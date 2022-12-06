CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 715¾ 715¾ 702½ 705½ —10 Mar 739 743½ 723½ 729 —10 May 751 754½ 735 739¾ —11 Jul 758 761 740¾ 745½ —11½ Sep 768 770½ 749¾ 754¼ —12 Dec 779 783½ 761 765¼ —12¾ Mar 790 791 768¼ 771 —13¼ May 791¼ 791½ 769½ 770½ —14¼ Jul 770¾ 771¼ 742¼ 748 —16¾ Sep 745½ —16¾ Dec 755 755 752½ 752½ —16¾ Mar 743¾ —16¾ May 729½ —16¾ Jul 710¼ —16¾ Est. sales 79,386. Mon.’s sales 75,373 Mon.’s open int 328,263, up 5,504 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 630¾ 635½ 623 625½ —3¼ Mar 640½ 645½ 635¾ 637¼ —3¼ May 642½ 646¾ 637¾ 639 —3¼ Jul 640 643 634½ 636 —3½ Sep 606 609½ 600¾ 604 —2 Dec 595½ 598¼ 590½ 593¼ —2 Mar 602¾ 605 598¼ 601 —2 May 606¼ 606½ 602 604¼ —2 Jul 606½ 606½ 600¾ 603½ —1½ Sep 568 571 568 571 — ¾ Dec 562½ 564¼ 558½ 561¼ —1½ Jul 566¾ —1½ Dec 525 526½ 524 526½ — ¼ Est. sales 248,291. Mon.’s sales 227,177 Mon.’s open int 1,239,517 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 355 355½ 340½ 340½ +1¼ Mar 338¼ 346¾ 330½ 337 +1¼ May 327¾ 332¼ 325 331 +2¼ Jul 332 332 327 331½ +3¼ Sep 328½ +1½ Dec 328½ +1½ Mar 320¾ +1½ May 337¼ +1½ Jul 325¼ +1½ Sep 341 +1½ Jul 318½ +1½ Sep 334¼ +1½ Est. sales 750. Mon.’s sales 749 Mon.’s open int 3,622, up 180 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1437½ 1472½ 1437 1455 +17¼ Mar 1444½ 1477¾ 1444½ 1461½ +16½ May 1452½ 1484¾ 1452½ 1469 +16 Jul 1457 1488½ 1457 1473½ +15¾ Aug 1445½ 1469 1444½ 1455¼ +14½ Sep 1398½ 1422 1398½ 1410¼ +11½ Nov 1376 1397¾ 1375¾ 1386¾ +10 Jan 1380 1400½ 1380 1389 +8¾ Mar 1380½ 1393 1378¾ 1381¼ +6 May 1389 1389 1378½ 1378½ +5 Jul 1387¾ 1387¾ 1380 1380 +4¾ Aug 1369¼ +4¾ Sep 1349 +4¾ Nov 1325 1340 1325 1329½ +6½ Jan 1331¾ +6¼ Mar 1321¼ +6¼ May 1316½ +6¼ Jul 1326 +6¼ Aug 1315¼ +6¼ Sep 1295 +6¼ Nov 1269 1271¾ 1269 1271¾ +6¼ Jul 1267¾ +6¼ Nov 1217 +6¼ Est. sales 175,552. Mon.’s sales 150,328 Mon.’s open int 634,047, up 1,848 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 65.11 65.11 63.45 63.87 —1.03 Jan 62.73 63.56 61.26 61.62 —.95 Mar 62.40 63.10 60.78 61.00 —1.27 May 62.11 62.76 60.40 60.53 —1.45 Jul 61.75 62.34 60.00 60.15 —1.44 Aug 61.30 61.76 59.59 59.73 —1.42 Sep 60.93 61.19 59.10 59.25 —1.42 Oct 60.18 60.47 58.60 58.74 —1.39 Dec 59.85 60.28 58.26 58.44 —1.40 Jan 59.20 59.20 58.12 58.17 —1.43 Mar 57.95 57.95 57.82 57.87 —1.42 May 57.72 —1.40 Jul 57.60 —1.39 Aug 57.43 —1.37 Sep 58.50 58.50 57.22 57.22 —1.20 Oct 56.83 —1.20 Dec 57.85 57.85 56.69 56.69 —1.20 Jul 56.50 —1.20 Oct 56.45 —1.13 Dec 56.31 —1.18 Est. sales 231,990. Mon.’s sales 226,036 Mon.’s open int 441,478, up 1,827 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 439.50 452.80 439.50 449.20 +17.20 Jan 432.10 453.20 432.10 448.60 +16.50 Mar 430.50 449.30 430.50 445.90 +15.40 May 428.90 445.50 428.60 443.50 +15.10 Jul 427.00 443.10 427.00 441.80 +14.80 Aug 423.60 437.80 422.90 436.80 +14.20 Sep 416.20 429.70 416.00 428.30 +12.40 Oct 408.90 420.60 408.50 418.70 +10.40 Dec 407.70 419.00 407.30 417.10 +9.90 Jan 414.80 416.30 413.60 415.70 +9.70 Mar 412.00 412.30 410.30 412.30 +9.30 May 410.50 +9.30 Jul 410.20 +9.20 Aug 408.60 +9.50 Sep 404.40 +9.50 Oct 399.50 +9.80 Dec 397.70 +10.00 Jul 396.20 +10.00 Oct 396.20 +10.00 Dec 390.60 +10.00 Est. sales 125,935. Mon.’s sales 116,243 Mon.’s open int 384,296, up 2,966

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.