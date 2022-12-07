Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Home » Latest News » Grains, livestock mixed

Grains, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

December 7, 2022, 3:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for Dec. rose 21.50 cents at $7.27 a bushel; Dec. corn gained 2.25 cents at $6.2775 a bushel, Dec. oats fell 4.25 cents at $3.3625 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was up 17 cents at $14.72 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .37 cent at $1.5192 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .90 cent at $1.8190 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was up .10 cent at $.8237 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up