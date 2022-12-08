Grains, livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. lost 2.75 cents at $7.2425 a bushel; Dec. corn gained 4.25 cents at $6.32 a bushel, Dec.…

Wheat for Dec. lost 2.75 cents at $7.2425 a bushel; Dec. corn gained 4.25 cents at $6.32 a bushel, Dec. oats fell 2.75 cents at $3.3350 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was up 14.25 cents at $14.8625 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .50 cent at $1.5242 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rosee 3.57 cent at $1.8347 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was off .37 cent at $.82 a pound.

