Grains lower, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was off 11.50 cents at $7.6150 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 2.25 cents at $6.59 a bushel; Mar. oats fell .75 cent at $3.47 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 14.25 cents at 14.6475 a bushel.

Beef mixed, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was down .02 cent at $1.5585 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .08 cent at $1.8365 a pound; Feb. lean hogs gained 1.90 cents at $.8877 a pound.

