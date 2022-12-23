Grains higher, livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. gained 13.75 cents at $7.76 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 5.75 cents at $6.6625 a bushel, Mar.…

Wheat for Mar. gained 13.75 cents at $7.76 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 5.75 cents at $6.6625 a bushel, Mar. oats rose 9 cents at $3.6350 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was up 11.25 cents at $14.79 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up 1 cent at $1.5690 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained .03 cent at $1.84 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs fell 1.23 cents at $.8782 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.