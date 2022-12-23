BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Grains higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

December 23, 2022, 11:09 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was up 11.75 cents at $7.7325 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 7.50 cents at $6.6650 a bushel; Mar. oats gained 10 cents at $3.57 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans advanced 14 cents at 14.7875 a bushel.

Beef higher, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up .40 cent at $1.5625 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained .42 cent at $1.8407 a pound; Feb. lean hogs lost 1.27 cents at $.8750 a pound.

