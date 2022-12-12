Home » Latest News » Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

December 12, 2022, 3:42 PM

Wheat for Dec. lost gained 20.25 cents at $7.33 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 6.50 cents at $6.4125 a bushel, Dec. oats rose 6.75 cents at $3.6125 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans declined 23.25 cents at $14.6050 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle rose .73 cent at $1.5440 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off .27 cent at $1.8365 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was up .38 cent at $.8195 a pound.

