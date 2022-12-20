MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Grains higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

December 20, 2022, 4:07 PM

Wheat for Mar. rose 2 cents at $7.5050 a bushel; Mar. corn gained 4.75 cents at $6.32 a bushel, Mar. oats was up 3.25 cents at $3.3650 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was up 17.75 cents at $14.7850 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was down .22 cent at $1.5505 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained 1.52 cents at $1.8362 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs dropped 1.45 cents at $.8425 a pound.

