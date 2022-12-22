CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|766¾
|777
|758
|762¼
|—5½
|May
|774¼
|784½
|766¼
|769¾
|—5½
|Jul
|779¾
|788¼
|771¼
|774¾
|—4¾
|Sep
|787
|794¼
|779
|781¾
|—4¼
|Dec
|797½
|805¼
|789¾
|793¾
|—3¾
|Mar
|804½
|810½
|798½
|800¼
|—2¾
|May
|800¾
|801
|800¼
|800¼
|—2¼
|Jul
|790
|791¼
|784
|784
|—2¼
|Sep
|782¾
|Dec
|784¼
|786
|784¼
|786
|+1¼
|Mar
|777¼
|+1¼
|May
|763
|+1¼
|Jul
|754½
|+1¼
|Est. sales 82,629.
|Wed.’s sales 77,175
|Wed.’s open int 331,760
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|662
|664¾
|658¾
|660½
|—1¾
|May
|661¼
|664¼
|658½
|660¼
|—1½
|Jul
|654¾
|657¾
|652
|654¼
|—1¼
|Sep
|614¾
|616¼
|612¾
|615
|Dec
|602
|603½
|600¼
|601¼
|—1
|Mar
|610
|611¼
|608½
|609½
|—1
|May
|612
|613¼
|612
|613¼
|—1
|Jul
|612¾
|—
|½
|Sep
|570½
|—
|¼
|Dec
|558½
|560
|558¼
|559¼
|—1
|Mar
|566¾
|—1
|May
|569¾
|—1
|Jul
|566½
|Sep
|530¾
|Dec
|517
|518¾
|517
|518¾
|—1
|Jul
|524¼
|—1
|Dec
|485¼
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 201,129.
|Wed.’s sales 188,406
|Wed.’s open int 1,190,585,
|up 2,804
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|345¾
|355¾
|343½
|354½
|+8¼
|May
|345
|352½
|344¼
|352¼
|+8½
|Jul
|350
|351¾
|350
|351¾
|+8¼
|Sep
|350
|+10½
|Dec
|356¼
|356½
|355¾
|356½
|+10¼
|Mar
|348¾
|+10¼
|May
|365¼
|+10¼
|Jul
|357¾
|+10¼
|Sep
|373½
|+10¼
|Dec
|373½
|+10¼
|Jul
|352¼
|+10¼
|Sep
|368
|+10¼
|Est. sales 277.
|Wed.’s sales 277
|Wed.’s open int 4,342
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1480
|1484
|1463½
|1467¾
|—13¼
|Mar
|1483¾
|1487¾
|1468
|1472
|—12½
|May
|1486½
|1490½
|1472
|1475¾
|—11¾
|Jul
|1489½
|1492½
|1475
|1478¼
|—11¾
|Aug
|1470¾
|1471¼
|1455½
|1458½
|—10½
|Sep
|1417¼
|1418¾
|1405½
|1407
|—9½
|Nov
|1389
|1393¼
|1380
|1381¾
|—8¾
|Jan
|1389¾
|1389¾
|1383
|1384¼
|—8¼
|Mar
|1382½
|1387
|1374¾
|1376½
|—7¼
|May
|1373
|—6¾
|Jul
|1377¼
|1377¼
|1373¾
|1374¼
|—6½
|Aug
|1363½
|—6½
|Sep
|1340½
|—6½
|Nov
|1324¼
|1324¼
|1316¼
|1318¼
|—5
|Jan
|1320¾
|—5
|Mar
|1310¼
|—5
|May
|1305½
|—5
|Jul
|1315
|—5
|Aug
|1304¼
|—5
|Sep
|1284
|—5
|Nov
|1259¾
|—3¾
|Jul
|1255¾
|—3¾
|Nov
|1230½
|Est. sales 199,557.
|Wed.’s sales 172,063
|Wed.’s open int 621,060
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jan
|66.20
|66.40
|65.10
|65.80
|—.51
|Mar
|64.74
|65.00
|63.50
|64.01
|—.82
|May
|63.71
|64.00
|62.76
|63.09
|—.76
|Jul
|63.10
|63.23
|62.15
|62.42
|—.71
|Aug
|62.52
|62.58
|61.61
|61.82
|—.67
|Sep
|61.60
|61.68
|61.07
|61.27
|—.63
|Oct
|61.15
|61.54
|60.53
|60.71
|—.61
|Dec
|60.94
|61.27
|60.18
|60.41
|—.58
|Jan
|60.86
|60.86
|59.98
|60.06
|—.66
|Mar
|59.70
|—.65
|May
|59.44
|—.65
|Jul
|59.20
|—.65
|Aug
|59.04
|—.65
|Sep
|58.79
|—.65
|Oct
|58.46
|—.65
|Dec
|58.37
|—.70
|Jan
|58.12
|—.70
|Mar
|57.83
|—.70
|May
|57.64
|—.70
|Jul
|58.22
|—.69
|Aug
|58.09
|—.69
|Sep
|57.95
|—.69
|Oct
|58.19
|—.69
|Dec
|58.11
|—.69
|Jul
|58.02
|—.69
|Oct
|58.01
|—.69
|Dec
|57.87
|—.69
|Est. sales 129,119.
|Wed.’s sales 118,130
|Wed.’s open int 387,092
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jan
|456.00
|456.20
|448.00
|452.00
|—4.00
|Mar
|452.40
|452.80
|444.50
|448.30
|—4.40
|May
|445.40
|445.50
|437.80
|441.50
|—3.80
|Jul
|440.30
|440.40
|433.90
|436.90
|—3.40
|Aug
|432.40
|432.80
|426.90
|429.70
|—3.10
|Sep
|421.60
|422.10
|416.90
|419.50
|—2.70
|Oct
|410.20
|411.00
|405.60
|407.90
|—2.30
|Dec
|407.20
|408.00
|403.00
|405.50
|—1.90
|Jan
|405.00
|405.00
|402.20
|403.50
|—1.80
|Mar
|399.40
|400.20
|399.40
|399.40
|—1.60
|May
|395.90
|—1.60
|Jul
|394.20
|—1.40
|Aug
|391.90
|—1.60
|Sep
|387.90
|—1.60
|Oct
|381.50
|—2.30
|Dec
|376.70
|379.70
|376.70
|379.70
|—2.40
|Jan
|377.70
|—2.40
|Mar
|373.40
|—2.40
|May
|369.90
|—2.40
|Jul
|376.40
|—2.40
|Aug
|374.30
|—2.40
|Sep
|370.30
|—2.40
|Oct
|373.80
|—2.40
|Dec
|368.20
|—2.40
|Jul
|366.70
|—2.40
|Oct
|366.70
|—2.40
|Dec
|361.10
|—2.40
|Est. sales 105,663.
|Wed.’s sales 97,368
|Wed.’s open int 412,019,
|up 4,273
