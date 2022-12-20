Grains, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was up 8.25 cents at $7.5650 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 8 cents at $6.53 a bushel; Mar. oats lost 1 cent at $3.3125 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 19 cents at 14.8450 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell .05 cent at $1.5515 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .87 cent at $1.8352 a pound; Dec. lean hogs lost .57 cent at $.8475 a pound.

