Grains, livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. lost 10 cents at $7.0550 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 3.25 cents at $6.2550 a bushel, Dec. oats gained 1.25 cents at $3.4050 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was up 17.75 cents at $14.55 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was off 1.67 cents at $1.5155 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 1.97 cents at $1.8180 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was up .20 cent at $.8227 a pound.

