Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Home » Latest News » Grains, livestock mixed

Grains, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

December 8, 2022, 3:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for Dec. lost 2.75 cents at $7.2425 a bushel; Dec. corn gained 4.25 cents at $6.32 a bushel, Dec. oats fell 2.75 cents at $3.3350 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was up 14.25 cents at $14.8625 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .50 cent at $1.5242 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rosee 3.57 cent at $1.8347 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was off .37 cent at $.82 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up