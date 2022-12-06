CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|715¾
|715¾
|702½
|705½
|—10
|Mar
|739
|743½
|723½
|729
|—10
|May
|751
|754½
|735
|739¾
|—11
|Jul
|758
|761
|740¾
|745½
|—11½
|Sep
|768
|770½
|749¾
|754¼
|—12
|Dec
|779
|783½
|761
|765¼
|—12¾
|Mar
|790
|791
|768¼
|771
|—13¼
|May
|791¼
|791½
|769½
|770½
|—14¼
|Jul
|770¾
|771¼
|742¼
|748
|—16¾
|Sep
|745½
|—16¾
|Dec
|755
|755
|752½
|752½
|—16¾
|Mar
|743¾
|—16¾
|May
|729½
|—16¾
|Jul
|710¼
|—16¾
|Est. sales 79,386.
|Mon.’s sales 75,373
|Mon.’s open int 328,263,
|up 5,504
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|630¾
|635½
|623
|625½
|—3¼
|Mar
|640½
|645½
|635¾
|637¼
|—3¼
|May
|642½
|646¾
|637¾
|639
|—3¼
|Jul
|640
|643
|634½
|636
|—3½
|Sep
|606
|609½
|600¾
|604
|—2
|Dec
|595½
|598¼
|590½
|593¼
|—2
|Mar
|602¾
|605
|598¼
|601
|—2
|May
|606¼
|606½
|602
|604¼
|—2
|Jul
|606½
|606½
|600¾
|603½
|—1½
|Sep
|568
|571
|568
|571
|—
|¾
|Dec
|562½
|564¼
|558½
|561¼
|—1½
|Jul
|566¾
|—1½
|Dec
|525
|526½
|524
|526½
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 248,291.
|Mon.’s sales 227,177
|Mon.’s open int 1,239,517
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|355
|355½
|340½
|340½
|+1¼
|Mar
|338¼
|346¾
|330½
|337
|+1¼
|May
|327¾
|332¼
|325
|331
|+2¼
|Jul
|332
|332
|327
|331½
|+3¼
|Sep
|328½
|+1½
|Dec
|328½
|+1½
|Mar
|320¾
|+1½
|May
|337¼
|+1½
|Jul
|325¼
|+1½
|Sep
|341
|+1½
|Jul
|318½
|+1½
|Sep
|334¼
|+1½
|Est. sales 750.
|Mon.’s sales 749
|Mon.’s open int 3,622,
|up 180
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1437½
|1472½
|1437
|1455
|+17¼
|Mar
|1444½
|1477¾
|1444½
|1461½
|+16½
|May
|1452½
|1484¾
|1452½
|1469
|+16
|Jul
|1457
|1488½
|1457
|1473½
|+15¾
|Aug
|1445½
|1469
|1444½
|1455¼
|+14½
|Sep
|1398½
|1422
|1398½
|1410¼
|+11½
|Nov
|1376
|1397¾
|1375¾
|1386¾
|+10
|Jan
|1380
|1400½
|1380
|1389
|+8¾
|Mar
|1380½
|1393
|1378¾
|1381¼
|+6
|May
|1389
|1389
|1378½
|1378½
|+5
|Jul
|1387¾
|1387¾
|1380
|1380
|+4¾
|Aug
|1369¼
|+4¾
|Sep
|1349
|+4¾
|Nov
|1325
|1340
|1325
|1329½
|+6½
|Jan
|1331¾
|+6¼
|Mar
|1321¼
|+6¼
|May
|1316½
|+6¼
|Jul
|1326
|+6¼
|Aug
|1315¼
|+6¼
|Sep
|1295
|+6¼
|Nov
|1269
|1271¾
|1269
|1271¾
|+6¼
|Jul
|1267¾
|+6¼
|Nov
|1217
|+6¼
|Est. sales 175,552.
|Mon.’s sales 150,328
|Mon.’s open int 634,047,
|up 1,848
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|65.11
|65.11
|63.45
|63.87
|—1.03
|Jan
|62.73
|63.56
|61.26
|61.62
|—.95
|Mar
|62.40
|63.10
|60.78
|61.00
|—1.27
|May
|62.11
|62.76
|60.40
|60.53
|—1.45
|Jul
|61.75
|62.34
|60.00
|60.15
|—1.44
|Aug
|61.30
|61.76
|59.59
|59.73
|—1.42
|Sep
|60.93
|61.19
|59.10
|59.25
|—1.42
|Oct
|60.18
|60.47
|58.60
|58.74
|—1.39
|Dec
|59.85
|60.28
|58.26
|58.44
|—1.40
|Jan
|59.20
|59.20
|58.12
|58.17
|—1.43
|Mar
|57.95
|57.95
|57.82
|57.87
|—1.42
|May
|57.72
|—1.40
|Jul
|57.60
|—1.39
|Aug
|57.43
|—1.37
|Sep
|58.50
|58.50
|57.22
|57.22
|—1.20
|Oct
|56.83
|—1.20
|Dec
|57.85
|57.85
|56.69
|56.69
|—1.20
|Jul
|56.50
|—1.20
|Oct
|56.45
|—1.13
|Dec
|56.31
|—1.18
|Est. sales 231,990.
|Mon.’s sales 226,036
|Mon.’s open int 441,478,
|up 1,827
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|439.50
|452.80
|439.50
|449.20
|+17.20
|Jan
|432.10
|453.20
|432.10
|448.60
|+16.50
|Mar
|430.50
|449.30
|430.50
|445.90
|+15.40
|May
|428.90
|445.50
|428.60
|443.50
|+15.10
|Jul
|427.00
|443.10
|427.00
|441.80
|+14.80
|Aug
|423.60
|437.80
|422.90
|436.80
|+14.20
|Sep
|416.20
|429.70
|416.00
|428.30
|+12.40
|Oct
|408.90
|420.60
|408.50
|418.70
|+10.40
|Dec
|407.70
|419.00
|407.30
|417.10
|+9.90
|Jan
|414.80
|416.30
|413.60
|415.70
|+9.70
|Mar
|412.00
|412.30
|410.30
|412.30
|+9.30
|May
|410.50
|+9.30
|Jul
|410.20
|+9.20
|Aug
|408.60
|+9.50
|Sep
|404.40
|+9.50
|Oct
|399.50
|+9.80
|Dec
|397.70
|+10.00
|Jul
|396.20
|+10.00
|Oct
|396.20
|+10.00
|Dec
|390.60
|+10.00
|Est. sales 125,935.
|Mon.’s sales 116,243
|Mon.’s open int 384,296,
|up 2,966
