Grains, livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. lost 11.50 cents at $7.1275 a bushel; Dec. corn gained 2.75 cents at $6.3475 a bushel, Dec. oats rose 21 cents at $3.5450 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was off 2.50 cents at $14.8375 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up 1.25 cents at $1.5367 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .45 cent at $1.8392 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was off .43 cent at $.8157 a pound.

