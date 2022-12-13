Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was off 4.75 cents at $7.4250 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 5.25 cents at $6.4650 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 1.75 cents at $3.3775 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 12.25 cents at 14.7850 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose .67 cent at $1.5492 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off .50 cent at $1.8340 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up .15 cent at $.8210 a pound.

