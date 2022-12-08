CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 721 726¾ 721 724¼ —2¾ Mar 749½ 755½ 737½ 746¼ —3¼ May 759½ 765¼ 747½ 756¼ —3½ Jul 764½ 769½ 752½ 760 —3¾ Sep 770¼ 776 759¾ 766½ —3¾ Dec 780 786½ 770 777 —2¾ Mar 782¾ 790 773¾ 781¾ —2¼ May 776½ 781¼ 772¾ 780½ —2 Jul 761¼ 762 757 760 +¼ Sep 757½ +¼ Dec 756¾ 759¼ 756¾ 759¼ —2½ Mar 750½ —2½ May 736¼ —2½ Jul 717 —2½ Est. sales 79,854. Wed.’s sales 75,269 Wed.’s open int 334,456 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 628 632½ 626 632 +4¼ Mar 643½ 645¼ 638¼ 642½ +1¼ May 645½ 646¾ 640 644¼ +1½ Jul 641½ 643½ 637¼ 640¾ +1 Sep 608 609 604¾ 606¾ — ½ Dec 597 597¼ 593 594½ —1¾ Mar 604¾ 604¾ 601¼ 602¼ —1¾ May 607¾ 607¾ 605½ 605½ —1¾ Jul 605 605½ 604½ 604½ —1½ Sep 571½ —1¼ Dec 562 563½ 561¼ 561¼ —1¼ Jul 566¾ —1¼ Dec 524¼ —1¾ Est. sales 215,050. Wed.’s sales 197,508 Wed.’s open int 1,229,442 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 333½ —2¾ Mar 333¼ 335¼ 327½ 330 —2¾ May 327½ 330¼ 326 329½ — ¾ Jul 331 331 330¼ 330¼ — ½ Sep 324½ —1 Dec 324½ —1 Mar 316¾ —1 May 333¼ —1 Jul 325 +2¼ Sep 340¾ +2¼ Jul 318¼ +2¼ Sep 334 +2¼ Est. sales 423. Wed.’s sales 423 Wed.’s open int 3,828, up 122 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1471 1492¼ 1468 1486¼ +14¼ Mar 1476¼ 1496¼ 1473 1490¼ +13 May 1482¾ 1501¾ 1480¼ 1495¾ +11½ Jul 1487½ 1505¼ 1485¼ 1498¾ +9¾ Aug 1469 1481¾ 1467 1476¾ +6¾ Sep 1421¾ 1430½ 1417¾ 1426¼ +2½ Nov 1397¼ 1402¼ 1390¾ 1397¾ —1 Jan 1399 1404¼ 1393¼ 1399¾ —1¼ Mar 1390½ 1397 1387½ 1393 —1¼ May 1388 1391¼ 1387 1390¾ —1¼ Jul 1394¼ 1394¾ 1388¾ 1393 —1¼ Aug 1382¼ —1¼ Sep 1362 —1¼ Nov 1338¼ 1341 1333 1337 —3¾ Jan 1343 1343 1336 1339½ —3½ Mar 1329 —3½ May 1324¼ —3½ Jul 1333¾ —3½ Aug 1323 —3½ Sep 1302¾ —3½ Nov 1273½ —3½ Jul 1269½ —3½ Nov 1225½ +½ Est. sales 326,579. Wed.’s sales 302,084 Wed.’s open int 633,078, up 10,878 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 63.76 63.85 63.40 63.50 +.35 Jan 61.45 62.22 60.80 61.31 +.35 Mar 60.60 61.38 60.06 60.48 +.32 May 60.12 60.77 59.57 60.03 +.29 Jul 59.65 60.30 59.14 59.60 +.20 Aug 59.21 59.86 58.73 59.20 +.14 Sep 58.93 59.35 58.41 58.80 +.09 Oct 58.44 58.91 57.95 58.39 +.10 Dec 58.30 58.75 57.70 58.22 +.14 Jan 58.12 58.14 57.60 57.98 +.17 Mar 57.61 57.65 57.33 57.65 +.17 May 57.47 +.19 Jul 57.33 +.19 Aug 57.18 +.18 Sep 56.94 +.20 Oct 56.59 +.21 Dec 56.45 +.16 Jul 56.26 +.16 Oct 56.23 +.14 Dec 56.10 +.15 Est. sales 199,766. Wed.’s sales 185,541 Wed.’s open int 430,339 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 462.00 472.60 462.00 469.30 +7.10 Jan 459.00 468.60 455.90 466.40 +7.40 Mar 456.70 465.20 452.80 462.40 +5.40 May 452.90 460.30 448.80 457.60 +3.70 Jul 449.80 457.50 446.90 454.90 +2.70 Aug 441.20 451.10 441.20 448.20 +1.50 Sep 434.40 441.00 432.80 438.00 +.50 Oct 422.50 429.50 422.30 426.70 —.50 Dec 424.00 428.00 420.80 425.20 —.50 Jan 421.10 425.30 420.30 423.20 —.90 Mar 420.20 421.20 417.30 419.10 —1.20 May 416.00 —1.30 Jul 415.70 —1.30 Aug 414.00 —1.30 Sep 409.80 —1.30 Oct 404.90 —1.30 Dec 403.60 —1.10 Jul 402.10 —1.10 Oct 402.10 —1.10 Dec 396.50 —1.10 Est. sales 209,037. Wed.’s sales 191,952 Wed.’s open int 388,222

