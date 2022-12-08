CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 721 726¾ 721 726¾ — ¼ Mar 749½ 755½ 737½ 745¾ —3¾ May 759½ 765¼ 747½ 755½ —4¼ Jul 764½ 769½ 752½ 759½ —4¼ Sep 770¼ 776 759¾ 766¼ —4 Dec 780 786½ 770 778½ —1¼ Mar 782¾ 790 773¾ 781¾ —2¼ May 776½ 781¼ 772¾ 779¼ —3¼ Jul 761¼ 762 757 759¾ Dec 756¾ 756¾ 756¾ 756¾ —5 Est. sales 79,854. Wed.’s sales 75,269 Wed.’s open int 334,456 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 628 632¼ 626 632¼ +4½ Mar 643½ 645¼ 638¼ 642¼ +1 May 645½ 646¾ 640 643¾ +1 Jul 641½ 643½ 637¼ 640 +¼ Sep 608 609 604¾ 607 — ¼ Dec 597 597¼ 593 595 —1¼ Mar 604¾ 604¾ 601¼ 602¾ —1¼ May 607¾ 607¾ 605½ 606½ — ¾ Jul 605 605½ 605 605 —1 Dec 562 563½ 561½ 562 — ½ Est. sales 215,050. Wed.’s sales 197,508 Wed.’s open int 1,229,442 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 333¼ 335¼ 327½ 330 —2¾ May 327½ 330¼ 326 329 —1¼ Jul 331 331 331 331 +¼ Est. sales 423. Wed.’s sales 423 Wed.’s open int 3,828, up 122 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1471 1492¼ 1468 1483¼ +11¼ Mar 1476¼ 1496¼ 1473 1487¼ +10 May 1482¾ 1501¾ 1480¼ 1493¼ +9 Jul 1487½ 1505¼ 1485¼ 1496¼ +7¼ Aug 1469 1481¾ 1467 1474½ +4½ Sep 1421¾ 1430½ 1417¾ 1424¾ +1 Nov 1397¼ 1402¼ 1390¾ 1396¼ —2½ Jan 1399 1404¼ 1393¼ 1398 —3 Mar 1390½ 1397 1387½ 1390¾ —3½ May 1388 1391¼ 1387¾ 1388 —4 Jul 1394¼ 1394¾ 1388¾ 1393¼ —1 Nov 1338¼ 1341 1333 1333¾ —7 Jan 1343 1343 1343 1343 Est. sales 326,579. Wed.’s sales 302,084 Wed.’s open int 633,078, up 10,878

