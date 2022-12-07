Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Grains, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

December 7, 2022, 11:23 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. rose 15 cents at $7.2775 a bushel; Dec. corn was unchanged at $6.32 a bushel; Dec. oats was unchanged at $3.55 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 1.50 cents at 14.6175 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off .13 cent at $1.5157 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained .98 cent at $1.8150 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up .95 cent at $.8297 a pound.

