CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|721
|726¾
|721
|724¼
|—2¾
|Mar
|749½
|755½
|737½
|746¼
|—3¼
|May
|759½
|765¼
|747½
|756¼
|—3½
|Jul
|764½
|769½
|752½
|760
|—3¾
|Sep
|770¼
|776
|759¾
|766½
|—3¾
|Dec
|780
|786½
|770
|777
|—2¾
|Mar
|782¾
|790
|773¾
|781¾
|—2¼
|May
|776½
|781¼
|772¾
|780½
|—2
|Jul
|761¼
|762
|757
|760
|+¼
|Sep
|757½
|+¼
|Dec
|756¾
|759¼
|756¾
|759¼
|—2½
|Mar
|750½
|—2½
|May
|736¼
|—2½
|Jul
|717
|—2½
|Est. sales 79,854.
|Wed.’s sales 75,269
|Wed.’s open int 334,456
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|628
|632½
|626
|632
|+4¼
|Mar
|643½
|645¼
|638¼
|642½
|+1¼
|May
|645½
|646¾
|640
|644¼
|+1½
|Jul
|641½
|643½
|637¼
|640¾
|+1
|Sep
|608
|609
|604¾
|606¾
|—
|½
|Dec
|597
|597¼
|593
|594½
|—1¾
|Mar
|604¾
|604¾
|601¼
|602¼
|—1¾
|May
|607¾
|607¾
|605½
|605½
|—1¾
|Jul
|605
|605½
|604½
|604½
|—1½
|Sep
|571½
|—1¼
|Dec
|562
|563½
|561¼
|561¼
|—1¼
|Jul
|566¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|524¼
|—1¾
|Est. sales 215,050.
|Wed.’s sales 197,508
|Wed.’s open int 1,229,442
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|333½
|—2¾
|Mar
|333¼
|335¼
|327½
|330
|—2¾
|May
|327½
|330¼
|326
|329½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|331
|331
|330¼
|330¼
|—
|½
|Sep
|324½
|—1
|Dec
|324½
|—1
|Mar
|316¾
|—1
|May
|333¼
|—1
|Jul
|325
|+2¼
|Sep
|340¾
|+2¼
|Jul
|318¼
|+2¼
|Sep
|334
|+2¼
|Est. sales 423.
|Wed.’s sales 423
|Wed.’s open int 3,828,
|up 122
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1471
|1492¼
|1468
|1486¼
|+14¼
|Mar
|1476¼
|1496¼
|1473
|1490¼
|+13
|May
|1482¾
|1501¾
|1480¼
|1495¾
|+11½
|Jul
|1487½
|1505¼
|1485¼
|1498¾
|+9¾
|Aug
|1469
|1481¾
|1467
|1476¾
|+6¾
|Sep
|1421¾
|1430½
|1417¾
|1426¼
|+2½
|Nov
|1397¼
|1402¼
|1390¾
|1397¾
|—1
|Jan
|1399
|1404¼
|1393¼
|1399¾
|—1¼
|Mar
|1390½
|1397
|1387½
|1393
|—1¼
|May
|1388
|1391¼
|1387
|1390¾
|—1¼
|Jul
|1394¼
|1394¾
|1388¾
|1393
|—1¼
|Aug
|1382¼
|—1¼
|Sep
|1362
|—1¼
|Nov
|1338¼
|1341
|1333
|1337
|—3¾
|Jan
|1343
|1343
|1336
|1339½
|—3½
|Mar
|1329
|—3½
|May
|1324¼
|—3½
|Jul
|1333¾
|—3½
|Aug
|1323
|—3½
|Sep
|1302¾
|—3½
|Nov
|1273½
|—3½
|Jul
|1269½
|—3½
|Nov
|1225½
|+½
|Est. sales 326,579.
|Wed.’s sales 302,084
|Wed.’s open int 633,078,
|up 10,878
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|63.76
|63.85
|63.40
|63.50
|+.35
|Jan
|61.45
|62.22
|60.80
|61.31
|+.35
|Mar
|60.60
|61.38
|60.06
|60.48
|+.32
|May
|60.12
|60.77
|59.57
|60.03
|+.29
|Jul
|59.65
|60.30
|59.14
|59.60
|+.20
|Aug
|59.21
|59.86
|58.73
|59.20
|+.14
|Sep
|58.93
|59.35
|58.41
|58.80
|+.09
|Oct
|58.44
|58.91
|57.95
|58.39
|+.10
|Dec
|58.30
|58.75
|57.70
|58.22
|+.14
|Jan
|58.12
|58.14
|57.60
|57.98
|+.17
|Mar
|57.61
|57.65
|57.33
|57.65
|+.17
|May
|57.47
|+.19
|Jul
|57.33
|+.19
|Aug
|57.18
|+.18
|Sep
|56.94
|+.20
|Oct
|56.59
|+.21
|Dec
|56.45
|+.16
|Jul
|56.26
|+.16
|Oct
|56.23
|+.14
|Dec
|56.10
|+.15
|Est. sales 199,766.
|Wed.’s sales 185,541
|Wed.’s open int 430,339
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|462.00
|472.60
|462.00
|469.30
|+7.10
|Jan
|459.00
|468.60
|455.90
|466.40
|+7.40
|Mar
|456.70
|465.20
|452.80
|462.40
|+5.40
|May
|452.90
|460.30
|448.80
|457.60
|+3.70
|Jul
|449.80
|457.50
|446.90
|454.90
|+2.70
|Aug
|441.20
|451.10
|441.20
|448.20
|+1.50
|Sep
|434.40
|441.00
|432.80
|438.00
|+.50
|Oct
|422.50
|429.50
|422.30
|426.70
|—.50
|Dec
|424.00
|428.00
|420.80
|425.20
|—.50
|Jan
|421.10
|425.30
|420.30
|423.20
|—.90
|Mar
|420.20
|421.20
|417.30
|419.10
|—1.20
|May
|416.00
|—1.30
|Jul
|415.70
|—1.30
|Aug
|414.00
|—1.30
|Sep
|409.80
|—1.30
|Oct
|404.90
|—1.30
|Dec
|403.60
|—1.10
|Jul
|402.10
|—1.10
|Oct
|402.10
|—1.10
|Dec
|396.50
|—1.10
|Est. sales 209,037.
|Wed.’s sales 191,952
|Wed.’s open int 388,222
