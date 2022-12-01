Holidays: ‘Holiday Cheer’ concert in Arlington | Best holiday plants | DIY holiday villages | Healthy meals you can make in minutes | Send in photos of decorations
Grains mixed, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

December 1, 2022, 11:45 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. rose 3.75 cents at $7.6225 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 4.25 cents at $6.58 a bushel; Dec. oats was unchanged at $3.85 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 10.75 cents at 14.52 a bushel.

Beef, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up .13 cent at $1.5290 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained 2.35 cents at $1.8050 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up 1 cent at $.8300 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

