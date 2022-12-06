Grains mixed, Livestock lower

d CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. fell 18.25 cents at $7.1275 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 2.25 cents at $6.32 a bushel; Dec. oats gained 12 cents at $3.55 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans rose 20.25 cents at 14.6325 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off 1.47 cents at $1.5170 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost 2.85 cents at $1.8052 a pound; Dec. lean hogs fell .53 cent at $.8202 a pound.

