|604¾
|604¾
|601¼
|602¾
|—1¼
|May
|607¾
|607¾
|605½
|606½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|605
|605½
|605
|605
|—1
|Dec
|562
|563½
|561½
|562
|—
|½
|Est. sales 215,050.
|Wed.’s sales 197,508
|Wed.’s open int 1,229,442
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|333¼
|335¼
|327½
|330
|—2¾
|May
|327½
|330¼
|326
|329
|—1¼
|Jul
|331
|331
|331
|331
|+¼
|Est. sales 423.
|Wed.’s sales 423
|Wed.’s open int 3,828,
|up 122
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1471
|1492¼
|1468
|1483¼
|+11¼
|Mar
|1476¼
|1496¼
|1473
|1487¼
|+10
|May
|1482¾
|1501¾
|1480¼
|1493¼
|+9
|Jul
|1487½
|1505¼
|1485¼
|1496¼
|+7¼
|Aug
|1469
|1481¾
|1467
|1474½
|+4½
|Sep
|1421¾
|1430½
|1417¾
|1424¾
|+1
|Nov
|1397¼
|1402¼
|1390¾
|1396¼
|—2½
|Jan
|1399
|1404¼
|1393¼
|1398
|—3
|Mar
|1390½
|1397
|1387½
|1390¾
|—3½
|May
|1388
|1391¼
|1387¾
|1388
|—4
|Jul
|1394¼
|1394¾
|1388¾
|1393¼
|—1
|Nov
|1338¼
|1341
|1333
|1333¾
|—7
|Jan
|1343
|1343
|1343
|1343
|Est. sales 326,579.
|Wed.’s sales 302,084
|Wed.’s open int 633,078,
|up 10,878
