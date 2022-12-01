CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 767½ 767½ 757¼ 758¾ —12¾ Mar 795¼ 797¼ 780½ 783 —12½ May 804¾ 807 792½ 795¼ —10¾ Jul 805½ 810¼ 798 800½ —8¼ Sep 810 816½ 805¾ 808¼ —6¾ Dec 820½ 826¾ 816¼ 818¾ —5½ Mar 823¾ 832 822¼ 824¼ —4 May 822 829¾ 822 822 —1¾ Jul 790 800 790 793½ +1½ Sep 791 +10¾ Dec 798 +10¾ Mar 789¼ +10¾ May 775 +10¾ Jul 751¼ +10¾ Est. sales 73,246. Wed.’s sales 69,000 Wed.’s open int 312,768, up 2,101 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 661¾ 663¾ 647 650 —12 Mar 666¾ 669 659¼ 660½ —6½ May 664¾ 667 658 659¼ —6 Jul 659¼ 661¼ 653 654 —5¾ Sep 617½ 620 613½ 615 —3¼ Dec 605½ 607½ 600 601¼ —5¼ Mar 613½ 614¼ 607¼ 608½ —5 May 615 617 611 611¾ —4¾ Jul 613 615¾ 609½ 610½ —4½ Sep 574¾ 574¾ 574¾ 574¾ —2½ Dec 565½ 565½ 561 563½ —1¼ Jul 569 —1¼ Dec 527¾ 528¾ 527 528¾ +1 Est. sales 211,689. Wed.’s sales 199,539 Wed.’s open int 1,219,163 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 379½ 379½ 378 378¾ —14¾ Mar 384¾ 385 377¾ 378½ —7¼ May 378½ —6½ Jul 380¼ —5¾ Sep 373 —6¼ Dec 373 —6¼ Mar 365¼ —6¼ May 381¾ —6¼ Jul 369¾ —6¼ Sep 385½ —6¼ Jul 363 —6¼ Sep 378¾ —6¼ Est. sales 265. Wed.’s sales 265 Wed.’s open int 3,266 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1466 1469¾ 1425¼ 1429¾ —39¾ Mar 1472 1475¾ 1431¾ 1436¾ —38¾ May 1478¾ 1483 1439¼ 1444½ —38¼ Jul 1482¾ 1487 1443 1448½ —37½ Aug 1458½ 1464¾ 1425½ 1430½ —35¼ Sep 1412¾ 1418 1385¾ 1390¼ —30¾ Nov 1395¼ 1399 1365 1369½ —29½ Jan 1391½ 1399¼ 1368½ 1371¾ —28¼ Mar 1386½ 1386½ 1361¾ 1365¼ —24½ May 1377 1377 1360 1362¾ —22½ Jul 1379¼ 1382¼ 1363½ 1363¾ —21¾ Aug 1353 —21¾ Sep 1332¾ —21¾ Nov 1323½ 1323½ 1308½ 1314 —13½ Jan 1316½ —12¼ Mar 1306 —12¼ May 1301¼ —12¼ Jul 1310¾ —12¼ Aug 1300 —12¼ Sep 1279¾ —12¼ Nov 1260 1260 1253½ 1253½ —12¼ Jul 1249½ —12¼ Nov 1198¾ —12¼ Est. sales 174,063. Wed.’s sales 160,471 Wed.’s open int 641,869, up 7,115 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 74.50 74.50 68.01 68.40 —6.83 Jan 71.00 71.31 67.38 67.38 —4.50 Mar 69.74 69.74 65.78 65.78 —4.50 May 68.31 68.31 64.28 64.28 —4.50 Jul 67.05 67.05 62.99 63.29 —4.20 Aug 65.88 65.88 62.21 62.68 —3.71 Sep 65.47 65.47 61.66 62.11 —3.38 Oct 64.64 64.64 60.98 61.49 —3.18 Dec 64.06 64.06 60.59 61.17 —3.03 Jan 61.60 62.11 60.87 60.87 —2.88 Mar 61.00 61.68 60.48 60.48 —2.65 May 60.41 60.41 60.22 60.22 —2.40 Jul 59.51 59.99 59.50 59.99 —2.19 Aug 59.70 —1.96 Sep 59.25 —1.89 Oct 58.77 —1.94 Dec 58.90 58.90 57.85 58.63 —1.84 Jul 58.44 —1.73 Oct 58.21 —1.73 Dec 58.20 —1.76 Est. sales 132,101. Wed.’s sales 127,344 Wed.’s open int 447,056, up 2,406 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 422.70 426.50 416.00 420.90 +3.20 Jan 417.80 426.50 415.20 421.60 +3.80 Mar 415.80 424.50 413.30 419.70 +3.70 May 412.80 421.50 410.90 417.50 +4.20 Jul 413.10 420.10 409.80 416.30 +4.40 Aug 409.00 415.70 405.90 411.90 +4.30 Sep 403.80 408.90 399.40 405.20 +3.90 Oct 397.30 401.30 392.40 397.50 +3.40 Dec 394.80 400.80 391.60 396.30 +2.90 Jan 398.80 398.80 394.00 394.80 +2.80 Mar 392.50 392.50 391.00 391.60 +2.60 May 389.70 +2.50 Jul 389.40 +2.60 Aug 387.40 +2.70 Sep 383.20 +2.60 Oct 378.00 +2.90 Dec 376.00 +2.60 Jul 374.50 +2.60 Oct 374.50 +2.60 Dec 368.60 +2.60 Est. sales 128,756. Wed.’s sales 122,553 Wed.’s open int 377,030, up 7,431

