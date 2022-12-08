Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
The Associated Press

December 8, 2022, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 721 726¾ 721 726¾ ¼
Mar 749½ 755½ 737½ 745¾ —3¾
May 759½ 765¼ 747½ 755½ —4¼
Jul 764½ 769½ 752½ 759½ —4¼
Sep 770¼ 776 759¾ 766¼ —4
Dec 780 786½ 770 778½ —1¼
Mar 782¾ 790 773¾ 781¾ —2¼
May 776½ 781¼ 772¾ 779¼ —3¼
Jul 761¼ 762 757 759¾
Dec 756¾ 756¾ 756¾ 756¾ —5
Est. sales 79,854. Wed.’s sales 75,269
Wed.’s open int 334,456
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 628 632¼ 626 632¼ +4½
Mar 643½ 645¼ 638¼ 642¼ +1
May 645½ 646¾ 640 643¾ +1
Jul 641½ 643½ 637¼ 640
Sep 608 609 604¾ 607 ¼
Dec 597 597¼ 593 595 —1¼
Mar 604¾ 604¾ 601¼ 602¾ —1¼
May 607¾ 607¾ 605½ 606½ ¾
Jul 605 605½ 605 605 —1
Dec 562 563½ 561½ 562 ½
Est. sales 215,050. Wed.’s sales 197,508
Wed.’s open int 1,229,442
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 333¼ 335¼ 327½ 330 —2¾
May 327½ 330¼ 326 329 —1¼
Jul 331 331 331 331
Est. sales 423. Wed.’s sales 423
Wed.’s open int 3,828, up 122
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1471 1492¼ 1468 1483¼ +11¼
Mar 1476¼ 1496¼ 1473 1487¼ +10
May 1482¾ 1501¾ 1480¼ 1493¼ +9
Jul 1487½ 1505¼ 1485¼ 1496¼ +7¼
Aug 1469 1481¾ 1467 1474½ +4½
Sep 1421¾ 1430½ 1417¾ 1424¾ +1
Nov 1397¼ 1402¼ 1390¾ 1396¼ —2½
Jan 1399 1404¼ 1393¼ 1398 —3
Mar 1390½ 1397 1387½ 1390¾ —3½
May 1388 1391¼ 1387¾ 1388 —4
Jul 1394¼ 1394¾ 1388¾ 1393¼ —1
Nov 1338¼ 1341 1333 1333¾ —7
Jan 1343 1343 1343 1343
Est. sales 326,579. Wed.’s sales 302,084
Wed.’s open int 633,078, up 10,878

