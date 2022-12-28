Grains higher, livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. gained 11 cents at $7.8550 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 8 cents at $6.8225 a bushel, Mar.…

Wheat for Mar. gained 11 cents at $7.8550 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 8 cents at $6.8225 a bushel, Mar. oats rose 6 cents at $3.7650 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was up 24.25 cents at $15.0650 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .38 cent at $1.5720 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost .05 cent at $1.8305 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs fell .47 cent at $.91 a pound.

