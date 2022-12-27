How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 12/27/2022

Stocks closed lower Tuesday afternoon after the long holiday weekend, adding to the market’s recent losses as Wall Street counts…

Stocks closed lower Tuesday afternoon after the long holiday weekend, adding to the market’s recent losses as Wall Street counts down its final days of a painful year for investors.

A slide in technology companies, automakers and airlines weighed on the market, offsetting gains in energy stocks and other sectors. News that China lifted some of its COVID-19 restrictions helped lift stocks in the early going.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched 0.1% higher and the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 1.4%.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 15.57 points, or 0.4%, to 3,829.25.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.63 points, or 0.1%, to 33,241.56.

The Nasdaq fell 144.64 points, or 1.4%, to 10,353.23.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 11.42 points, or 0.7%, to 1,749.52.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 936.93 points, or 19.7%.

The Dow is down 3,096.74 points, or 8.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 5,291.74 points, or 33.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 495.80 points, or 22.1%.

