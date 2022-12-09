Home » Latest News » Grains lower, Livestock mixed

Grains lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

December 9, 2022, 1:44 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. fell 23 cents at $7.3925 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 24.75 cents at $6.3375 a bushel; Dec. oats was off 8 cents at $3.77 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 14.75 cents at 14.3725 a bushel.

Beef higher, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up .45 cent at $1.5335 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained 1.30 cents at $1.8180 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was down .15 cent at $.8285 a pound.

