How to Pay for Nursing Home Costs

Many people grow up with grandparents who lived for years in their homes and, despite various illnesses and conditions, never saw the inside of a nursing home.

That still may be true for some of today’s older adults, a third of whom may never need long-term care services and support, also known as LTSS.

According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Administration on Aging, the average 65-year-old has an almost 70% chance of needing some type of LTSS at some point, and 20% will need such care for more than five years.

Planning for Long-Term Care

It is important to remember that Medicare actually pays for very little of skilled nursing home care, which means that waiting until you need this type of care can leave you with some big bills and unpleasant surprises. Instead, financial planning for long-term care should occur long before the need arises. Long-term care insurance, Medigap and employer-provided or private health insurance plans can offset the costs, but if these policies aren’t in place before a major health event occurs, they are usually no longer available to consumers.

The annual cost of nursing home care is approximately $108,408 for a private room. Fortunately, there are many options to help pay for care. These include:

— Savings and investments.

— Long-term care insurance.

— Federal and state long-term care insurance programs.

— Veterans Affairs Aid and Attendance.

— Medicare.

— Medicaid.

Savings and Investments

If you are fortunate to have savings or investments that you can use to pay for a nursing home, or other LTSS, out of pocket, it is important to know the pros and cons. There are some complicated tax rules, so it is best to seek guidance from your accountant or another expert.

You can use money in your individual retirement account to pay for long-term care. However, you may have to pay taxes on withdrawals. If you have a Roth IRA, you don’t have to pay taxes on any money withdrawn after age 59 ½ because the money you deposit in this account has already been taxed.

To qualify for this tax-free withdrawal, the money must have been in the account for at least five years and you must be at least age 59 ½. You can take out contributions you made to this account before this age without tax penalties, but you can’t take any of the investment gains.

The rules are different for a traditional IRA, which involves pre-taxed money. When you withdraw money from such an account, both the investment and any gains are taxed at your current income tax rate. There also is a 10% penalty if you withdraw any money before age 59 ½. However, there are some exceptions to this penalty; and one is unreimbursed medical expenses.

Other investments — such as stocks, property, or other items — may also be used to pay for LTSS. Again, it’s best to check with an accountant or tax expert before you take any action.

If you spend your savings on long-term care, some related expenses may be tax-deductible, particularly if you or a spouse or dependent are in the nursing home for medical reasons, such as treatment for or recovery from an illness. However, the total allowable medical expenses must be reduced by 7.5% of your adjusted gross income.

Long-Term Care Insurance

Signing up for long-term care insurance before you actually need long-term care is one way to help defray costs if and when you do. Long-term care insurance is used to cover LTSS in settings such as a nursing home or an individual’s home in their own community.

Long-term care insurance can be a good idea if you plan ahead and do your homework. However, it’s important to realize that long-term care insurance can be costly. For instance, a 55-year-old man can expect to pay an annual premium of about $2,200 for this insurance. The cost for women is about $1,500 higher, and it’s about $5,000 for a couple.

Of course, the older you are when you purchase a policy, the more expensive it will be, and certain serious medical conditions — such as muscular dystrophy and cystic fibrosis — will make it difficult if not impossible to purchase a policy.

At the same time, while long-term care insurance premiums may sound high, it is important to consider the costs associated with nursing home care. Even if you are able to stay in your home instead of going into a nursing home, the cost of a home care aide or homemaker can be around $60,000 a year.

“People often don’t think that they’ll need nursing home care, and they assume that Medicare or private health care insurance will cover it. This can be a costly mistake,” says Dr. Charles Crecelius, a Missouri-based long-term care physician and the past president of the American Medical Directors Association, the Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine.

It can be useful, he suggests, to seek guidance or information from an insurance expert or financial professional.

“It’s important to know before you get ill or need long-term care for some other reason what you’re paying for and what to expect,” he says.

At the same time, an independent insurance broker, someone who is not affiliated with any particular insurer, can help you find a plan that might work for you. For instance, some insurers have started offering hybrid insurance plans that include a long-term care rider within a permanent life insurance plan.

Federal or State Insurance Programs

State-based Long Term Care Partnership Programs can help protect the assets of individuals using Medicaid coverage to pay for long-term care services. Most states offer these supplemental programs, such as the Indiana Long-Term Care Insurance Program and the Arizona Long Term Care System, so people don’t have to spend all their resources to qualify for Medicaid.

If you’re a federal worker, consider looking into the Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program, which is sponsored and regulated by the Office of Personnel Management.

Veterans Affairs Aid and Attendance

According to VeteranAid.org, the VA Aid and Attendance pension can provide up to $1,881 per month to a veteran, $1,209 per month to a surviving spouse or $2,230 per month to a couple. Like Social Security, this pension is dependable and is paid directly to you by the Department of the Treasury.

Navigating the specifics of VA benefits related to long-term care can be challenging. The American Health Care Association suggests going to the VA website for details about general benefits and to the VA Geriatrics and Extended Care page for information about benefits and costs for services in residential settings, such as assisted living communities and nursing homes.

According to the VA Assisted Living Facilities, the VA does not pay for the veteran’s rent, which usually includes basic services. However, the VA may pay for some of the extra services the veteran may need in an assisted living facility.

Medicare

Paying for a shorter stay in a nursing home to receive skilled nursing care is different than paying for an extended stay for ongoing assistance and personal care. Convalescent nursing home care, which follows a major surgery or other hospitalization, is typically short-term and can be covered by Medicare.

Short-term nursing home stay

Seniors and their families facing an imminent need for a nursing home should first determine whether Medicare will cover at least a portion of the stay. The Medicare program provides coverage for rehabilitation — but not long-term care.

If certain conditions are met, Medicare offers limited coverage for most beneficiaries, and there is a requirement for a three-day hospital stay before benefits kick in. For each benefit period, there is a $0 co-insurance payment per day and up to $200 payment in 2023 per day from 21-100 days. Medicare doesn’t pay for any care from day 101 and beyond.

Skilled care is nursing and therapy care that can only be safely and effectively performed by, or under the supervision of, professionals or technical personnel. It’s health care given when you need skilled nursing skilled therapy to treat, manage, and observe your condition or evaluate your care.

Medicare-covered services in a skilled nursing facility include, but aren’t limited to:

— A semi-private room, which is a room you share with other patients.

— Meals.

— Skilled nursing care.

— Physical therapy, if needed for things such as regaining mobility and flexibility after a stroke.

— Occupational therapy, if needed for things such as rebuilding fine motor skills so you can dress yourself, cook meals, and practice hygiene.

— Speech-language pathology services, if they’re needed to meet the patient’s health goals such as help with swallowing difficulties or learning to talk again after a stroke.

— Medical social services to help ensure a person stays safe and healthy after they leave a long-term care facility and go home.

— Medications.

— Medical supplies and equipment used in the facility.

— Ambulance transportation to the nearest supplier of needed services that aren’t available at the skilled nursing facility.

— Dietary counseling.

Medicare can also help if a long-term nursing home situation looks inevitable, but isn’t immediately necessary. For as long as the individual is able to stay at home, Medicare can be tapped for up to 35 hours per week of home health services. Medicare covers home health services — like intermittent skilled nursing care, physical therapy, speech-language pathology and occupational therapy — for up to 60 days at a time, called an “episode of care.”

To secure these funds, individuals must be living at home — not in a nursing home or other long-term care facility — must have their physician approve a plan of care and must use a Medicare-certified provider. If you require help only with personal care — such as meal preparation, bathing, using the bathroom and dressing — you do not qualify for the Medicare home health benefit. However, there may be ways to obtain some help via church or community groups or programs such as Meals on Wheels.

The U.S. News Best Nursing Homes rankings indicate which nursing homes in each state accept Medicare.

Medicaid

If an individual lacks enough savings to cover the cost of a nursing home — or if the cost of a protracted stay exhausts their assets — they can become eligible for assistance from Medicaid. State Medicaid programs are required to cover nursing home care, according to the American Health Care Association.

Long-term nursing home stay

To qualify for these services, a person would have to meet their state’s level of care criteria and financial eligibility requirements. Eligibility for Medicaid is complex, as there is often more than one eligibility pathway that allows a person to qualify for these services. Some of these are options the state can choose, while others are mandatory.

In addition, depending on how a person qualifies for nursing home care with Medicaid, the state may determine that the beneficiary must contribute toward the cost of their care.

Before applying for Medicaid, seniors who own their homes also need to consider the fate of the property. Under federal law, a home is exempt from the income and savings limits described above, but if the owner dies while receiving Medicaid nursing home benefits, the government can take the house.

Families that want to avoid losing a treasured home, therefore, might choose to forgo Medicaid, especially if the applicant’s life expectancy is short and relatives have the means to pay anticipated costs out of pocket.

A senior may be able to keep his or her home in the family either by adding a child’s name to the deed at least five years before applying for Medicaid or by setting up an asset-protection trust before applying. This type of trust enables a person or couple to transfer some type of property, such as a home or cash-like assets, to another person to hold and manage for their benefit.

A Medicaid lawyer can help you navigate the eligibility requirements. One way to find a qualified lawyer is to call your local bar association and find out which attorneys are teaching seminars on Medicaid planning to other attorneys. The attorney also must be licensed in the same state as the person needing Medicaid assistance because Medicaid laws vary from state to state.

Cost of nursing home care vs. assisted living

LaShuan Bethea, executive director of the National Center for Assisted Living in Washington, D.C., says that assisted living is primarily paid for by individuals’ private or personal funds, such as long-term care insurance or personal assets. Medicare does not cover long-term support and services.

Medicaid varies by state. How the program is set up in each state determines how residents can use Medicaid to help pay for long-term care in home and community-based settings, such as assisted living communities.

“About one in five assisted living residents relies on Medicaid for their daily care, many of whom spend down their personal assets and rely on Medicaid in order to remain in their assisted living home,” Bethea says.

While assisted living care has a lower price tag than nursing home care, it’s important to understand the difference between the settings. Traditionally, assisted living does not offer 24/7 skilled nursing care like nursing homes.

“Residents typically need less assistance with daily activities and are more independent than nursing home residents,” Bethea adds.

Negotiating Long-Term Care Costs

Most nursing homes won’t lower their rates, which are keyed to the payment levels offered by Medicare and Medicaid. Still, there’s sometimes room to negotiate when it comes to long-term nursing home care costs.

Sometimes, rather than accept a lower Medicaid rate, a facility will agree to take a lower private pay rate, which is still higher than the Medicaid rate but lower than published private pay rates.

By contrast, assisted living facilities, some of which cannot accept Medicare, and home health agencies often face steep competition, so consumers shouldn’t be shy about talking prices with these organizations.

An assisted living facility with a high vacancy rate or no waiting list may be more willing to negotiate a monthly rate, according to Genworth. If you’re considering a home health agency, you may be able to secure a lower hourly or daily rate if you indicate that you’re shopping around for the best price.

At any rate, it is important to know what line-item LTSS are covered in assisted living, so you can arrange any additional services that are necessary. For instance, you may need to pay extra for laundry or cleaning services.

Relocating the Resident

If a senior who needs long-term care has children, grandchildren or other relatives residing in a city or state where nursing homes are less expensive, moving that person could be a good option. A move might not only reduce the cost of care, but also make it easier for relatives to check in on the resident.

Those deciding whether to move an elderly relative should consider the individual’s health and whether moving away from doctors who have an established relationship with the senior could harm their care.

Additionally, it is valuable to consider factors about the quality of life for the person. For instance, will mom be able to get visits from her beloved dog? Will the climate allow dad to sit outside and enjoy fresh air like he likes to do?

Moving an elderly relative to a new location solely to find cheaper care might backfire if it leaves the patient far from family. Relatives could face higher travel expenses when visiting their loved one, offsetting any family savings.

Update 12/19/22: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.