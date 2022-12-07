Grains, livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. rose 21.50 cents at $7.27 a bushel; Dec. corn gained 2.25 cents at $6.2775 a bushel, Dec.…

Wheat for Dec. rose 21.50 cents at $7.27 a bushel; Dec. corn gained 2.25 cents at $6.2775 a bushel, Dec. oats fell 4.25 cents at $3.3625 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was up 17 cents at $14.72 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .37 cent at $1.5192 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .90 cent at $1.8190 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was up .10 cent at $.8237 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.