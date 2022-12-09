Home » Latest News » Initial public offerings scheduled…

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

The Associated Press

December 9, 2022, 3:06 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Dec. 12

Nava Health MD – Columbia, Md., 3 million shares, priced $5-$7, managed by WestPark Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol NAVA. Business: Provides alternative and holistic medicine services in clinics and online.

SONDORS – Malibu, Calif., 2.5 million shares, priced $8-$10, managed by Lake Street Capital Markets/Joseph Gunnar. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SODR. Business: Manufactures electric bikes and motorcycles.

