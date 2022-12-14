Grains mixed, livestock lower

Wheat for Dec. was off .50 cent at $7.2825 a bushel; Dec. corn was down 4.75 cents at $6.39 a…

Wheat for Dec. was off .50 cent at $7.2825 a bushel; Dec. corn was down 4.75 cents at $6.39 a bushel, Dec. oats was up 48.75 cents at $4.10 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 2.50 cents at $14.8225 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle fell .40 cent at $1.5450 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost .62 cent at $1.8360 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was down .08 cent at $.8232 a pound.

