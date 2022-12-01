CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|767½
|767½
|757¼
|758¾
|—12¾
|Mar
|795¼
|797¼
|780½
|783
|—12½
|May
|804¾
|807
|792½
|795¼
|—10¾
|Jul
|805½
|810¼
|798
|800½
|—8¼
|Sep
|810
|816½
|805¾
|808¼
|—6¾
|Dec
|820½
|826¾
|816¼
|818¾
|—5½
|Mar
|823¾
|832
|822¼
|824¼
|—4
|May
|822
|829¾
|822
|822
|—1¾
|Jul
|790
|800
|790
|793½
|+1½
|Sep
|791
|+10¾
|Dec
|798
|+10¾
|Mar
|789¼
|+10¾
|May
|775
|+10¾
|Jul
|751¼
|+10¾
|Est. sales 73,246.
|Wed.’s sales 69,000
|Wed.’s open int 312,768,
|up 2,101
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|661¾
|663¾
|647
|650
|—12
|Mar
|666¾
|669
|659¼
|660½
|—6½
|May
|664¾
|667
|658
|659¼
|—6
|Jul
|659¼
|661¼
|653
|654
|—5¾
|Sep
|617½
|620
|613½
|615
|—3¼
|Dec
|605½
|607½
|600
|601¼
|—5¼
|Mar
|613½
|614¼
|607¼
|608½
|—5
|May
|615
|617
|611
|611¾
|—4¾
|Jul
|613
|615¾
|609½
|610½
|—4½
|Sep
|574¾
|574¾
|574¾
|574¾
|—2½
|Dec
|565½
|565½
|561
|563½
|—1¼
|Jul
|569
|—1¼
|Dec
|527¾
|528¾
|527
|528¾
|+1
|Est. sales 211,689.
|Wed.’s sales 199,539
|Wed.’s open int 1,219,163
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|379½
|379½
|378
|378¾
|—14¾
|Mar
|384¾
|385
|377¾
|378½
|—7¼
|May
|378½
|—6½
|Jul
|380¼
|—5¾
|Sep
|373
|—6¼
|Dec
|373
|—6¼
|Mar
|365¼
|—6¼
|May
|381¾
|—6¼
|Jul
|369¾
|—6¼
|Sep
|385½
|—6¼
|Jul
|363
|—6¼
|Sep
|378¾
|—6¼
|Est. sales 265.
|Wed.’s sales 265
|Wed.’s open int 3,266
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1466
|1469¾
|1425¼
|1429¾
|—39¾
|Mar
|1472
|1475¾
|1431¾
|1436¾
|—38¾
|May
|1478¾
|1483
|1439¼
|1444½
|—38¼
|Jul
|1482¾
|1487
|1443
|1448½
|—37½
|Aug
|1458½
|1464¾
|1425½
|1430½
|—35¼
|Sep
|1412¾
|1418
|1385¾
|1390¼
|—30¾
|Nov
|1395¼
|1399
|1365
|1369½
|—29½
|Jan
|1391½
|1399¼
|1368½
|1371¾
|—28¼
|Mar
|1386½
|1386½
|1361¾
|1365¼
|—24½
|May
|1377
|1377
|1360
|1362¾
|—22½
|Jul
|1379¼
|1382¼
|1363½
|1363¾
|—21¾
|Aug
|1353
|—21¾
|Sep
|1332¾
|—21¾
|Nov
|1323½
|1323½
|1308½
|1314
|—13½
|Jan
|1316½
|—12¼
|Mar
|1306
|—12¼
|May
|1301¼
|—12¼
|Jul
|1310¾
|—12¼
|Aug
|1300
|—12¼
|Sep
|1279¾
|—12¼
|Nov
|1260
|1260
|1253½
|1253½
|—12¼
|Jul
|1249½
|—12¼
|Nov
|1198¾
|—12¼
|Est. sales 174,063.
|Wed.’s sales 160,471
|Wed.’s open int 641,869,
|up 7,115
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|74.50
|74.50
|68.01
|68.40
|—6.83
|Jan
|71.00
|71.31
|67.38
|67.38
|—4.50
|Mar
|69.74
|69.74
|65.78
|65.78
|—4.50
|May
|68.31
|68.31
|64.28
|64.28
|—4.50
|Jul
|67.05
|67.05
|62.99
|63.29
|—4.20
|Aug
|65.88
|65.88
|62.21
|62.68
|—3.71
|Sep
|65.47
|65.47
|61.66
|62.11
|—3.38
|Oct
|64.64
|64.64
|60.98
|61.49
|—3.18
|Dec
|64.06
|64.06
|60.59
|61.17
|—3.03
|Jan
|61.60
|62.11
|60.87
|60.87
|—2.88
|Mar
|61.00
|61.68
|60.48
|60.48
|—2.65
|May
|60.41
|60.41
|60.22
|60.22
|—2.40
|Jul
|59.51
|59.99
|59.50
|59.99
|—2.19
|Aug
|59.70
|—1.96
|Sep
|59.25
|—1.89
|Oct
|58.77
|—1.94
|Dec
|58.90
|58.90
|57.85
|58.63
|—1.84
|Jul
|58.44
|—1.73
|Oct
|58.21
|—1.73
|Dec
|58.20
|—1.76
|Est. sales 132,101.
|Wed.’s sales 127,344
|Wed.’s open int 447,056,
|up 2,406
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|422.70
|426.50
|416.00
|420.90
|+3.20
|Jan
|417.80
|426.50
|415.20
|421.60
|+3.80
|Mar
|415.80
|424.50
|413.30
|419.70
|+3.70
|May
|412.80
|421.50
|410.90
|417.50
|+4.20
|Jul
|413.10
|420.10
|409.80
|416.30
|+4.40
|Aug
|409.00
|415.70
|405.90
|411.90
|+4.30
|Sep
|403.80
|408.90
|399.40
|405.20
|+3.90
|Oct
|397.30
|401.30
|392.40
|397.50
|+3.40
|Dec
|394.80
|400.80
|391.60
|396.30
|+2.90
|Jan
|398.80
|398.80
|394.00
|394.80
|+2.80
|Mar
|392.50
|392.50
|391.00
|391.60
|+2.60
|May
|389.70
|+2.50
|Jul
|389.40
|+2.60
|Aug
|387.40
|+2.70
|Sep
|383.20
|+2.60
|Oct
|378.00
|+2.90
|Dec
|376.00
|+2.60
|Jul
|374.50
|+2.60
|Oct
|374.50
|+2.60
|Dec
|368.60
|+2.60
|Est. sales 128,756.
|Wed.’s sales 122,553
|Wed.’s open int 377,030,
|up 7,431
