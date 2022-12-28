BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | First Black-owned restaurant in Woodley Park | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Chevron, Toll Brothers fall; Generac Holdings rises

The Associated Press

December 28, 2022, 4:17 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Generac Holdings Inc., up $5.09 to $96.24.

The power generator maker gained ground in the wake of a winter storm that knocked out residential power across broad parts of the U.S.

Chevron Corp., down $2.65 to $176.98.

Energy stocks lost ground along with falling crude oil prices.

Newmont Corp., down $1.38 to $47.37.

The gold producer slipped along with prices for the precious metal.

Delta Air Lines Inc., down 91 cents to $31.99.

Airlines continued slipping as most worked to recover from mass cancellations over the long holiday weekend.

Toll Brothers Inc., down $1.20 to $49.38.

Homebuilders slipped following a disappointing report on pending home sales in November.

Apple Inc., down $3.99 to $126.04.

Wall Street has been concerned about the iPhone maker’s supply issues through the holidays because of previous production shutdowns in China.

EQT Corp., down $2.84 to $33.50.

Plunging natural gas prices in the U.S. weighed down the the natural gas producer.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., down $1.26 to $73.06.

The chipmaker is reportedly bracing for a weak first quarter.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

