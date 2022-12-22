CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 766¾ 777 758 762¼ —5½ May 774¼ 784½ 766¼ 769¾ —5½ Jul 779¾ 788¼ 771¼ 774¾ —4¾ Sep 787 794¼ 779 781¾ —4¼ Dec 797½ 805¼ 789¾ 793¾ —3¾ Mar 804½ 810½ 798½ 800¼ —2¾ May 800¾ 801 800¼ 800¼ —2¼ Jul 790 791¼ 784 784 —2¼ Sep 782¾ Dec 784¼ 786 784¼ 786 +1¼ Mar 777¼ +1¼ May 763 +1¼ Jul 754½ +1¼ Est. sales 82,629. Wed.’s sales 77,175 Wed.’s open int 331,760 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 662 664¾ 658¾ 660½ —1¾ May 661¼ 664¼ 658½ 660¼ —1½ Jul 654¾ 657¾ 652 654¼ —1¼ Sep 614¾ 616¼ 612¾ 615 Dec 602 603½ 600¼ 601¼ —1 Mar 610 611¼ 608½ 609½ —1 May 612 613¼ 612 613¼ —1 Jul 612¾ — ½ Sep 570½ — ¼ Dec 558½ 560 558¼ 559¼ —1 Mar 566¾ —1 May 569¾ —1 Jul 566½ Sep 530¾ Dec 517 518¾ 517 518¾ —1 Jul 524¼ —1 Dec 485¼ — ¼ Est. sales 201,129. Wed.’s sales 188,406 Wed.’s open int 1,190,585, up 2,804 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 345¾ 355¾ 343½ 354½ +8¼ May 345 352½ 344¼ 352¼ +8½ Jul 350 351¾ 350 351¾ +8¼ Sep 350 +10½ Dec 356¼ 356½ 355¾ 356½ +10¼ Mar 348¾ +10¼ May 365¼ +10¼ Jul 357¾ +10¼ Sep 373½ +10¼ Dec 373½ +10¼ Jul 352¼ +10¼ Sep 368 +10¼ Est. sales 277. Wed.’s sales 277 Wed.’s open int 4,342 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1480 1484 1463½ 1467¾ —13¼ Mar 1483¾ 1487¾ 1468 1472 —12½ May 1486½ 1490½ 1472 1475¾ —11¾ Jul 1489½ 1492½ 1475 1478¼ —11¾ Aug 1470¾ 1471¼ 1455½ 1458½ —10½ Sep 1417¼ 1418¾ 1405½ 1407 —9½ Nov 1389 1393¼ 1380 1381¾ —8¾ Jan 1389¾ 1389¾ 1383 1384¼ —8¼ Mar 1382½ 1387 1374¾ 1376½ —7¼ May 1373 —6¾ Jul 1377¼ 1377¼ 1373¾ 1374¼ —6½ Aug 1363½ —6½ Sep 1340½ —6½ Nov 1324¼ 1324¼ 1316¼ 1318¼ —5 Jan 1320¾ —5 Mar 1310¼ —5 May 1305½ —5 Jul 1315 —5 Aug 1304¼ —5 Sep 1284 —5 Nov 1259¾ —3¾ Jul 1255¾ —3¾ Nov 1230½ Est. sales 199,557. Wed.’s sales 172,063 Wed.’s open int 621,060 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jan 66.20 66.40 65.10 65.80 —.51 Mar 64.74 65.00 63.50 64.01 —.82 May 63.71 64.00 62.76 63.09 —.76 Jul 63.10 63.23 62.15 62.42 —.71 Aug 62.52 62.58 61.61 61.82 —.67 Sep 61.60 61.68 61.07 61.27 —.63 Oct 61.15 61.54 60.53 60.71 —.61 Dec 60.94 61.27 60.18 60.41 —.58 Jan 60.86 60.86 59.98 60.06 —.66 Mar 59.70 —.65 May 59.44 —.65 Jul 59.20 —.65 Aug 59.04 —.65 Sep 58.79 —.65 Oct 58.46 —.65 Dec 58.37 —.70 Jan 58.12 —.70 Mar 57.83 —.70 May 57.64 —.70 Jul 58.22 —.69 Aug 58.09 —.69 Sep 57.95 —.69 Oct 58.19 —.69 Dec 58.11 —.69 Jul 58.02 —.69 Oct 58.01 —.69 Dec 57.87 —.69 Est. sales 129,119. Wed.’s sales 118,130 Wed.’s open int 387,092 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jan 456.00 456.20 448.00 452.00 —4.00 Mar 452.40 452.80 444.50 448.30 —4.40 May 445.40 445.50 437.80 441.50 —3.80 Jul 440.30 440.40 433.90 436.90 —3.40 Aug 432.40 432.80 426.90 429.70 —3.10 Sep 421.60 422.10 416.90 419.50 —2.70 Oct 410.20 411.00 405.60 407.90 —2.30 Dec 407.20 408.00 403.00 405.50 —1.90 Jan 405.00 405.00 402.20 403.50 —1.80 Mar 399.40 400.20 399.40 399.40 —1.60 May 395.90 —1.60 Jul 394.20 —1.40 Aug 391.90 —1.60 Sep 387.90 —1.60 Oct 381.50 —2.30 Dec 376.70 379.70 376.70 379.70 —2.40 Jan 377.70 —2.40 Mar 373.40 —2.40 May 369.90 —2.40 Jul 376.40 —2.40 Aug 374.30 —2.40 Sep 370.30 —2.40 Oct 373.80 —2.40 Dec 368.20 —2.40 Jul 366.70 —2.40 Oct 366.70 —2.40 Dec 361.10 —2.40 Est. sales 105,663. Wed.’s sales 97,368 Wed.’s open int 412,019, up 4,273

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.